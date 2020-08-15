Rev. Stone H. Carr, 88, of Rockford, died on Aug. 14. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. foothillsfh.com.
Joyce Gaynelle Duggan, 87 of Maryville, passed away August 15, 2020. She was very active in the family business, Duggan’s Mens Store. She was preceded in death by husband: Kenneth Duggan, parents: JB and Hazel Sutton, and brother: Joe Sutton. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Joy and Steve Moser, and her son and daughter-in-law: Todd and Muffie Duggan, grandchildren: Andy, Gracie, and Zane Duggan. The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Fairpark Nursing Home for all their care. Family and friends will all meet 1:00 P.M. Monday August 17, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery pavilion for a funeral service with Steve Moser officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
David C. Fraze Sr. passed away Aug. 4 due to complications of colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sandy and her daughter, Candace; his sons, Carl, Dennis and Scott; and his daughter, Cathy. He will be missed by many.
Raymond Hascal Glenn, 87 of Maryville, TN passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Family will have a private service under the care of McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home 7426 Asheville Highway Knoxville, TN 37924. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Dr. Gerald Chandler Harriss, 73, of Walland passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Jerry was a man of slight stature, but he had a mammoth personality and a laugh that filled even the largest room. He showed his love for life with his bad jokes, sly grins, and toothy smiles. He cherished the time he spent with his wife of more than 50 years (Becky), his kids (Chad & Molly), his grandkids (Chloe & Julian), his many dogs, and his generations of dental patients. Jerry was born and raised in Knoxville, where he attended Bearden High School. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Tennessee. He showed his Volunteer spirit when he decided to leave college to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. After marrying Becky and serving his country, he returned to UT where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1976. Dr. Jerry would go on to serve the Lenoir City community as a dentist for over 25 years. He eventually left Loudon County for Blount County. There, side-by-side with his daughter who had followed in his footsteps, he built a new practice that allowed him to continue providing care to others. He retired in 2016, but he continued to practice dentistry vicariously through Molly’s work. He gave of himself often and had the heart of a man twice his size. Heck, his heart was so big that during his final years doctors implanted a machine to keep it running. Jerry adored his alma mater. Like his mother (Virginia) and father (Julian), he never failed to express his Volunteer spirit, and did so by donning his Big Orange on game days. While he was anything but a gifted singer, he would belt out a few lines of Rocky Top when the mood struck him just right. Jerry’s parents preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, kids, and grandkids, Jerry is survived by his brothers (Bob & Dave), sisters-in-law (Beverly & Andrea), daughter-in-law (DeAnna), son-in-law (Chris), granddaughter-in-law (Kayla), cousin (Michael), a cadre of nieces and nephews, and some good friends. Jerry’s family has elected to honor his wishes and remember him privately. If you’re inclined to pay tribute then please do so by donating to the Julian and Virginia Harriss Memorial Scholarship Fund that the University of Tennessee’s School of Advertising and Public Relations awards annually (https://adpr.utk.edu/adpr-scholarships-awards-2). Your donations will honor Jerry, his parents, his kids, and will help produce future generations of Volunteers. Most importantly, when you think of Dr. Jerry please just smile because he loved to see your teeth. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Jennie Ruth Patty Long, 92, of Maryville, passed away peacefully the evening of Aug. 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, O. Joe Long; son, Charles M. Long; and her parents, Charles Chester (C.C.) Patty and Pearl (Roy) Patty. Survivors include devoted daughter, Avis M. Long; loving grandson, Chase W. Long; as well as her precious brother and sister-in-law, Charles C. Patty Jr. and Barbara Collins Patty, of Shalimar, Florida; and special nieces and nephew, Carla Patty Pritt, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Dara Patty Collie, of Atlanta, Georgia, Devin Charles and Stephanie Patty, of Niceville, Florida. Arrangements to be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.