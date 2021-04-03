Bill R. Benson, age 77, of Maryville, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church Maryville. He retired from Allied Chemical, the Knoxville News Sentinel and Target in Maryville. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Irene Benson. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nancy Benson; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rutherford and Betty Boring; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, First United Methodist Church Maryville, Music Department, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Cemetery for the graveside service and interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Lisa Lynn Best, 58, of Friendsville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on April 1st after a year long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Burlingame, California and received a business degree from Chico State in California. She moved to Knoxville in 1988 to work in the electronics industry. Lisa married Gary Best in August 1993 and lived with a glad heart raising their three children on the farm - Haley (Cole) Rasley, Sarah and Jake. Lisa is preceded in death by her mother Diane and stepfather George Dujmovich of Carmel, California. Survived by father Jim Campana of Carson City, Nevada, sister Debbie Campana of Washington (Vincent Gonzalez), sister Leslie Campana of Washington, sister Laura Griffin of California (Cheyenne, Taylor, Emily and Garrett Griffin) and step-sister Lynne Dujmovich of New Jersey, mother-in-law Linda Best of Friendsville. Sister-in-law Sherri McCall (Jessi and Joey McCall) of Maryville. Brother-in-law Dale and sister-in-law Katie Best (Isaac) of Friendsville. Lisa loved Jesus and lived to share His light and love to those around her, having an encouraging impact on many who knew her. Lisa has been a member of Redemption Church, Knoxville, Tennessee since 1997 and served faithfully in many of the ministries there. In 2004 she began homeschooling her children and served in many leadership roles in the development of Blount Home Education Association. Lisa and Sherri McCall launched Best Bites Meals and Catering in 2015. She then formed Kitchen Connection, a commissary kitchen, in 2020. Lisa was very dear to her family and friends and will be sorely missed. Receiving friends will be 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Redemption Church, 3550 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. A Celebration of Lisa's Life will follow immediately at 7:00 P.M. The burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Union Grove Methodist Church, 1511 Lane Drive, Friendsville, Tennessee. Memorial donations may be made in Lisa's honor to Redemption Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Arvil Eugene Franklin, age 56, of Alcoa, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arvil Lee Franklin and Dorothy Louise Franklin; sister, Delores Franklin; brother, Bobby Franklin; and great-niece, Jamie Neal. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janis Didericksen Franklin; children, Justin (Cherri) Hopkey, Jade (Chris) Carranza, Austin Franklin, Alexis Franklin, Emma Franklin, Cooper Franklin, and Keegan "Red" Franklin; bonus daughter, Miranda; his pride and joys, grandchildren, Krislynn, Nevaeh, Bryson, Summer, and Sawyer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mike and Christy Bradburn; brother, Randy (Pam) Franklin; sister, Sherry Neal; special nieces and nephews, C.J. Neal, Samantha Arnold, Aaron Franklin, Heather Franklin, Matthew Franklin, KaeLee Franklin, Lincoln Franklin and Asher Carranza; special bonus mom, Delores "Nana" Garrett; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of foster children who he touched through his walk with Christ. Funeral service will be held 8:00 PM Monday, April 5, 2021 at RIO Advanced, Pastor Alan Bryant and Pastor Becky Milligan officiating, interment will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Morganton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday at RIO Advanced. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Beulah B (Bea) Keith, 79, of Maryville, TN, passed away Thursday April 1st at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Bea was born January 12, 1942 in Maryville, Tn to parents William & Laura Hill. She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Tom) Green of Ooltewah, Tn., her son, Tim (Billie) Cooper of Louisville, Tn. and her grandson Jeremy Martin of Maryville She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Debuty of Friendsville, Tn. Sarah Debuty of Maryville, Tn.and and her brother William "Dub" Hill of Knoxville, Tn. and a host of nieces and nephews. Bea was preceeded in death by her partner Bill Cole and her daughter Chasity Cooper. She retired from the Alcoa Aluminum Company. Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Greg Long officiating. Graveside and interment 1:00 PM Wednesday at Louisville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Robert David McClanahan, age 73, of Maryville, passed away on March 29, 2021, peacefully, with his family by his side, after suffering complications of Parkinson's. After graduating from Maryville High School in 1966, Robert earned a bachelor's degree in History from Maryville College and later earned a master's degree from the University of Tennessee. Robert's teaching career spanned 40 years at Maryville High School and Maryville Junior High, where he taught history and geography courses. Robert was the teacher sponsor of the MHS Appalachian yearbook for many years and established the Maryville City Schools' broadcast and communications channel and class. Robert and his family were members of First United Methodist Church for many years, where he served in the church choir and coordinated Wednesday Night Fellowship. In recent years, Robert and Candy became members of Broadway United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed many creative hobbies, including photography, woodworking, calligraphy, leatherwork, drawing, painting and singing. Robert was the photographer at countless school dances and church functions. Robert was a devoted husband to Candy and Dad to Christie and Leah. He was overjoyed to welcome three grandsons. His family will miss him most for his wise counsel and deep discussions on a myriad of subjects. Robert was preceded in death by parents Ruth and Howard McClanahan, brothers Howard "Sonny" and Michael McClanahan, and beloved aunt and uncles Hazel, Sanford and Paul Jones. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Candace Merritt McClanahan, daughter and grandson Christie McClanahan and Ian Patrick, daughter, son-in-law and grandsons Leah and Chris Flynn, Jack, and Sam. Special thanks to Pam Jones for providing exceptional care over the last 3 years. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m., with Reverend Ron Fisher officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at Grandview Cemetery, following the service. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Memorial contributions can be made to Brown Food Pantry at Broadway United Methodist Church (309 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org/donate). Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Gary Pearson, age 68, of Maryville, TN, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center surrounded by his wife and children. He was born to parents, Charles and Hazel Hicks Pearson on September 11, 1952 in Sweetwater, TN. Gary graduated from Madisonville High School in 1972. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, retired from Standard Aero in 2020. Survivors, wife and the love of his life, Kathy Pearson, daughters, Julie Pearson Hayes, Allison Pearson (John), son, Jeremy Pearson (Regina), grandchildren, Hunter Hopper, Brody Hayes, McCray Pearson, Sawyer Pearson, Ava Byrd, father, Charles Pearson, sister, Vicki (Dennis) Hurst, brother, Keith (Pam) Pearson. Preceded in death by mother, Hazel Pearson, grandparents, Jennis and Flora Hicks, Luria and Lovella Pearson, two sons-in-law, Sean Hayes and Corey Byrd. Memorial Service 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April 8, 2021, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Carl Croft officiating. Family will receive friends 5-7:00 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Patricia Steele was born May 7, 1937, in Maryville, Tennessee. She passed peacefully on March 26, 2021, in her home in Vancouver, Washington. She was 83 years old. Patricia was the daughter of James and Edna Steele. Brother Harold (Linda) Steele of Surprise, AZ. She was proceeded in Death by two brothers, Winfred (Bernice) Anderson of Maryville, TN and James (Loretta) Steele of Camas, WA. Patricia is survived by three sons, Jim Head, Steve (Karen) Head, and Anthony Head. She is also survived by five grandsons, four great-grandsons, and four great-grand daughters. Mom lived a full 83 years of life. We were part of a military family, which we are very proud of. We got to see the world together. She also traveled on her own, which she truly enjoyed. Mom was fond of playing bridge, puttering around her garden, and reading books. She loved Elvis Presley and classical music. She hated computers and cell phones. Mom sure could screw up her TV remote, but she loved watching the Hallmark channel and old mystery shows. To take a title from a song Elvis sang along with others, Mom did it her way - she had no regrets. In honor of Patricia Steele, have a cup of coffee and a dish of ice cream. Those are two things she loved. Mom, you'll be loved and missed. Patricia Steele requested no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life held later this year in her honor.
Christine Edwina Hatcher Teffeteller, age 70, of Maryville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Fairpark Healthcare Center in Maryville, Tennessee. Chris was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is now in God's loving arms and with all the saints who have gone before her. Christine was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on January 7, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Patty Hatcher and Edward Harrison Hatcher. She is survived by her daughters, Christie Howell and husband Mike, Angie Pritchett and husband, Mike; Buffie Lambert and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Michael Howell, Becca Johnson and husband, Josh, Amanda Pritchett, Kalie Pritchett, Josh Lambert, Matthew Lambert; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Johnson, Piper Grace Johnson, Judson Morsch; sister, Linda McConnell and husband Ben; special friend, Al Hart; and cousins too numerous to mention. Christine attended Walland High School and in later years worked at the Better Business Bureau in Knoxville. She dearly loved her family, first and foremost. She loved to travel, was so strong and passionate about her beliefs, and had a wonderful sense of humor. We, the family, love Christine so very much and will miss her dearly. However, we take comfort in that she has blessed all of us with her love and presence during her time on this earth and is now at peace with God. The family wishes to especially thank Fairpark Healthcare Center for the attentive love and care that was given Chris and us during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fairpark Health and Rehab Activities Fund, 302 N. 5th Street, Maryville, TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble at 11:30 AM for a Graveside Service and Interment on Monday, April 5, 2021 at West Miller's Cove Cemetery. All family and friends are invited to attend. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.