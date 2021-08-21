Brian Neal Endsley
Brian Neal Endsley, 63, of Friendsville, TN went to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1957, in Knoxville, TN to Jewel and Barbara Endsley. After graduating from Alcoa High School in 1975, Brian proudly served in the US Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard while attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He graduated from UT in 1983 with a BS in Engineering and went to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority until his retirement in 2014. Brian loved hunting and fishing, especially during his many trips to Alaska. He also loved cooking and spending time with his family and his pets. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gregory Endsley and his step-mother Betty Endsley. He is survived by son Christopher, daughter Suzanne, brothers Ned Endsley, Eric Endsley (Leanne) and Scott Endsley, sisters Janelle (Eric) Basler and Deidre Perry, step-sister Beth Lee, many nieces and nephews, and the love of his life Cherri Endsley Carr. The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to Josh Israel and India Boyd of Tennova Hospice. Isaiah 40:31 "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint".
Brandon Jake Radford
Brandon Jake Radford, age 20, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to go be with Jesus. BJ was a big hearted country boy with an infectious smile. He loved his family and friends beyond measure with all he had. He loved his boots, hats, swimming, fishing, going on adventures, camping and especially old trucks. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Pat Hawkins, Theodore and Lois Radford. Survived by his loving parents, C.B. and Laura Radford; brothers, Jeremy (Mandy) Radford, Hank (Myra) Radford all of Maryville. Sisters, Amanda (Lane) Dumas of Waterloo, Canada and Emmy Radford of Maryville; nephew, Houston Radford; nieces, Sarah Radford and Westlyn Radford; special cousins, Ethan Murphy, Billy Mack, Luke and Lauren Keller; special friend, Cory Ledbetter. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and others. BJ was his sister Amanda's little monkey and his sister Emmy were each others other half and he was his brother Hank's midnight caller. Pallbearers will be, Luke Keller, Ethan Murphy, Hank Radford, James Martin, Jeremy Radford, Billy Mack, Lane Dumas and Emmy Radford. Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday at Knob Road Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Marcus Little officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at the church. Graveside and interment 11:00 AM Tuesday at Hopewell Springs Cemetery in Madisonville, TN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Miller Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Cleaston Radford
Cleaston Radford 75, of Walland, gained his heavenly wings Thursday, August 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Cleaston was a friend to all that knew him and had a heart of gold. Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Radford; son, Jackie Hurst; parents, Clinton and Christine Radford; brothers, Carson and Eddie Radford. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Jama (JR) Ford, Angie (Tim) Lindsey, Greta (Kris) King, Sherry (Lynn) Steadmon. Daughter-in-law Cherl Hurst. 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; special friends include Rodney Murphy, Bruce Harris, and Dorothy Kirst. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Rocky Branch Bethel Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Dana Smith
Dana Smith made the great transition on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Hurricane, West Virginia. His death was the result of a Glioblastoma diagnosed in January, 2021. Dana held CPA licensure in several states and also held a MBA with an emphasis in Strategic Leadership. He retired in 2014 from Maryville College, located in Maryville, Tennessee, where he served as Vice President and Treasurer. He previously served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Salem Academy and College, one of America's oldest colleges for women, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Nina Smith; and his wife, Jeanne Fannin Smith. He is survived by his brothers, Gordon Smith of Hurricane, Reginald Smith of Charleston, and Rick Smith, of Orlando, Florida. Dana loved his brothers very much and was always proud to be called "one of the Smith boys." Honoring Dana's request, his body is to be cremated and no services held. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Grace Louise Vranes
VRANES, GRACE LOUISE (FRANCIS), age 97, a recent resident of Transitional Care Center at Morning View Village, Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on August 17, 2021.Grace was born March 19,1924 in Wade, Ohio and resided in Midland, Pennsylvania until 1982 when she moved with her husband to Maryville, Tennessee. In September 2014, Grace moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and resided at Morning Pointe Assisted Living and then to The Lantern Memory Care facility of Morning Pointe, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was recently moved to Morning View Transitional Care, Maryville, Tennessee for skilled nursing care until her passing. Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Milan; parents, William Calvin and Isa Nellie (Kiggans) Francis, Wellsville, Ohio; Brother Lawrence V. Francis, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Margie Virginia Estelline Dingess, Wellsville, Ohio; Grace was orphaned at the age of 4 with her siblings and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Laura Scott Kiggans, Wellsville, Ohio until her passing in July, 1941; also preceding Grace was a daughter-in-law, Patty Ann Vranes, Louisville, Tennessee. Grace is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Rudy Vranes and Martha A. McGrail, Louisville, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Melva and Ron Skinner, Gainesville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Kathryn Francis, Ellwood City, PA; (5) grand-children, (2) step grandchildren (17) great grand-children, (5) step great grand-children, and many nieces and nephews. A special note of appreciation to The Lantern Memory Care Facility of Morning Pointe, Knoxville, Tennessee and Blount Memorial Hospice, Maryville, Tennessee for their comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or a charity of your choice. The family has requested a private grave side burial for family members only. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Sharon Gayle Williams
Sharon Gayle Williams, age 68, of Panama City, FL. went to be with the Lord on August 13th, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Sharon was born on July 6, 1953, in Maryville TN to parents James F. Purkey and Katherine Purkey. She graduated from Friendsville High School and went on to receive her Cosmetology License where she had many successes of owning her own business in Alcoa TN known as "The Hair Designers" before she moved to FL where she obtained her successful career as "Styles by Sharon." Sharon was known and loved by many for her giving heart, sense of humor, and her infectious outgoing wit and personality. She adored her daughters and never missed an opportunity to talk about them and show pictures. She adored her dog Kimiko, who went everywhere with her while displaying her fun personality with his array of wardrobes. She loved living at the beach, and in the 16 years she lived in the area, accumulated a wealth of friends from clients to everyone she interacted with. She was also known for being very strong and taking life by the horns. She beat breast cancer not once, but twice, while obtaining a positive attitude and outlook on life. She was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Brian Williams of Knoxville TN. Daughters Vanessa Hicks of Shelbyville TN, Erica Young and husband Chris Young of Maryville TN, and Olivia Williams of Panama City FL. Grandchildren: Tyler Hicks, Sadie Hicks, Landon Lindsey, all of Maryville TN. Great Grandchildren: Ayden Hicks, Kendrick Hicks, and twins Tristan and Ian Hicks. Several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins as well. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering which will be held 3:00-6:00 pm on Sept 4th, 2021 at Cove Baptist Church located 100 N Macarthur Ave, Panama City, FL 32401. The service will be led by Pastor Robert Denmark. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cove Baptist Church.
Kay Ramsey Youngs
Kay Ramsey Youngs, of Louisville, Tenn., died peacefully at home on August 19, 2021. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends on May 10. Born in Mulberry Gap, Tenn., to Beverly J. and Maysie Ramsey, Kay was valedictorian of Hancock County High School's class of 1948. She earned a bachelor's degree in home economics from the University of Tennessee in 1952. While at UT, she was among the candidates for Apple Festival Queen, Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity's Moonlight Girl, and the Agricultural Club's Barnwarmin' Queen. She obtained a master's degree in psychology from Tennessee Technological University in 1968, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi honor society in education. She was the guidance counselor at York Institute in Jamestown, Tenn., and Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga. Shortly after beginning her first teaching job at Clarkrange (Tenn.) High School, Kay met and married Barna Youngs, of Allardt, Tenn., a marriage that took place three weeks after their first date at the Mark Twain Café in Jamestown, Tenn., and lasted 55 years until Barna's death in 2008. Kay was also preceded in death by brother BJ Ramsey and sisters Hope Coleman and Annette Turner. She is survived by three sons and a daughter: Barna, of Memphis, Tenn., Sharon, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; Lynn (Liz), of Louisville, Tenn.; and Joe, of Milton, Ga.; as well as her brother Boyd Ramsey, of Lubbock, Texas; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Punkin. Kay was a model of multitasking. While raising four children and sewing most of the clothes they wore, she managed to teach full-time, earn her master's degree, start a retail business with two locations, and keep the books for her husband Barna's businesses, all while maintaining a quick wit and remarkable level of sanity. Kay loved to garden and can "green pickles," fish anywhere at any time, solve the toughest crossword puzzles, and make crafty items, including original Father Christmases. An athlete herself, Kay was a devoted University of Tennessee sports fan. A person of deep faith throughout her life, Kay was the first woman elected as a deacon at Allardt Presbyterian Church, and the first woman to be elected an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Ga. After membership at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Louisville, Tenn., Kay was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at Allardt Cemetery in Allardt, Tenn., on Sunday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. EDT). A celebration of Kay's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Monday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, Tenn., or St. Marks United Methodist Church, Louisville, Tenn. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
