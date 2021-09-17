James Edward Jenkins, age 74, was born on September 7, 1947, to the late Carl Jenkins Jr. and the Late Jameslee Jenkins-Henry. He left this world peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Besides his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Albert Jenkins, and sister, Carletta Jenkins-Gibbs. James is survived by his brother, Michael E. Jenkins, Atlanta, GA, and sisters Dorothy L. Jenkins and Joyce A. Jenkins-Jones, both from Maryville, TN, and uncle, George Jenkins, Virginia Beach, VA. And a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. James was proud to have served in The United States Army serving in the Vietnam War and a member of the Army Rat division. This earned him several medals including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Combat Infantryman Badge, to name a few. After leaving the military, he enjoyed fishing, especially with his brother, Michael, and taking his beloved boat out on the water. He was a generous soul who always made sure if you got him something to eat, “get you something too”. He loved watching westerns on television, playing video games, and cooking. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Family will receive friends Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10am — 11am with funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville, TN. Interment will follow service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville. James may also be viewed Sunday, September 19, 2021, from noon — 6pm at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Cherry D. Watson, 73 of Etowah, passed away 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1948. She was a retired LPN from Sweetwater Nursing Center with 31 years of service. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill L. Watson; son, Billy Scott Watson; parents, Chester and Ina Williams; sister, Margaret Whitehead; brothers, Jack, Wayne (wife, Linda), Dennis and Bobby (wife, Aurita) Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loy and Elizabeth Watson; brothers-in-law, Dan Watson, Steve Barton. Survivors: daughter, Cheri Mason (Mark Morris); grandchildren, Dustin Watson (Casey), Courtnee Mason, Lori Mason (Colby Martin), Haley Watson; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Tanner Lichlyter, Brynleigh Mason, Sadie and Skylar Martin; sisters, Billie (Johnnie) Mikles, of Maryville, Kathy (Tom) McWilliams, of Townsend, Betty Barton, of Orange Co., California, brother, Cooper (Mary) Williams, of Louisville; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Watson, of Madisonville, Bobbie (Glenn) Chapman, of Friendsville, Dollie Williams, of Maryville; brother-in-law, Harris Whithead, of Louisville; several nieces and nephews she loved dearly, especially being close to Jenny Hill; and good friend, Betty Earls. Graveside service and interment 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, Friendship Cemetery. Kathy McWilliams will speak. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
