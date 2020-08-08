Barbara L. Amburn, 75, of Maryville, died on Aug. 7. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Sydney H. Coffin, 74, of Louisville, died on Aug. 7. Arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville.
Coy Gene Connatser, of Friendsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM at the age of 81. Coy was the spirit of life, the leader, and the laughter of the family. He was a friend to all and a stranger to none. His joyful spirit and quirky grin will forever be embedded in each heart that knew him. Coy is preceded in death by parents, William H. and Shirley Dixon Connatser; siblings, William E., Ralph, James Burl Connatser, Eula Mae Messamore; daughter, Donna Sue Clark. Survivors include wife, Carolyn Jean Caldwell; siblings, Frank and Herman Connatser; daughters, Ann Centner, Tammy Turner. Coy had 5 grandchildren, Ashley Perkins, Tiffany and Christopher Clark, Madison and Kaley Turner; along with 2 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Avery Perkins. Coy was a crane operator at the Aluminum Company of America for 36 years. He was a member of the Aluminum Company of America’s 25-year club. Sincere gratitude and appreciation would like to be sent from the family to the amazing, caring, and supportive staff from Blount Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care Team, and a special thank you to the RN, Jan. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests any monetary value be donated to the Pat Head Summitt Alzheimer’s Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church on Lane Drive in Friendsville with Pastor Gary Hawley officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Frances Kaye Crawford (Kaye), 73, of Maryville, TN., passed away peacefully August 1, 2020, at home. She was born September 26, 1946 in Wooster, Ohio to Robert and Wilma Sanderson. Kaye was a homemaker. She loved the beach, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially found joy in her grandkids and her beloved dog Teddy. On September 26, 2015, she married Sam Crawford. Kaye is survived by her husband, her daughters Elizabeth (Rick) Pierce, Dorothy Ward and Cathy Zimmerman of Ashland, Ohio. Rhonda (Gene) Dillon of Goddard, Kansas. Her grandchildren Heather Pierce, Danny Pierce, Amanda (Brandon) Baker, Kristi (Curtis) Conner, Jenni Dillon, Travis Dillon, Starr (Cody) Perman and Leslie Dillon. Her great grandchildren Laci, Kinzli, Lux, Ollie, Brody, Cruz, Emma and Nevaeh. Step children Kristy (Vern) Miller, Sammy (Shay) Crawford, Bev (Eric) Dubendorfer, Brian (Sheridan) Crawford and 9 step grandchildren. Her siblings Harold Sanderson, Becky (Dennis) Fulk, Bobbie (Joe) Gallagher, Gail Schaffer, Carol Sanderson and a step brother Larry Stroub. Kaye is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma Sanderson; her brother, Donald Sanderson and her former husband Gary Beck. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Crawford family.
The family of Douglas Inglish is saddened to announce his passing on August 6, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born to James and Bette (Olson) Inglish in Lake Forest, IL. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Pamela; son, Garrett (Amy) Inglish’ daughter, Kendall (Gregory) Inglish Handy; grandchildren; brother, David (Marra) Inglish; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. Douglas graduated from Waukegan High School in Waukegan , IL, in 1965, and was retired after 34 years of service from Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL. He was an avid sports fan, a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and became a devoted Tennessee Volunteers fan after moving to Tennessee. Although mostly deaf since childhood, he was passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts. He loved being “Papa Dough” to his grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, and Payton Inglish and Gamble Handy. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Horace Carson (H.C.) McCulley, 98 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 26, 2020. A veteran of World War II (U.S. Navy), Mr. McCulley was employed by ALCOA for over 50 years. A member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, he was preceded in death by his wife Vivian Downey McCulley and his son Joel McCulley. Mr. McCulley is survived by his son Scott McCulley. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15 at 10 AM at the Old New Providence Presbyterian Church cemetery located next to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN, with the Rev. Emily Anderson presiding. The family asks that all attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
