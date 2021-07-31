Barbara Lynne Addington
Retired Sergeant First Class Barbara Lynne Williams Addington, age 55, of Greenback, Tennessee, passed away Saturday July 24, 2021. Barbara graduated from William Blount High School and attended Knoxville Business College where she attained Associate Degree in Accounting. She joined the United States Army and later the United States Army National Guard. Deployments included Germany, and Iraq. Preceded in death by father, Retired Master Sergeant Robert H. Williams, and mother, Rose Marie ‘Ree’ Millhouse Williams of Louisville, Tennessee. Survivors include, husband, Retired Staff Sergeant John James Addington, Jr; children, Staff Sergeant Robert Becquet (wife Alyse), Nicole Rose Sarabia Loveday, Rachel Marie Sarabia Strickland, Brianna Addington, and Alex Addington; grandchildren, Michael Darian Becquet, Raena Dawn Becquet, Victoria Grace Carter, Joanna Rae Dresch, Joshlynne McIntire, Glen McIntire, Kat McIntire, Evelyn Rose Sarabia, Chastity Strickland, Kimberly Strickland, and Mikia Strickland; sisters and brother-in-law, Wanda Marie Digby, Ree Rene Smith and Stephen Wood; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. A Celebration of Life is planned with date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Barbara Wolfe Barnby, age 84, widow of Charles E. Barnby, of Greenback, formerly of Akron/Canton, Ohio, passed away 8:46 A.M. Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home. Member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, North Canton, Ohio. Attended Niles Ferry Baptist Church. Survivors, sons & daughter-in-law, Ronald Eugene Barnby, Michael Edward Barnby & Jill Noel Barnby, Grandchildren, Nicholas Barnby, Eric Barnby, Tyler Barnby, Logan Barnby, Great-grandchildren, Frankie Jolene Barnby, Rayn Barnby, Brothers, Jack Wolfe, Curtis Wolfe, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Mack G. & Jama Blair Wolfe, sisters, Marie Smith, Imogene Shirley, Emma Medlin, Maxie Ingram, Nell Adams, Brothers, Kenneth & Robert E. Wolfe, Graveside service & interment 11 A.M. Monday, Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greenback, Rev. Ben Styles officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Corinna Bobbie Brown
Corinna “Bobbie” Brown, age 75, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Bobbie was born and raised in Maryville and well known by many locals who loved her. She was a proud member of Harvest Field Baptist Church. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, and friend. She loved bible study, good conversation, cheering on the Volunteers, and enjoying a good belly laugh. She is survived by her two sons, Tony and Erik Brown; grandchildren, Hayden, Isabella, and Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Winifred Whitehead; brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Marla Ridings; best friend, Eleanor French; many nieces and nephews; and friends whom she loved like family. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor John Gallaher officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mary Nell Campbell
Mary Nell Campbell age 91 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Mary Nell was born November 29, 1929 in Alcoa, TN. Her parents were Charles Fredrick and Mary Lee King Hord. Mary Nell grew up in Alcoa where she attended high school and graduated in 1947. She then went on to University of Tennessee Memphis and graduated from the College of Nursing in 1951. She spent her career in nursing as a Nursing Supervisor, ICU Head Nurse, Home Health, Hospice, and Labor and Delivery. She was a long time member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church where she loved to serve and praise Jesus. She faithfully supported the Alcoa community for the entirety of her life. Mary loved visits from her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent her free time playing bunco, gardening, enjoying her music collection and conversing with friends. Mary also enjoyed “elite” status at many of Maryville and Knoxville’s fine clothing and jewelry establishments. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Charles, Robert, Ray, and Tom Hord, husbands Leigh A. Burch and Robert C. Campbell. She was survived by Daughter: Connie Sands (Gary), Linda Drain (Larry), Son: Leigh A. Burch III, Daughter: Sally Childress. Grandchildren: Carisa Chitwood (Adam), Tony Kreps (Lanette), Sarah McMahan (Tony), Eric Moore (Michelle), Jamie Drain, Kyle Drain, Corey Drain, Leigh Burch IV, Joseph Burch, Elizabeth Burch, Rebecca Stapleton (Brad), Travis Childress (Amy). She had 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Arrangements are private. In Lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Alcoa first United Methodist Church, Alcoa, TN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Alice Irene Flynn
Alice Irene Effler Flynn, age 83 of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired Registered Nurse in Blount County. She was a loving and caring wife and mother to her family. Momma loved her Lord and Savior and attended Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Odis Flynn; son, Ronald O. Flynn; mother, Kathleen Effler, father, Boyd Effler; sister, Brenda; brother, Dennis. Survived by her son, Phillip Flynn (Connie) of New Market, AL; daughters, Dianne Flynn-LeQuire (Larry), Janie Flynn-Crooke (Roger) of Maryville, TN; Annette Granum (Marty) of Aloha, OR; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Funeral Service and Entombment Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grandview Mausoleum in Maryville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Carl Hildon Hagy went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2021 after battling brain cancer. He was born on August 31, 1960, in Griffithsville, West Virginia. Carl was preceded in death by his Mother Anna Lou Hagy, and brothers. Carl was survived by his wife Angela Hagy, Father Albert Hagy, son Lucas Burns (Terra Hatcher), stepson Eric Burns (Tesha Burns), grandkids Carissa, Mason, and Carson Burns. He was retired from C&C Trucking. The family will have a private ceremony.
Jerald Lewis Hopkins, 59, of Lenoir City, formerly of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was employed at the Home Depot for several years in Lenoir City. He is survived by his Sons & Daughter in law: Justin & Melissa Hopkins, Daughters: Jerica, and Lindsey, Grandchildren: Cash, and June. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 A. M. Monday at Grandview Cemetery for graveside Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Joe Dean Kimsey passed away peacefully in his home on July 29, 2021. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by the love and care of his devoted wife, Elizabeth Kimsey. He will surely be missed by those who knew him and loved him dearly. Joe was 87 years old and lived an active life, spending time with his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, who called him “Pepaw.” Joe made time for his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandparent. He enjoyed fishing trips with his son, dinners out with his wife, trips to his second home in Florida, and until recent years, was an active gym participant. He was also a member of Meridian Baptist Church, where he actively worshipped. Joe served his country in the United States Army, where he honed his electronics skills and excelled in his coursework. He utilized his excellence of these acquired skills in his 35 years of working for AT&T from which he retired. He was known as a hard-working and honest man, who provided for his family and was passionately intent on helping anyone who needed his service or attention. He will be missed for his charming wit and uncanny ability to liven any room with his down-to-earth, uniquely-honest candor and humor. Always dressed for the occasion, he presented himself with dignity and integrity, always accompanied by his loving wife. Joe was the father of Robert “Bob” Kimsey, the late Dennis “Denny” Kimsey, and his youngest son Timothy “Tim” Kimsey. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Kimsey, two of his sons (Bob and Tim), 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will grieve the loss of this patriarch. A grave-side service in his honor and memory will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM, Reverend Dana Fachman and Reverend Tim Kimsey will officiate the ceremony. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Kayla Elizabeth Allmon Lotz
Kayla Elizabeth Allmon Lotz, born October 6, 1987, passed away peacefully, July 30, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Lena Allmon and Becky Brown Davis. Survivors include her husband, Robbie Lotz; parents, Kenny and Nancy Allmon; brother, Keith (Cassie) Allmon; grandfather, Bud Davis; nieces, Grace Lotz, Kennedy Jeffries, Lena Allmon and Betsy Allmon; nephew, Rett Allmon; mother-in-law, Sandra Lotz; sister-in-law, Jessica Lotz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 P.M. with funeral services to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Keith Allmon and Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Due to medical reasons the family requests that masks be worn by everyone PLEASE. Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Salem Baptist Cemetery for the interment service. Kayla was one of the strongest people any of us have ever met. To fight cancer twice with the grace and wisdom she possessed, while continuously encouraging others to see the goodness and faithfulness of God was amazing. Her smile and sense of humor always radiated an inner peace that was so beautiful and inspiring no matter her personal situation or crisis. She never focused on her own troubles, but always focused on others and how she could be a help to them. Her story has already impacted countless lives and will continue to do so. We are all thankful to have been a part of her story. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center 230 25th Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37203. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Joanie B. Minton, 74, of Huntsville, AL. died on July 29, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
John Logan Perkins, 20 of Maryville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He is survived by his Brothers: Johnathan Taylor Perkins (Aliyah Anderson), John Keaton Gibson (Hayley Lynn Campbell), Grandparents: Donnie Gredig, Joyce Perkins Rogers, and Judy Felty, Great Aunt Sissy Gredig. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Mary Catherine Prater
Mary Catherine Prater, of Louisville, went to see our Lord and Savior on July 24, 2021. She was born to parents Druary and Clara Gregory on May 22, 1926. Mary grew up in Maryville, Tennessee with her two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Gregory and sister Jean Maxey. Mary wed the love of her life, Benjamin Henry Prater on November 23, 1949. They raised two sons, Ben "Benjie" Prater and James Gregory Prater on the farm in Louisville, Tennessee. Mary was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church of Louisville, Tennessee for over seventy years. She loved attending church along with the members of her Sunday school class. She always looked forward to crocheting colorful wash cloths for their many fundraisers. Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed by ALCOA, the Blount County Health Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She enjoyed solving word puzzles, Rook club events, cross stitching, spending time with family, and taking bus trips. She is survived by her sons Ben and James Prater, daughter-in-law Kathryn, granddaughter Amy Prater Wade and husband Mitch, great granddaughters Mackenzie and Makayla Woods, special nieces Debbie Maxey and Brenda Sellers and her beloved cat, Boots. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Pastor Allan Taylor officiating. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Life Care Center of Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital for Mary's exceptional treatment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the fabulous organizations listed below: Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 HonorAir Knoxville, P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
James Alfred Webb, Sr.
James Alfred Webb Sr., age 83, of Townsend, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. James was a businessman, owning a convenience store for 13 years and Old Smoky Mountain Cabins later in life. He was a member of Townsend Church of God and sung in the quartet there. He loved gospel music and serving the Lord. He enjoyed horseback riding and was a veteran, serving in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virgie Webb; brother, Edgar Webb; sisters, Bernice Wilson, Beatrice Huskey, and Geneva Thacker. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara 'Bobbie' Webb; son, Jimmy Webb; daughter, Kristie Webb; grandchildren, Jimmy Webb III, Jared Webb, Christian Effler, Darbie Brummitt;; brother, Paul Webb; sister, Ethel Cutshaw. A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at RIO Townsend, 325 Webb Road, Townsend, with Pastor Ronnie Hepperly officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday (8/3) at Rio Townsend. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
