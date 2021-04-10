Elizabeth “Beth” Clark Bannock, 68, of Maryville, passed away on April 6th, 2021 at home. Beth was born in Gardner MA, moving to Connecticut at an early age where she spent most of her life and retiring to Maryville in 2013. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip; parents, John and Martha (Diamond) Clark; brother, William Clark; Beth is survived by her sons, Joel Bannock of Maryville and Timothy Bannock and his partner Laurie Landry of North Hollywood, CA. Other survivors include sisters, Nancy Vogel and Caren Clark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. As a self-described hippy, Beth volunteered and protested often later in life. Her career in human resources turned into volunteer work helping community members enroll in the Affordable Care Act. She was involved in organizations such as the Democratic Party, Rachael’s Place Homeowners Association, newcomers’ and widows’ groups, and most notably Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She occupied her time with jigsaw puzzles and occasional creative writing. Beth was an avid fan of The Walking Dead and The Big Bang Theory, the latter bringing her laughs even through her final weeks. Inurnment is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth’s memory may be made to Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship or The Community Food Connection. On June 22nd, you are encouraged to light a candle in honor of the marriage of Beth and Phil Bannock. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com in charge of arrangements.
Leonard N. “Nick” Cotter, Jr., age 89, of Maryville, went peacefully to his eternal home on Friday morning, April 2, 2021. He was a native of Oklahoma and a tribal citizen of the Wyandotte Nation. He met his loving wife of 65 years, Martha, at Oklahoma State University where he received his degree in civil engineering. He served his country in Korea with the US Army. Nick worked for Shell Oil Company in New Orleans, LA for 20 years. He then worked for a consulting firm, Project Associates, Inc., where he retired as vice president of engineering. After experiencing one too many hurricanes, Nick and Martha moved from Mandeville, LA to Lenoir City, TN in 2006. Three years ago, they relocated to Asbury Place in Maryville. Nick was known for his ability to make and maintain friendships throughout the years, whether he was in college, the army, work, or retirement. He could fix anything and embraced technology until the end of his life. He enjoyed traveling and playing duplicate bridge with Martha. He also loved playing golf with his buddies and made a hole-in-one, twice. Nick was a member of his church choir for many years, and although he had the privilege of singing with his choir at Carnegie Hall in 2005, he was most proud of starting the Asbury Singers group as a way to promote community camaraderie and individual well-being. Nick was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Maryville and the Heritage Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard N. Cotter, Sr. (who served as the Wyandotte Nation chief or second chief for 37 years) and his mother, Ada Cotter. He is survived by his wife, Martha Lou Cotter; daughter, Diane Hartig (Mike) of New York; son, Steven Cotter of Michigan; grandchildren: Avery and Ryan Cotter, Josie Hartig; sister, Suzon Pogue (Larry) of Missouri; nieces: Angela Love (John) and Julie Breckenkamp (Scott) all of Missouri; J.T. Pogue (Anna) of California; his great-niece and 5 great-nephews; many beloved friends and family. Interment will be in the Wyandotte Nation Cemetery in Wyandotte, OK on Saturday, May 22nd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Maryville and the charity of your choice. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Cox, age 86, entered into the arms of God on March 26, 2021. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and she was dearly loved by all who knew her. Barb was born in Blue Island, Illinois, and lived in the Chicago area until 2003. She and Dan, her husband of 26 years, moved to Tennessee at that time. She was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, and was an active member of PEO, a philanthropic educational organization. Before moving to Maryville, Barb had worked at Blue Island Bank in Illinois. She retired from there in 1994. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Shirley Swanson, and her daughter, Beth Tucker. She is survived by her husband, Dan Cox; son Jeffrey Tucker; step-children Nicolette (Mark) Granata, and David (Mary Jo) Cox. She was a grandmother to Jeffrey Tucker, Jenny (Kenny) Gregory, Cory (Amy) Granata, Casey (Whitney) Granata, Ryan Cox and Zachary Cox. She is also survived by sisters Dorothy Kornafel and Nancy Smith, and by brothers Robert and Elton Woertendyke. Barb was a proud great-grandmother to seven precious children. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Welcome Table ministry at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville on April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am. Her life was a blessing, Her memory a treasure...You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Linda Beth Crossman, age 89 of Walland, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. Beth was born on April 14, 1931, to Samuel B Daniel and Gussie Daniel (Weaver) in Scottsboro, AL. Beth Graduated from Knoxville High School and worked for the office of former Knoxville Mayor Leonard Rogers. She later retired (1994) from the Kentucky Legislative Research Commision in Frankfort, Kentucky. Beth nourished all around her with love, faith, and kindness. Beth was preceded in death by her first husband Elton Steven Raiford, Jr (1963) and Wilford Thomas Crossman (2011), brother Samuel E Daniel and sister Carolyn Leatherwood. Beth is survived by her sister Inez Davis, children Debora Raiford-Davis, Richard (Kim) Raiford, Julie (James) Redden, Judy (Gene) Craig; four grandchildren Jason (Faun) Raiford Davis, Lindsey (Zane) Harkleroad, Benjamin Redden, Zachary Redden; four great grandchildren Graydon and Hendrik Raiford Davis and Harley and Paisely Harkleroad, and many nieces and nephews. An outdoor memorial service (masks required) will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Maryville on April 13th at 4:00pm, outdoor reception to follow inturnment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in honor of Beth Crossman. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Carl Edward “Scratch” Henegar, age 82, of Knoxville, TN, passed away April 8, 2021, at home. A kind hearted man, Carl was born March 6, 1939, as the first born child of Fenton and Edith Henegar at the “house under the bank”. He graduated from Halls High School in 1958, where he was an all-around athlete, avid golfer and was voted most witty his senior year, which carried on throughout his life. Carl served in the United States Army as a military policeman overseas in France. He retired from Cooper Container as plant manager. He enjoyed a career spanning over 40 plus years at four different box companies. A member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Maryville, he had a beautiful singing voice, also having sung in a gospel quartet. He could sing a beautiful gospel song, or a “Long Tall Sally” to get you dancing. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, John and Dot Siler; brother Delmar “Pickle” Henegar; Brother-in-law Captain Jerry Clark; nephew, Tony Henegar; niece, Sherry McCurry; daughter-in-law Dana Henegar; great-grandchild, Haleia; grandchild, Houston Rawls. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, loving and dedicated wife Phyllis Henegar; Sons, Mark (Julie) Henegar, Rick (Cydney) Waltermyer, Tom (Sharon) Waltermyer; daughter, Melanie Jackson; Sister, Norma McCurry; grandchildren, Hallie, Sam, Brandon, Siri, Liam, Cesar, Thomas and Brittany; great grandchildren, Avonlea, Anniston, Hudsyn, Cylas, Adrik, Leliaina and Kinsley; other special family members, Jane Henegar, Jim and Kumari Siler, Donna Clark, Kelley Garner; nieces and nephews and all their families. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Avenue, Maryville, TN, with a Memorial Service to follow with Dr. Mark Grubb and Dr. Greg Heisler to officiate the service. “Scratch” would really like if you would make a donation to Knox Area Rescue Mission, 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Due to the Covid-19 the family has requested that every attendant would consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing. Fond memories and condolences can be extended to the family at www.Sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Alcoa Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Terry Elaine Miracle, born September 20th, 1949, passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2021 at age 71. She is survived by daughter Tracy Miracle, grandson Austin Conley, granddaughter Jasmine McMillan, and great grandchildren Londyn and Mason. Terry was a vibrant, wild and free spirit that always spoke her mind. She was a military brat by her own words, a strong independent woman. Terry retired from Denso Manufacturing. She was loving and giving to everyone she encountered. Terry taught us life was not about material things but about time and experiences. She always lived by the quote, “Don’t worry, Be happy”. Life was a lot of laughter in our family. Per her wishes, instead of flowers and a service, please send memorial donations only to Tracy Miracle at P.O. Box 5953 Maryville, TN 37802. We hope you are dancing in the sky.
Patricia Louise Rose, age 72 of Maryville, went to join her parents and the rest of her family in heaven Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Rose. Survived by son, Brandon White; brother, James Roses; sisters, Linda Hill, Elizabeth Jones; special nephew, Cole White; several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held at a later-date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 8656-983-1000, www.SmithFunerandCremation.com.
Thomas James “TJ” Waldo, age 84, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Born to Austin and Clara Waldo on May 31, 1936. Mr. Waldo was preceded in death by parents, Austin and Clara Waldo; brothers, Glen and Junior Waldo; sisters, Marie Falls, Jewel Beeler, Myrtle Kincaid. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Lola Whitehead; sister, Violet Duncan; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all that loved him. He was a mechanic and worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
