Charles Spencer Brown, 84, of Maryville died on September 01, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
Holman Robert Tanner, Jr., age 60, God loving man, devoted husband and proud father, lost his courageous three-and-a-half year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) on September 1, 2021. He is now reunited with his loving son, Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2020. Holman, lovingly called "Hobo" by his parents and siblings, was born on March 30, 1961 to the late Holman Robert Tanner, Sr. and Lillian Griffith Tanner in Maryville, TN. He attended Maryville High School where he was a member of the varsity football team. After graduating from Maryville High School, Holman attended the University of Tennessee. From a young age, Holman was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan, especially BIG ORANGE football. He took great pride in wearing orange and white as often as he could. Holman's career led him to the engineering field where he worked for corporations including General Electric and Y-12, where he was recognized as dedicated, well-respected employee with an outstanding work ethic. Holman was a devoted family man who loved his Lord and Savior. He married the love of his life, and best friend, Eileen. Together they shared a special love for over 30 years. Holman's most prized possession was his beautiful children McKenzie and Trey. He was an incredible father and husband, dedicated to support his family in all of their interests and activities including many years of coaching youth football and baseball. Holman's love for the lake, boating and skiing was often shared with friends and family, creating so many great memories. Holman had an infectious smile that was ever present. Even throughout his lengthy illness, he maintained a dignified character, that positively impacted countless people, and possessed loyalty that was recognized to be tried and true. With a quiet disposition, and the most generous and thoughtful heart, people always listened to his words of wisdom. Holman was preceded in death by his parents Holman Robert Tanner, Sr. and Lillian Griffith Tanner, and son Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III. Holman is survived by his loving wife Eileen McKenzie Tanner, daughter McKenzie Anne Tanner, brother John Everett (Linda) Tanner, sister Virginia (Jenny) Tanner-Bradley, sisters-in-law Allison McKenzie Carroll, Susan McKenzie (Henry) Guy, many nieces, nephews and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association Tennessee chapter via webtn.alsa.org or PO Box 40244, Suite 200, Nashville, TN. 37204 or to First Baptist Concord Missions Dept., 11704 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN. 37934. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann Chapel. A Celebration of Life for Holman will be held Friday, September 10, 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Concord in the temporary worship center/student gymnasium with Rev. John Mark Harrison officiating. On-line condolences and guest registry are available at www.rosefuneraltn.com
