Paul Arthur Porter, of Alcoa, Tennessee, entered eternal rest Tuesday November 9, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Paul was born to the late Paul G. (Tiny) and Annie Lou Porter. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a founding member of Mother Love Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Alcoa High School Class of 1975. He continued his education at East Tennessee State University. He retired from ALCOA where he worked several years until his health began to fail. Family will receive friends from noon — 1 p.m. on Saturday November 20, 2021, funeral service to follow at Mother Love Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Loren Harris officiating. Interment following service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The body may be viewed from noon — 6 p.m. on Friday November 19, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Linda May Whitehouse Voll, 62, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born to Arlene and Ronald Whitehouse on January 11, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation, Linda moved to East Tennessee. While working in Gatlinburg, she met the love of her life, Thomas Voll. They married in December of 1980 and went on to have four beautiful children. Linda was a devoted mother, wife and daughter but was an even prouder Nama to her six grandchildren. She was a lover of animals and plants and had an array of them in her home. Linda spent the last decade working for The Daily Times in Maryville. Linda joins her father, Ronald, in Heaven, along with other family and friends. She is survived by many loving family members, including her mother Arlene Whitehouse; husband, Thomas; children, Joshua of Columbus, Ohio, Travis (Sabrina) of Columbus, Ohio, Autumn (David Weltman) of Montgomery, Alabama and Alyssa of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Chelsea, Kylie and Avery Weltman of Montgomery, Alabama, Victoria and Theodore Voll of Columbus, Ohio and Daxton Voll of Oak Ridge; siblings, Edwin (Phyllis) Whitehouse and Rhonda Whitehouse; aunt, Sue Gardner and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 3314 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 503 Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
