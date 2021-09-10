Jacque Palmer Henson, age 65, passed away Sept. 2nd. He is survived by his parents, Jack & Etta Henson, Louisville, TN.; children, Thomas (Aria) Henson, Crystal Bockhouse.; grandchildren, Shiloh and Safiyah; brothers, Joey and Jeff Henson; foster brother, Ronnie Headrick. He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Dee Henson. He worked for Hoeganaes Corp for 40 years. Interment on Sept. 15, 2021 at 2pm in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. He served on the USS Forrestal.
Pauline Johnson McMurray, of Seymour, age 98, went home to be with the LORD Sunday, Sept. 5th. She was a graduate of Gibbs High School and Knoxville Business College employed by Poor Cox Baker, McCauley law firm and TVA. She was a faithful member of Valley Grove Baptist Church in Seymour since 1962 where she taught Sunday School for many years and loved her Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Pauline was married to the love of her life Jack McMurray for 57 years. Preceded in death by her husband Jack McMurray, parents, Susie Neal and Hobert Johnson, brothers Gene and James Lee Johnson, sister-in-law Ruby Johnson. Survivors include: Son Gary McMurray, daughter Gail French, sister-in-law Brenda McMurray and son-in-law Ron French. Grandsons Ryan McMurray wife Eleanor, Russell French, and wife Amanda. Granddaughters Heather Moore, husband Ray Moore, Jackie Stryker and husband Brandon Stryker, great grandsons Cameron Marshall, Cade McMurray, Bryant Stryker, Jackson French, and Connor Moore. Great Grand Daughters Katlyn Aistrop, Kassidy Moore, and Keeton French. Brothers, Bruce Johnson, Larry Johnson, sisters-in-law Gloria, Mildred, and Sandy Johnson. Nephews Doug, Allen, Dirk, David, Jeff and Edwin Johnson, Nieces Melody Wyatt, Kim Johnson and many great nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Nelson and Dr. Waggoner, nurse Deborah, Jason, and Cindy at UTMC for their care, comfort and compassion. Serving as pallbearers: Ryan McMurray, Russell French, Dwight McMurray, Cecil McMurray, Lester Hedrick, Brandon Stryker, and Ray Moore The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Monday at Eusebia Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
