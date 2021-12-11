Bennett "Eddie" Baker, 73, of Wildwood, died Dec. 9, 2021. Survived by his wife, Joyce Underwood Baker; sons, Kenny Baker, Mikey Baker; daughter, Melinda Baker Bryant; stepdaughter, Missy Sharp McCroskey; stepson, Brad Sharp; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Interment will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Ann Bunch, 76, of Walland TN, passed away suddenly and entered into to heaven on December 8, 2021. She was born August 24, 1945. Preceded in death by parents, Drewey and Juanita Lewis, son Ricky Eugene Bunch, son Gregory Allen Bunch, and brother Dennis Franklin Lewis. She is survived by son Jeffery Lee Bunch, (Penny), granddaughter Emily McKinney (Travis), sister Janice Kay Britt (Jim), several nieces, and nephews, and great grandchildren, and Ernie Eisenhower, longtime companion. She was a former real estate agent with Executive Realty, owned and operated an art and framing gallery, before moving to Ruskin, FL where she started a boat detailing business, and found her love of off shore fishing. She returned to her hometown of Knoxville in early 2000. Besides fishing, she enjoyed motor cycling with her sons and brother, cooking, and traveling with her friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: American Heart Association. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dewayne Alan Cockrum, age 42, of Townsend, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Dewayne loved animals and was a devoted and loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Nancy Cockrum; grandfathers, Ted Reagan and Sonny Cockrum; Survived by his sister, Rebecca Cockrum of Townsend; grandmothers, Lois Reagan and Joyce Cockrum of Townsend; aunts and uncles, Nathan and Sheri Reagan, Nanette and Stacy Brewer, Tommy and Celest Cockrum, all of Townsend, and Mike and Sharon Smith of Powell, TN; special cousins, Carla Hembree and Sarah Faye Brewer of Townsend; Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Tuckaleechee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Elder J.B. Husky and Rev. William Brickey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dewayne's name to the Tuckaleechee Primitive Baptist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Willia Kirkland Lang, 79, of Knoxville, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Friday afternoon, December 10, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by husbands, Oscar Kirkland and Don Lang; son, Michael Anthony Kirkland; parents, Claude and Neva Millsaps Tallent; brother, Marvin Tallent. Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Amy McKee Kirkland; granddaughter, Kailee Elizabeth Kirkland; sisters, Wanda Tallent Quiett, Maxine Hitch and Teresa Patty; brother, Roger Tallent; several nieces and nephews. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Interment 11:00 a.m. Monday, Citico Cemetery, Vonore. Memorials may be made to Citico Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Ruby S. Long-Herrell, 92, of Maryville, died at Scared Ground Hospice House on November 21, 2021. Ruby retired from Robertshaw Fulton Control Company. She is preceded in death by her husband John Herrell, parents Glenn and Lillie Comer Shaver, brothers John, Walter, Gene Freddie, Charles and Glenn Jr., sisters Lois, Juanita, Lucille and Frances, nephew Mike Shaver and niece Lonnita Shaw. Ruby is survived by her son Reverend Greg (Susan) Long, grandchildren Jonathan and Angela Long, great grandchild Grace Long, sister Virgie Monger and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, December 19th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Maryville at 2pm. Receiving of Friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN, 37803 or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Barbara Louise Moore, age 60, of Louisville, TN, passed away December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Landers and Evelyn June Painter; brothers, Michael Landers, Eugene Blake Landers; sons, Christopher Moore, Fred Allen. She is survived by her finance, Mike Smith; children, Brandy Pridemore, Kyle Penley, Joshua Moore, Ronnie Lee Moore, James Smith; sisters and brothers, Mary Talley, Jack Landers, Teresa Anderson, Lee Landers, Janae Landers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Sarah Ayner Morrison, of Rockford, Tennessee, peacefully transitioned this life on earth to be with her Holy Father in heaven on December 7, 2021. Born February 5, 1931, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarah Morrison was the youngest of four children born to her parents, the late George and Willette Ayner. Sarah Morrison departed this life and is survived by her dear daughter, Pamela Thompson Washington of Hamden, CT, one remarkable grandson Avery Langston Washington (West Haven, CT), devoted Goddaughter, Faye Brewer (Edward) (Maryville,TN,) caring niece, Ann Burke, one great niece and great nephew, Jennifer Ann Bolen and Daniel Burke, a wonderful great, great nephew Nicolas Bolen along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Among her most cherished loved ones are family friends and longtime neighbors: Albert Alexander, Margaret McBath, and Joanne and Lynwood Smith. Acknowledgements The family of Sarah Morrison would like to express our humble and greatest appreciation for everyone who have touched our lives. We graciously thank each one for your words of comfort, prayers and thoughtful expressions of love and kindness during our time of bereavement. Special appreciation to Helping Hands Caregivers, Keisha Reid, Blount Senior Care, Summit View in Farragut, Smokey Mountain Hospice Services. May God continue to bless and keep each of you in his holy arms today and always. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral to follow, at Foothills Funeral Home on December 13, 2021. Interment to follow service at Sherwood Gardens. The body may be viewed from noon - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday December 12, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
SSGT First Class Donald Ray Reed, Sr., age 80, of Maryville, passed away December 3, 2021 at the family home. Don proudly served his country for 25 years in the Army with 3 tours in Vietnam. Preceded in death by parents, B.A. and Emma Latham Reed; first wife, Faye Burgess Reed; brothers, Melvin, Andrew, Albert, James, Billy and Ben Reed; sister, Wanda Potter. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; sons and spouses, Donald Jr. and Lisa Reed, Ronald and Diane Reed, Jeff, Steve and Derick; step daughter, Annette Fritts and Tony Maccarino; grandsons, Eric and Matt; sister in law, Joyce Reed; sisters and brothers in law, Mary and Tom McMillian and Dana and Jerry Stooksbury; several in laws, nieces and nephews. Don requested no flowers, instead make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, Don always worried about people being hungry or cold. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at East TN Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041,
Ralph Andrew Rogers, 87, of Maryville, died Dec. 8, 2021. Arrangements will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Allie Kate Satterfield, age 83, of Maryville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: husband, Joseph Satterfield; daughter, Rita Lee. Survivors include: daughters, Ramona Sturkie and Deborah Barnett; son, Richard Barnett; grandchildren, Rebecca, Amanda, Kimberly, Buckie and Roy; great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Leliana, Mackenna, Austin, Tristan, Matthew, and Richard; sisters, Gladys (Rick) Blackburn, Shirley (Foy) Futrell, several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Charles Huskey officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Warren L. Stritter passed away on November 27, in The Villages, Florida. He was proud to have reached his 90th birthday this past September. Warren was born and raised in Brooklyn and Queens and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. He met his wife, Marilyn Sorensen at their alma mater, Purdue University. After graduation in 1954 they got married and had over 60 years of a happy life together until she passed in 2015. Warren served in the Navy in the Virginia area, and then went to work as an electrical engineer for ALCOA, transferring to the Tennessee operations in 1959. He retired with 30 years of service. Warren is survived by two children, Linda and Susan, along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Stritter family were active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In his spare time Warren enjoyed amateur radio, playing golf, and woodworking. Memorial services are planned for a private family gathering in Williamsburg, Virginia. Please send any memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or 225 N Michigan AvenueFL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
