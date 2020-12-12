Jeffrey L. Buckner, son of Freeman and Shirley Buckner was born on November 5, 1960 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He attended public schools of Halls High School and Doyle High School. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Jeff worked in the insurance industry for many years before becoming self-employed in real estate management. He married Angela (Evans) Buckner in July of 1988 at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. This union was blessed with two wonderful children. Jeff was a lifelong fan of the Tennessee Volunteers football and basketball teams. As anyone who knew Jeff would tell you, he had the biggest heart and sense of humor. With Jeff’s humbling personality, he was loved by many. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He quietly departed this life on December 11, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela; son Joe Buckner and his wife, Jenna of Christiana, TN; son Jackson Buckner and partner Brenna Quinn of Brentwood, TN; parents Freeman and Shirley (Cain) Buckner of Maryville, TN; brother Tim Buckner and his wife, LuJean of Knoxville, TN.; brother-in-law, James Scott Evans of Maryville, TN; and sister-in-law, Cindy Evans Scheve and her husband, Don of Knoxville, TN. Jeff also had many nieces and nephews. Jeff was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild, Lennon Marie Buckner, due in early January. The family would like to thank the tremendous work and care of Jeff’s doctors and caregivers at Parkwest Medical Center, Fresenius Kidney Care (Cedar Bluff) and The University of Tennessee Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorials be made to The National Kidney Foundation and/or West Haven Baptist Church located at 5651 Matlock Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. Due to COVID, those that plan to attend are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa Highway for Graveside services and interment with Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Condolences and fond memories may also be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Burkhart, Barbara N., 87, of Maryville, died Dec. 12, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Darrell L. Cooke, 68 of Friendsville, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, December 10th, 2020 after a courageous fight with dementia. His memory will live in our hearts as a loving, devoted, caring husband, father and grandfather. During his life he served as a member of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a retired Journeyman Electrician with Y-12 and an active member of the IBEW Local 760. He was preceded in death by his parents, O’Neil and Dorothy Cooke of Friendsville, and his daughter, Melissa Blair of Maryville. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Cooke of Friendsville, brother Larry Cooke of Friendsville, daughter and son in law Amanda and Aaron Ace of Maryville, and his six grandchildren Rachel Blair, Tyler Blair, Michaella Ace, Gabriel Loope, Tristyn Fanning and Kyle Ace. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244; www.CremationByGrandview.com
Norman (Norm) Forsythe, age 81 of Maryville, originally from California, passed away December 8, 2020. Norm was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and pop. He also had many dear friends that he considered family. He attended Loyola University until he was drafted to play Major League Baseball by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1959 and later finished his professional baseball career in 1964 as a pitcher for the New York Yankees. While he admitted that he never mastered a curve ball, he did master the art of telling a great story, particularly a great baseball story. He captivated friends and family with his days of playing catch with Yogi Berra and other adventures while on these teams. Norm was rarely seen without a smile and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved traveling in his motor home, deep sea fishing, his church family, the taste of a fresh banana or key lime pie, and his grandkids; not necessarily in that order. He was an active member of Fairview United Methodist Church for 25 years and volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels with his wife, Linda. He will be missed greatly by those of us lucky enough to have known him. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Linda Forsythe; parents, Donald Charles and Anne Mary Forsythe; brother, Donald Forsythe Jr. and sister, Carolyn Williams. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kendra Forsythe and grandchildren, Mason and Cade Forsythe. Memorial contributions may be made in Norm’s name to Fairview UMC, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Fairview United Methodist Church with Pastor Mickey Rainwater Officiating. Masks are required. Since a normal receiving of friends cannot take place, we’d love for you to share your stories and memories to his obituary on the website www.smithfuneralandcremation.com. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
R. Michael Harwell, 78 years old, passed away Nov. 30 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents; two younger brothers; and the mother of his two children. He leaves behind his son, Michael Joe Harwell and his two children, Sydney Marie Harwell and Kyle Davis Harwell; daughter, Leslie Ann Neely, who resides in Knoxville, along with her husband, Keith Neely and two daughters, Madison and Loryn Neely. Also he leaves behind his stepson, Tracy A. Lupher, PhD, who resides in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he is a professor at James Madison University. In lieu of flowers, etc., contributions may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7719 River Road, Townsend, TN “In Memory of R. Michael Harwell.”
Carolyn Hunley DeWitt Hunter was born February 13, 1924 and passed away December 10, 2020. She was born and educated in South Louisiana. Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge, reading, gardening, and traveling the world. She was Chaplain of the Lady Washington DAR. Preceded in death by: husband, Joseph Eugene DeWitt, father of her 5 children; husband, Howard Ray Hunter, loving step-dad to the children; son, Col. David P. DeWitt, USAF; granddaughter, Jenny R. Ebersole; daughters-in-law, Melanie M. DeWitt and Rhonda M. DeWitt. Survived by: children and spouses, Dr. Gene DeWitt (Leigh Ann), Mary Ebersole (Jerry), John DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Laurie DeWitt; and Anne Groholski (Ronnie); 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Carolyn requested that you please consider a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801, Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, 233 Currie Ave, Maryville, TN 37804, or the Empty Pantry Fund, 307 East Harper, Maryville, TN 37804. The immediate family will gather for a private service at a later date. Special “thank you” to all the loving staff at Shannondale of Maryville and Amedisys Hospice. “To all of you, I am so blessed that our paths have crossed.” To my children, Remember the circle of love! Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jacky Ray Moses 59, of Rockford passed away Friday December 4, 2020. He is survived by his Son: Nikky Collins, Mother: Billie E. Moses, Brothers: Timothy Moses, and Marvin Moses. Memorial Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday December 14, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, T.N. 37801 with Rev. Johnny McCoy officiating. The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Anne Murphy, age 80, joined her Heavenly Father on December 4, 2020. She was the wife of David P. Murphy. They were married December 5, 1959, and celebrated over 60 years of marriage. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, she was the daughter of James and Ethel Powell, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Mishawaka High School and attended Taylor University. She will be remembered most for her bright smile and kind heart. She never met a stranger. Her goal in life was to share Jesus with everyone she met. She is survived by her loving and faithful husband David P. Murphy and her daughter, the light of her life, Sherri (Todd) Vanderkooy. Also surviving her are her grandchildren: Michael Vanderkooy, Angelica (Andrew) Lund, Tyler (Rebecca) Vanderkooy; and her great-grandchildren: Lilly and Liam Lund; her siblings: Jim (Nora) Powell and Rick (Wren) Powell; and her in-law siblings: Eunice (George) Sherwood, John (Pat) Murphy, and Jan Murphy; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will have a private graveside service to celebrate her life at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at https://sampur.se/3gkQMLq. Since the family cannot have a typical funeral they are asking everyone to visit https://www.memories.com/ruth-anne-murphy/ And please sign a memory book and leave a memory for the family.
Albert C. Roysden of Maryville, TN, known by most as A.C., died peacefully at home on December 11, 2020. He was 84 years of age. A.C. was born September 18, 1936 in Anderson County, TN to Thomas Jefferson Roysden and Ora Lee Braden. His father was injured in a coal mining accident and the family relocated eventually settling in Rockford, TN. A.C. joined the Marine Corps as a teenager and served both in Korea and in Viet Nam at bases in Con Thien and Khe Sanh. He took great pride in his Marine Corp career. After enlistment he served as a deputy in the Blount County Sheriff’s office and returned to Rockford as the Chief of Police for a while. He was also a member of the Blount County Rescue Squad. In 1974 A.C. joined his brother in Texas and relocated his family at the end of the school year. He worked in Texas in security services for a period and then as a finish carpenter, another career he took great pride in. He returned to Tennessee and worked as a long haul truck driver when in 1993 he was forced into an early retirement by an onset of heart disease. In retirement he remarried his high school sweetheart Valorie Endsley Johnson from Rockford, TN. He spent time with his children and grandchildren, enjoyed fishing and family cook outs. He was a member of the local VFW and a member of Shepherds Glory Church in Townsend, TN. A.C. was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Robert V. Roysden, and his sister Mary Lee Hitson and by one daughter, Cynthia Denise Roysden and by one step son, Jeffrey Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Valorie Roysden of Maryville, TN, by two sons, Doug Roysden and wife Shannon of Abilene, TX. And Dwayne Roysden and wife Gidget of Maryville, TN., and by one daughter Delisa Webb and husband Bobby of Levelland, TX, and by two step daughters, Jennifer Fields and husband Don of Douglasville, GA. and Dawn Balthazr and husband Alan of Blountville, TN. He is also survived by the mother of his children, former wife Margaret F. Roysden and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews from Tennessee to Georgia to Texas. Friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020 until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Grandview Pavilion at 2316 Graves Road, Maryville TN. 37803 for graveside services and interment with Rev. Doug Roysden and Rev. Tom Green officiating. Condolences and fond memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Templeton, Jerry, 80, of Louisville, died Dec. 11, 2020. He is survived by wife Barbara Templeton, and son and daughter-in-law: James and Carol Templeton. Graveside funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Steeke Cemetery in Loudon with Rev. Jim Malone officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Word, Lester Leon, 77, of Knoxville, died Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Yates, Alice Juanita, 74, of Maryville, died Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James L. Yates; sons, Bobby and Jim Yates; daughter, Teresa Wilson; grandchildren, Dillon Yates, Samantha and Tabitha Wilson; brother, Billy Ray Hudgens. Family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Dotson Funeral Home, memorial ceremony follows at 6 p.m. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
