Elizabeth (Betty) Ogletree Gibson, 90, of Vonore, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her dear daughter, Rachel Woods Gibson. She is survived by her loving husband, Reverend Byron E. Gibson and sons Aaron, Glenn (Debbie), Jimmy (Pam), Mark (Ellen), and Daniel. Grandchildren are Katherine, Sam, Jared, Claire, and Jonathan whom she loved dearly. Betty was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, and close friend to many. Her passion outside of being a homemaker and tending to her family was the enjoyment of her flowers and pets. Betty’s love for God and her church family was demonstrated by her commitment and devotion to service. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Madisonville in Madisonville, TN. The visitation will be on Saturday, November 6 from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. The interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Chestua Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, TN.
Samuel T. Lawhorn, Jr., age 78, of South Knoxville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Sam was born on Groundhog’s Day, February 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Young High School and was well loved by his classmates and faculty. In 1966, Sam married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Miriam. He joined the US Coast Guard where he was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard. After serving, he went to work for Bell South on the power crew and retired after 36 years. Sam was a lifetime member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Sam served in the Boy Scouts as a Cub Master for 10 years, Scout Master for over 30 years and also served on staff as Camp Commissioner at Camp Buck Toms. Sam loved his grandchildren, the outdoors, wood carving and being on his tractor. He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel T. Lawhorn, Sr, and Neta Lynn Lawhorn. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Miriam Lawhorn; sons, Sam III (Gina), Andy (Staci) and Matthew (Brigetta) Lawhorn; grandchildren, Taylor, Sydnee, Ty, Andi Love, Callie, Gage and Logan. Sam also leaves behind a host of extended family members. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7:30 PM Monday, November 8, 2021 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 6321 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Rev. Rhonda Hobbs officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, 401 Concord Road Farragut, TN 37934 for a 11 AM Interment Service. Full military honors will be provided by the Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (Youth Program) or Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America Campership Fund, PO Box 51885 Knoxville, TN 37950. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Lawhorn family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.