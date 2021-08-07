Emily Harriet Benham
Emily Harriet Benham, age 95, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Emily was born in New Haven, Connecticut. She was a Registered Physical Therapist, beginning in the early years of this profession. She was a great mom and an immediate friend to anyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Homer Benham, her parents, Constantine and Mary Verinis, and her four sisters and their husbands, Elfreida and Sal Fico, Estelle and Frank Demetros, Helen and Jim Grivas, and Esther Verinis. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Cheryl and David Greenacre, and her two grandchildren Cara and Nilo Greenacre; nephews Ron Spink, and David and Mary Benham; nieces and their husbands Marcia and David D’Alcorn, Judy and Steve Weinstein, Barbara and William Fried, Carol and Tom Homan, Sue and Charles Clack, and Kathy and Jack Grosswiler. A special thank you to caregivers, Bonnie Pierce, and all staff at Foothills Transitional Care for their compassionate care and friendship. As per her request, there will be no service. If so inclined, memorial donations may be made to The Rescue House, 1150 Garden View Road, #231336, Encinitas, CA, 92023, at https://rescuehouse.org because of her dear love of cats in need of a permanent indoor home.
Delores Ann Blanchard, age 91 of Alcoa, passed away August 5, 2021. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Alcoa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Blanchard; daughter, Christine; grandson, Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Brosi; son, William Blanchard; grandchildren, Katrina, Sarah, Konrad, Karl, Mike, Willie, James, Fran; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Cramer, Gerald (Joanna) Crammer; numerous nieces and nephews. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Pat June Brigance
Pat June Brigance passed away August 6, 2021, with her daughters Rebecca and Royce by her side. Pat was born June 24, 1936, in Hammond, Indiana to Rufus Blaine and Jessie Elizabeth (Blythe) Hicks. Family included brother Voyd B Hicks and sister Wilma J Violet. Pat’s family included husband, the late Albert H. Brigance, daughters; Rebecca Brigance, Royce Brigance Jackson and son-in-law Randy Jackson, the late Dee Irene Damron (Don). 5 Grandchildren; Jamie Haynes, Matthew Haynes (Christa), Phil Damron (Bea), Ken Damron, Cindy Bingaman (Les). 8 Great grandchildren; Mattie Garrett, Katie Garrett, Trinity Haynes, Edwin Haynes, Montana Damron (Shannon), Lisa Damron, Ben Simons and Abby Bingaman and special family member, Easter Edwards. Pat attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she met and married Albert H. Brigance March 31, 1956. She was listed in Personalities of the west and Midwest in the 1972 — 1973 edition and served on many boards including Eureka Rescue Mission, Christian Women’s Club and was Vice-President and President of The Eureka Women’s Club in Eureka, California. In 1975 Curriculum Associates published Al’s first Brigance Inventory of Basic Skills. For the next twenty years Pat diligently traveled with Al throughout the United States promoting all of Al’s educational and reading materials. In 1979 Al and Pat moved to Maryville, Tennessee. During the 1980’s both Al and Pat researched and published their family genealogies. This was a tremendous feat due to the fact that most research was done by visiting courthouses, cemeteries, libraries and churches and mostly before the invention of the internet, computers and laptops. In 1984 Pat worked in the gift wrap department at Proffitt’s Department Store in Alcoa and Maryville, and retired in 1994. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and enjoyed every moment with her family. She loved the Lord and gave all the glory to God. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Honor Air of Knoxville P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 or the Blount County Library 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and a special loving thank you to Easter Edwards. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Robert Boyden Leach
Robert Boyden Leach, passed away in Knoxville, TN at the age of 94 of August 5, 2021. He was born on November 27, 1926, in Knoxville to Dr. Robert Swepson Leach and Jennie Belle Boyden Leach at the Riverside Hospital. He had an idyllic childhood in Sequoyah Hills and attended TMI in Sweetwater, TN and UT Knoxville. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity and remained an avid UT supporter his entire life. He served in Korea in the Chorwan Valley from 1952-1954. He enjoyed his career in the life insurance business especially at Appalachian National. He was retired from Principle Life Insurance Co in St Petersburg, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anne Elizabeth (Betty) Leach Merrill; grandchildren, Nathaniel James Hester, whom he looked forward to seeing again, and Jennie Marie Hester; and the mother of his children, Sarah Long Peterson. He is survived by his children, Sally-Heath Leach (Rev. Mark) Hester, Elizabeth Leach McDaniel (Bryan) Skyy, and Natalie Leach Sisk; grandchildren, Ryan and Clay McDaniel, Rebecca Hester Miller Blasdell (Jason Blasdell), Robert Hester (Dr. Lauren Mulreany), Keely Sisk and Lauren (Darren) Qualls; great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Maxwell and Lennox Miller and Azriel Qualls; sister, Natalie Leach Haslam and brother-in-law, Jim Haslam; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Frank and Linda Emmanuel and Vic and Bonnie Gentile. He was a life-long Episcopalian and grew up attending St. John’s Cathedral. The family wishes to thank the staff at Deane Hill Place and Avalon Hospice for their care of Boyden during the past few months. Graveside service and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Wendell P. Liemohn
Wendell P. Liemohn, Ph.D, Retired Captain, U. S. Navy. Wendell P. Liemohn passed away on May 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN A Military Honors Salute will follow and then the family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall with refreshments served.
Yates, James Lowell, 84, of Maryville, died on Aug. 3, 2021. Survivors include his sons, Bobby Yates and Jim Yates; daughter, Teresa Wilson; grandchildren, Dillon Yates, Samantha Wilson, Tabitha Wilson; brother, Howard Yates. Memorial Ceremony will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug.9, in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel, with Pastor Charles Ledger, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Monday at Dotson Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com 865-984-5959.
