Billy Joe Bowman, of Greenback, TN formerly of Johnson City, TN, passed away Sunday, 22 August, at the age of 91. A 1948 graduate of Science Hill High School, Billy Joe pitched the Hilltoppers to the 1947 State Championship and was inducted into the Science Hill Hall of Fame in 2007. His on the field successes led to a full scholarship at the University of Tennessee where Bowman collected wins over Princeton and USC in the semi-finals of the 1951 College World series in route to a runner up finish. After graduation in 1952, Bowman signed with the St. Louis Cardinals organization returning to Johnson City to begin his professional career. Billy Joe’s baseball career was interrupted by a two-year stint in Korea serving his country as a transportation officer in the United States Army. With his military obligation complete, Bowman returned to baseball where he collected a 56-36 record in minor league baseball reaching AAA with the Rochester Red Wings and Houston Buffs. With his playing days over, Billy Joe joined the Houston Astros in various capacities including pitching coach and assistant manager working in the Astros organization 28 years. In his time with the Astros, Bowman had the pleasure of working with Hall of Fame players such as Nolan Ryan, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Yogi Berra. His time in Houston was capped by being named the 1995 Houston Astros Distinguished Houstonian. Bowman returned to his roots in East Tennessee in 1996 and continued the trucking company he successfully grew for 40 years. He remained lifelong fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and Houston Astros. In his final years he loved nothing more than attending Science Hill and Johnson City Cardinal games and being around the game he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his infant son Charles Frances Bowman, parents John Frank and Dorothy Randolph Bowman, sister Helen Arwood, and brothers Ferrell and Charlie all of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his sons Joel Wayne Bowman (Terri) of Houston, TX and Lt Cmdr. John Paul Bowman (Jessica) of Lemoore, CA. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren Jessica, Josh, Jay and Diana along with brother Kenneth, six great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Mag and Becky Bowman. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lou and Maxine Potenza for their vigilant care as Billy Joe’s Johnson City neighbors and Toni and Miranda with Amedysis Hospice for the care they provided in his final year. A full military honors memorial service and burial will be held on October 18th 2021 at 11:00am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. clickfuneralhome.com
Dr. David R. Cartlidge, Th.D., Ralph W. Beeson Chair of Religion Emeritus at Maryville College, died on August 20, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn., while residing near his daughter’s home. Dr. Cartlidge passed away surrounded by his family, his favorite music, his photography, and shelves of his favorite books. Born on September 25, 1932, in Wilmington, Ohio, David grew up in Champaign, Ill. In his youth, he was an accomplished student, athlete, musician, and decorated Eagle Scout. He graduated from Wooster College in Ohio, where he lettered in swimming and tennis, and earned his college tuition by working summers as a merchant seaman on the Great Lakes. He often acknowledged that his most noteworthy undergraduate achievement was accepting an invitation to a Sadie Hawkins dance from Florence Ann Macleod of Pittsburgh, Penn. They married in 1955. After earning his Master of Divinity at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, David accepted a pastorate at the First Presbyterian Church of Cambridge Springs, Penn., where he and Florie also celebrated the birth of two children: Ruth Ann and Daniel Ray. David’s drive to learn then took him to Harvard Divinity School, where he studied New Testament theology under the tutelage of noted 20th Century religion scholars Helmut Koester and Krister Stendahl. After receiving his Th.D. from Harvard, Dr. Cartlidge accepted a teaching position at Maryville College, in Maryville, Tenn. For over 31 years, Dr. Cartlidge served Maryville College with excellence. In 1992, he was installed as the Ralph W. Beeson Chair of Religion. The thousands of students who came through his classroom encountered an enthusiastic teacher who valued curiosity, humor, and well-researched arguments. “Dr. C,” as he was known by his religion majors, loved nothing better than an impromptu, politically seditious academic discussion, often hosted from his booth in the student center or a bench outside Anderson Hall. During his tenure at the college, Dr. Cartlidge co-authored two books: “Documents and Images for the Study of the Gospels,” with Dr. David L. Dungan and “Art and the Christian Apocrypha,” with Dr. J. Keith Elliott. He also coached the women’s tennis team, played the flute in both the college-community orchestra and band, and regularly displayed his photography at the homecoming art fair. After retiring in 1998, Dave was still a regular presence at college athletic events and on the tennis courts, where he habitually trounced players many decades his junior, including his son and grandson. Those who knew Dave beyond academia recognized a man of many hobbies and curiosities. Once intrigued, he would master whatever avocation he tried: singer, ballroom dancer, HAM radio operator, model ship builder, flutist, photographer. His skill with a camera took him to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park often, where he hiked miles to find the perfect shot. His photography was exhibited in galleries throughout East Tennessee. He spent countless hours in the basement darkroom he had built from scratch in his Maryville home. Closest to Dave’s heart were his family, his love of music, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren, and his beloved cottage at the Congregational Summer Assembly (CSA) in Benzie County, Mich. From infancy, David spent every summer at the CSA. There, he served as a swimming instructor, tennis coach, groundskeeper, choir member, and guest preacher. Over the course of decades, he taught generations of young people the values of Christian service, exploration of faith, and the stewardship of nature. He was an avid sailor and hiker who spent a lifetime exploring the lakes and dunes of Northwestern Michigan To his family and close friends, Dave was a formidable, loving punster that kept us gathering, singing, and laughing until the moment he died. We will miss him with every breath that we take. Dr. David R. Cartlidge is survived by his children, Daniel Cartlidge of Sarasota, Fla., Ruth Thompson and son-in-law Art Thompson of Chattanooga, his grandchildren Christine Cartlidge, Kevin Cartlidge, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Perez Cartlidge, and great-granddaughter Cora Grace Cartlidge, of San Diego, Cal. Dr. Cartlidge is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Macleod Cartlidge, sister Mary Ann Cartlidge LaFountaine, and his parents, the Rev. Dr. A. Ray and Mary A. Cartlidge. Because of public health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Maryville, Tenn., at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family requests that gifts in honor of Dr. David R. Cartlidge be sent to either the Friends of the Smokies (FriendsoftheSmokies.org) or the Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes (FriendsofSleepingBear.org). Arrangements are by the Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, TN 37321. (423)-362-5999
William Gerald Corkern, 56, of Maryville, died Aug. 26, 2021.He is survived by one brother; two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.
In loving memory, Mary Eidson, born May 29, 1944 of Maryville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She is survived by her children, Rosemary Jennings (Jerry), Jospeh Zerambo (Desiree), Melinda Zerambo, Robert Zerambo (Connie), and Christopher Zerambo; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dottie (Cogie); former husband, Tom Zerambo. Mary is now joining the love of her life, Harold, in heaven for some crazy rides, as well as Ho Hopping with her son, Tommy, who preceded her in death. Mary enjoyed crocheting and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s bodies and hearts will always be warmed by your special gifts. Mary enjoyed the time she spent working at Dollywood and missed her many colleagues after she retired, however, remained close to her heart. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with a receiving of friends to follow at the Life Event Center. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Aileen S. Lester, age 91, of Sevierville, TN, with profound sadness the family announces that she has went to be with the Lord on, August 21, 2021. Aileen was a devout Christian and was a member of McMahan Baptist Church. She loved serving her community. Mrs. Lester was an extremely accomplished seamstress as well as being highly skilled in needlepoint, knitting, crocheting and many more. There was no task too large once she had her mind set to it. She was a loving wife, mother and sister who will be dearly missed, and in her family’s hearts forever. Three daughters; three sisters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply survive her. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland South on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 1:30pm-2:30pm with a graveside service to follow. Condolences are welcome at BerryHighlandSouth.com.
Franklin Ray 'Lynn' Sanders, 59, of Knoxville, died Aug. 8, 2021. Survivors include his son, Bobby Baker; four grandchildren; aunts, Bonnie Hitch, Barbara Huddleston, Billie (Moses) Moore. No ceremonies are planned at the present time. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfunralhome.com.
Paulette A. Thomas, age 75, of Louisville passed away August 26, 2021, at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Thomas Sr. and Pauline T. Smith; step-father, Forrest O. Smith; brother, Gerald Randolf (Randy) Thomas. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion for a service. Receiving of friends will immediately follow the service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
