Benjamin L. Bryan, 33, of Dickson, TN, died Dec.15, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service.
Brenda Joyce Burton, 74, of Walland, fought a long, hard battle over several years went home to Heaven on December 13, 2021, while at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents James and Nellie Cagle, her sister Linda Herron, her baby brother “Little” Richie, Nephews Randy and Brian Cagle, and Snuggles her precious little dog. She is survived by children: Lora Cable (Gary), Melissa (Chris) Pryor, James “Tobbie” Burton, and Eric Burton, siblings: James “Junior” Cagle (Jeannie) and Carlos Cagle (Cathie), 11 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her rescue pup, Lucky. A special thank you to Kari Burton for always loving and being there for her. Additional thank you to her Doctors, Dr. Barber and Dr. Wright and their teams, the nursing staff on 5 East (Blount Memorial Hospital), hospice staff, and a big thank you to Mark, her BMH valet who always went above and beyond. She cared and appreciated each and every one of you for the care and compassion each of you showed. Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Scotty Lynn Carver, age 58, of Greenback, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at UT Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, RD Carver. He is survived by his wife, Becky Carver; son, Cody (Chrissy) Carver; daughter, Markie (Chris) Shallenberger; stepchildren, Jessie Thatcher and Brian (Taylor) Thatcher; grandchildren, Tucker Carver, Amelia Thatcher, and Baby Shallenberger; mother, Dorcie Carver; sister, Karen (Keith) Brewer; and nephew, Dustin (Rochelle) Lester. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Julianne Davis, of Maryville Tennessee, entered her eternal rest on Wednesday December 15, 2021. Julianne is beloved by her mother Therese Cleary and step father, Greg Beaty; her father Gary Davis and step mother Ellen Davis. She is adored by her grandparents, Dolores Cleary and the late Lawrence J. Cleary; the late Gary Davis, Sr. and Alyanne Davis; and the late Georgia and Bill Graham. Julianne is cherished by her godparents, Jennifer Cleary and the late George Davis. She is dearly loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, especially her best friend Ashley Young and Ashley’s son Zachary. Julianne is now joyfully reunited with loved ones who passed before her and her beloved cat, Jason. Family will receive friends from 4:00pm -7:00pm, Sunday December 19, 2021 at the Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Family and friends will then assemble for a Graveside service and Entombment at the Grandview Pavilion at 1:00pm, Monday, December 20,2021. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Linnie Lee (Hammer) Davis entered peacefully into her eternal reward on December 14, 2021, at the age of 85. Linnie was born in Edinburg, Texas on November 15, 1936, to Eldon Web and Leona Jane (Williams) Hammer. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jon Artlon Davis, formerly of Chugiak, Alaska but now residing in Maryville, Tennessee, and her four children: Laura Lynn Rud (Brad) of Chugiak, Alaska; Eldon Keith Davis (Kathryn) of Maryville, Tennessee; Leona Jane Leckie (Johnny) of Aurora, Colorado; James Allen Davis (Kellie) of Palmer, Alaska; and by dozens of grand and great grandchildren who loved her dearly. Her surviving siblings are Polly Stretcher, Joyce Kinsey, Rosemary Mckee, and Ronnie Hammer. After graduating high school in Nashoba, Oklahoma, Linnie moved to Anchorage, Alaska where she married Jon Davis in 1960 and raised her children. She was always known for her hard work, intelligence, quick wit, and extraordinary generosity. She loved Jesus and her life pointed others to him, served by using her gifts by playing piano and teaching. Regularly she had a roast cooking on Sunday morning so that any visitors at church could be invited over to have lunch with the family. Though she didn’t possess much in the way of material wealth, especially in her early years, she was a selfless giver, sacrificing her wants and needs for the sake of others and never expecting anything in return. She loved her family and was overjoyed to be caught up in the noise and bustle when her children, their spouses, and children gathered together. After Linnie retired from civil service for the Air Force, she and Jon moved to Honobia, Oklahoma in 1999, principally to care for Linnie’s aging mother before moving to Maryville, Tennessee in 2015. Those who had the fortune of playing dominoes with her knows she was a fierce competitor right up to the end. She was deeply loved and will be missed by so many. The family will gather for a graveside service and entombment at Grandview Mausoleum, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carol Jean Ferguson, age 81, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Preceded in death by: husband, Glenn R. Ferguson, parents, Francis and Grace McCammon; sister, Lois McCammon; brother-in-law, Jack D. Bowers. Survivors include: sons, Roger and David Ferguson; daughters, Barbara Brown, Frances Shults, and spouses; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (JC) Franklin and Marilyn Bowers. The family would like to thank the many caregivers over the last 10 years. Special thanks to Joanne Greenway, Laura Denny, Linda Lawson and Kristin Miller who love, spoiled, and pampered her. The family will be eternally grateful. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sherwood Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Roy Scarbrough officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Naomi May Harrison, 92, of Maryville, died Dec. 11, 2021. Survivors include her sons, Ralph (Jackie) Harrison Jr, David (Linda) Harrison, Rickie (Shawn) Harrison; daughter, Barbara Darron; daughter-in-law, Deb Harrison. No local ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Her cremated remains will be interred next to her husband, Ralph in Germantown Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood.
Carl Winston Roberts, age 71, of Maryville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was a life-long resident of Maryville. Winston is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Eugene and Vina Julie Roberts; and sister, Beverly Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Roberts; daughter, Michele Walker; and son, Rodney Overhold. Per Winston’s request, there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Roberts family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
