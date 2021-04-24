Ruth W. Brewer, age 95 of Maryville, went home to be with The Lord Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Blount Transitional Care of Maryville. “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.” Psalms 116:15. Ruth was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and was a devoted member of Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, attending there since 1939. She was an operator for Bellsouth/AT&T from 1944 until 1981. Ruth loved taking care of her family, traveling, and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Brewer; parents, James O. and Hazel Edmonds Wilson; Brother, James Edward Wilson; and sisters, Carolyn Wilson, Shirley Wilson, and Vivian “Billie” Grahl. Survivors include her Son and Daughter-in-law, Stephen and Eugenia Brewer; Granddaughter, Michaela Brewer; Brother, Don Wilson and Muriel O’Maley; Sisters, Jean Daniels and Lynn Peck; numerous Nephews, Nieces, Great Nephews and Nieces, and other family also survive. A Celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Dwight Henderson, Dr. Hershel Baker, Rev. Paul Dyar, and Rev. Hugh McGarity officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery for the Interment service. Contributions may be made to the Alcoa-Maryville Church of God. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville. 865-983-1000 Condolences and memories may be shared at SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Isaac Eugene “Gene” Davis, age 86, of Maryville, died Tuesday, April20, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center Gene was an avid horseman. He was a Quality Inspector for many years at Schlegel’s in Knoxville. He was also a veteran serving honorably in the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Paul Davis. Survivors include his son, Larry (Lisa) Davis; daughter, Gena (Dan) Tussey; grandchildren, Ben Davis, Jon Davis, Terran Davis, Taylor Davis; great grandchildren, Brooks & Harrison; brother, Pete (Ouida) Davis, former spouse, Olive Davis. Private Graveside Ceremony will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum. Friends may call at their convenience between 9 AM — 5PM Monday, April 26, 2021 to Dotson Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Robert Don (Donnie) George Jr., of Alcoa, TN, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021, at the age of 76. He was born in the Maryville, TN, on April 15, 1944. He graduated from Friendsville High School and attended East Tennessee State University and Hiwassee College. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Donnie loved spending time outdoors, particularly at his property in Monroe County. He found peace in nature, while enjoying the mountains, fishing and boating. He also cherished spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Itolene George; and his wife, Dorinda Jane Baker-George. He is survived by his children, Shelli, Johnny, and Joe (Joyce) Davis and their mother, Ruth George; sister, Delores George Hummel, brothers, Ronnie (Robin) George and Bobby (Gloria) Lockwood; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His favorite charities are St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org 800-805-5856) or Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation (www.smacf.com 865-980-6244).
Melissa Kaye Vanderpool Hillsberry, 46, of Maryville, died April 19, 2021. Survivors include her father, Charles Whitener; mother, Santha Faye Whitener; sisters, Tasha (Earl) Watkins, April Vanderpool. Memorial ceremony was April 24. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Jon B. Shoda, 80, of Louisville, TN, passed away on April 23rd, 2021, of acute leukemia. Jon worked for Archway Cookies as District Sales Manager for 29 1/2 years. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, his son, Tod Shoda of West Palm Beach, Rob and Kathy Morrison of Pittsburgh, Doug and Edna Heaton of Hawaii, granddaughters, Monique (Shaquille) Davey of Jacksonville, NC, Lyndsey Morrison of Columbus, and Sara Morrison of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by siblings Dennis (Coni) Shoda of Clearwater and Marsha Hoy of Ft. Myers Beach, many sweet nieces and nephews, and in-laws Aaron (Patti) Hinesley, Sharon Hinesley, Bill and Barbara Hill, and Pat Dame. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karon Hinesley Shoda. Jon loved his family deeply. His final resting place will be “back home in Indiana” with a private service. Jon was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. He loved and served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, joyfully. Donations in loving memory can be sent to Broadway Baptist Church Building Fund, 2329 E Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Groth, Dr. Schrock, and the many consulting physicians, as well as the entire staff on 5E and Palliative care team at Blount Memorial Hospital for their care, expertise, and compassionate gentle spirit.
Dr. Carl Marzel Stiefel, 88, died Friday, April 16, 2021. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral. He was a graduate of Young High School, UT Knoxville, and UT Dental School in Memphis. Practicing dentistry 61 years in Knoxville, he particularly enjoyed solving problems and talking with his many interesting patients. He was active in Second District Dental Society; member Tennessee Dental Association, American Dental Association, Pierre Fauchard Academy, American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, SouthEastern Academy of Prosthodontics. He chaired the Peer Review Committee for Second District, and received Dentist of the Year award in 1988. Proud to have been an Eagle Scout, Marzel went on to be Scout Master of Troop 5 at St. John’s for many years. This included Wood Badge Training, earning the Silver Beaver Award, and leading the troop on 50 mile Wilderness Treks and Canoe Treks. He was a cradle Episcopalian at St. John’s and often served as an acolyte in his youth. In later years, Marzel attended the early morning service. He always liked music. He played in the UT Marching Band and listened to classical music while making his crowns and bridges. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, welding, masonry, building his workshop and lab, jewelry making, canoeing and sailing. He loved using power tools, like saws and drills and playing with his tractor; then would read a good book. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Walter E. and Louise Stiefel, and his grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Sizer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Furian Stiefel; children Susan (Loyd) Deaver in GA, Joseph (Connie) Stiefel in MA, David Stiefel, Elizabeth Stiefel; grandchildren Robert (Brittany) Deaver in TX, Jennifer Deaver, James Deaver, Kathryn Stiefel, Monica Stiefel; great-granddaughter Charleigh Deaver; brother Dr. Joseph (Nancy) Stiefel in NC. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 pm, with the Rev. Chris Hackett officiating; reception following. In lieu of flowers, consider St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN 37919. East Tennessee Mortuary Service. 865-539-2458
