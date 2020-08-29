Mildred Louise Blair, age 91, formerly of South Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Louise was born and raised in Knoxville and was a Knoxville High School graduate. She was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church and a current member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, singing in the choir, quilting and was an avid fan of the UT Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Blair Sr.; son, Jeffrey Scott Blair; brother, Ralph Mills; parents, Roy and Irene Mills. Louise is survived by her brother, Carl Mills (Jama); children, James A Blair, Jr. (Charlene), Tim Blair (Mary Beth); grandchildren, J.T. Blair, Sara Blair, Chastity Carter and Shane Hutchison; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank caregivers; Josie Delozier, Anna Brewer, Terri Jenkins, Davida Downey, Kim Gray, Denise Clark, Kelly Smith and Chelsey Delozier as well as Ally Kiser for their kind and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00pm Interment Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sevier Heights Baptist Church Choir, 3232 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites you to share your thoughts and memories of Louise at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com/ Berry Highland Memorial 5315 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
Carver, Walter James departed this world for a better one on August 28, 2020. As a young boy, he was known as “Scrapper;” this proved to be a very apt nickname since he was known throughout his life for his toughness and fighting spirit. He worked diligently at several companies along the way and eventually was employed at ALCOA. After 30 years, he retired from that company. However, he believed that you have to “make hay while the sun shines” and held various jobs afterward. Additionally, he remained strong in both body and mind and was able to work at jobs many younger men could not do, until his health forced him to stop. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Ellen (Russell) Carver, son, Donnie Carver, brother Buster, and sister, Flo, Father-in-law Sheridan Lawson, nephews Billy Jackson and R.M Huffstetler, brothers-in-law, Rufus Huffstetler and Bill Jackson. Survivors include his wife of 48 years Ella (Lawson) Carver, mother of his children Lucille (McClanahan) McLemore, son, Terry J. Carver, daughter and son-in-law Pam and Steve Bennett, grandchildren; Michelle and Sierra Carver, Ashley Bennett, and Kaila (Travis) Breeden; great-grandchildren: John and Jacob (Amber) Buchanan, Cylee Copeland, Eli and Zoey Dixon. Winry and Parker Breeden, great-great-granddaughters, Layla Buchanan and Nevaeh Buchanan, and one great-great-grandson on the way, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Pat, brother Jim, allow of Maryville, Nancy and Frank of Knoxville, Deanna and Robert Tillery of Georgia, sisters-in-law and their husbands, Janet and Ben Cooper, Joyce and Guy Bayless, Paulette and David Ledbetter, Bonita and Frank Stehle, brother-in-law Vance Lawson, mother-in-law Juanita Lawson, several nieces and nephews, the White family: Eric, Tia, Eric Jr., Laura, Merielle, Sarah, Caroline, and special blessing, Timothy. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff in CCU and on the 5th floor at Blount Memorial for the excellent care, sensitivity, and empathy extended toward all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missions fund at Ridgeview Baptist Church, Walland. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday August 30, 2020 in the Magnolia Chapel, Miller Funeral Home, Pastor Wayne Sexton and Brother Eric White officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 pm on Monday August 31, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery 2217 Big Gully Road, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00pm on Sunday August 30, 2020 in the Magnolia Chapel, Miller Funeral Home. www.millerfuneralhome.org. (865) 982-6041.
Sandra Kay Teeters Estep, age 53 of Maryville, passed away August 27, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Teeters, Jr.; mother, Wilma Payne Teeters. She is survived by her sister, Karen Teeters Wilkerson; several cousins and special friends. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Louisville Cemetery with Rev. Tyson McKeehan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Wilma Laura Howard, age 82 of Maryville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church and was a retired beautician. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Stella Hill; brothers and sisters. Survivors include husband, Gene Howard; son, Ernest Howard; daughter, Kim and Brian Hampton; grandchildren, Arielle Ogle and Braden Hampton; sister Eula Tipton; special friends, Pat Nichols and Tina Marie Cusano; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. A ceremony to honor her life will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Smith’s Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for interment service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, Melissa Ammons Johnson, of Maryville on Tuesday, August 25th, at the age of 70. Melissa will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Arnold, of 43 years; children, Jeremy (Jessica), Rachel, Elisabeth, Hannah, and Stacey; grandchildren Harper, Caroline, and Fletcher; her mother Betty; as well as numerous extended family members, friends, fellow teachers, and students. Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Donald; father-in-law Arnold Sr.; and mother-in-law, Gertrude and Doris. Melissa was born in Maryville, TN on July 10th, 1950 to Donald and Betty Ammons. She received her masters degree in Education and Special Education from the University of TN. She served as a special education teacher in Blount County for more than 30 years. Her heart for her students and fellow teachers made her easy to love. Her legacy of love for others is an inspiration to her children, as she encouraged and inspired them to choose professions that serve others. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, as seen in how she was head over heels in love with her “AJ”. She loved her time at home with her pets and her family. She prayed for her family and friends daily and always had a hymn to sing as she passed time. Her family finds peace knowing that she is now at peace in the arms of her Savior. The family would like to thank the staff at Blount Memorial Hospital for all the care they showed her. Due to concerns over COVID, the family will schedule a “Celebration of Life” gathering at a later date. They will reach out to family and friends with those details. Melissa loved not only her family and friends, but also teaching and animals. The family asks for memorial donations to be made to Lanier Elementary School (library), 6006 Lanier Rd, Maryville, TN 37801 or Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, SMACF, P.O. Box 1099, Alcoa, TN 37701. Cremation By Grandview, 738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Myrtle L. Ross, 93 of Maryville, passed away August 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held 6:30 P.M. Monday August 31, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Johnathan Stringer officiating. Family and friends will all meet 10:15 A.M. Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the funeral home to proceed to Clarks Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 A.M. graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Dina Sharp Stamps-Lee, age 69, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Dina loved her Savior Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of First Baptist Alcoa. Preceded in death by daughter, Robyn Leigh Stamps; mother, Alma Louise Cable Sharp; father, Boble B. Sharp and brother, Rudolph E. Sharp. Survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. Special love and thanks to devoted caregiver K.J. McCauley and Amedysis Hospice workers, Janice, Evan and Chaplain Scot Payne. A graveside service will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery, Pastor Ryan Roach of First Baptist Alcoa and Amedysis Chaplain Scot Payne officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041www.millerfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.