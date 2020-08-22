Blanche Janette Brown Hedrick, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on August 20, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1933 in Maryville, TN to the late Lon and Ova (Martin) Brown. She graduated from Friendsville High School in 1952 and married her beloved late husband of 62 years, Don Hedrick, on August 1, 1953. She had been a member of Springview Baptist Church since 1960 where she was very active over the years as the assistant pianist, VBS and Sunday School teacher, and her favorite role serving as a nursery volunteer where she rocked multiple generations of babies. She had a love for children and worked for Green Meadow and Child Kingdom Day Care Centers as well as a nurses’ aide in the nursery at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was also employed by P.S. Scales Building Supply and eventually retired from Blount Memorial where she went back to work as a switchboard operator. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Hedrick; brother, Ned Brown; and sister, Mary Sue Mann. Left behind to cherish her memory, Blanche is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Dr. Jessica Hedrick of Madisonville; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Richard Henry of Maryville; grandchildren, Stephanie Hedrick, Blake Hedrick, Justin Hedrick, Emily Hedrick, and Ethan Henry; great-grandchildren, Derek Hedrick, Hannah Mathewson, Alyson Coughlin, and Jordyn Coughlin; sister, Laura Huffstetler; and nieces, Susan Berry and Leigh Ann Huffstetler. The family truly appreciates and will always be thankful for the love and compassion shown by Dr. Travis Groth, the nurses, aides, and chaplain at Blount Hospice and caregiver, Cindy Atkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centenary Cemetery, c/o William Kerr, 5125 Indian Warpath Rd. Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Springview Baptist Church, 4220 US-411, Maryville, TN 37801, Pastor Ben Ward officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at Centenary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday at Springview Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Gary Hurst age 69, of Jefferson City, TN passed away August 20, 2020 at home. He was born in Blount County and was an antique car enthusiast. Preceded in death by his mother, Belle Hurst; father, Bill Hurst; and son, Caleb Hurst. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son Gary Hurst (Frances); three grandchildren of Killeen, Texas; son, Jesse Hurst of Walland, TN; three stepchildren; and nine step-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Thomas Douglas “Touchdown” Mincy passed peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with his granddaughter, Amanda, and loving wife, Carolyn Dailey Mincy, by his side, as she had been since 1978. Their love for one another inspired everyone that knew them and can only be described as the greatest story of partnership, respect, and devotion. Doug was born October 25, 1939 in Maryville to parents, David and Loretta, and was the loving brother of sister, Modean. An excellent academic, Doug also dominated on the gridiron, where he earned the nickname “TD,” short for both “Thomas Douglas” and “Touchdown”. Known for his speed, agility, and leadership, Doug created countless fond memories and lifelong friendships during his time at Friendsville High and later Maryville College, where he studied coaching, accounting, and various advanced mathematics disciplines before joining his father at The Aluminum Company of America. It was his professional move to Greenback Industries where his path would cross with that of his soulmate, Carolyn, and lead to her joining him and his beloved children: Allen, Deana, and Mark. Doug’s aspiration to be an independent proprietor led to his purchase of a dump truck, which would be the beginning of the legacy that he would leave for his family. The trucking company — which would later be named “MDM Trucking” after the untimely passing of his youngest son, Mark Douglas — still operates today and is run by Doug’s surviving children, Allen and Deana; his wife, Carolyn; his honorary son, Joe Hylwa; and long-time employees, Ed Lale, Tom Keir, Johnny Miller. Doug had a joy for life, people, gardening with “Uncle Harold” Yates, and storytelling — whether it was lively stories from his youth, his endless knowledge of the Duke and old Westerns, or tales of his travels. He meant the world to countless people for countless reasons. He saw the best in everyone and was gracious and forgiving. Doug was proud while humble, tough while kind, and hard-working while playful. His willingness to empower people with hand-ups and opportunities illustrated his caring heart, and the extent of his selfless acts of generosity were far-reaching. The lessons he taught with how he lived will forever impact those that knew him, and he is greatly missed. Doug is preceded in death by parents, David Thomas and Loretta Leonard Mincy; son, Mark Douglas Mincy; father-in-law, Horton Dailey; brother-in-law, B.C. Burchfiel; nephew, David Burchfiel; and many dearly missed friends. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Dailey Mincy; son, Allen David Mincy; daughter, Modeana Lenee “Deana” Mincy (Tom Keir); honorary son, Joe Hylwa (Julie); sister, Modean Burchfiel; grandchildren, Amanda “G-1” Carter (Joel Segona), Kari “G-2” Mincy, Marcus Carter, Matthew Carter, Bud Mincy (Tosha), Cassi Hylwa, and Ty Hylwa; great-grandchildren, Bryce Mincy, Brylee Butler, Caden Carter, Lane Mincy, and Brooklyn Mincy; mother-in-law, Wanda Dailey; siblings-in-law, Evelyn Johnson (Donnie) and James Horton Dailey (Denise); nieces and nephews, Michael Burchfiel, Jason Johnson, Trent Dailey, and Katelyn Keck (Cameron and Harper); and a multitude of friends whom he loved like family. Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no traditional service. In celebration of his life, a chili cook-off planned for his 81st birthday will still take place this fall, and details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, food, or other kind gestures; please make donations in Doug’s name to one of the causes he supported: Greenback Rescue Squad (PO Box 129, Greenback, TN 37742) or Kerbela Shrine Circus (Attn: Nick Seagle, PO Box 2691, Knoxville, TN 37901). www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
