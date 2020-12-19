Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Jimmie C. Cooper, age 80 passed the surly bonds of this earth on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Preceded in death by dad and mom, William Carlos Cooper and Emma Laverne Cooper; deceased wife, Brenda Cantrell Cooper. He leaves behind a large family, wife, Beverly; sister, Carol (Van) Bubel; sons, Buddy (Tracey), David, Travis (Stephanie); daughter, Ginger and Robert Campo; 2 stepsons, Keith (Lori) Lewis, Kyle Jenkinson; 7 grandchildren, Victoria, Kevin (Lane) Cooper, Anthony, Deanna and Ali Campo, Lucas and Ashlyn Cooper; 3 great-grandchildren, Danica, Cameron Herron and Waylon Cooper. He was a 24-year military veteran, serving in 3 branches of our armed forces, United States Air Force 57-61, Combat Veteran Vietnam United States Navy 63-68, United States Army Reserve 72-76 and retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard 80-91. Later in his life, he was an avid R/C airplane builder and instructor pilot. He was a proud father of 2 sons and 3 grandchildren to also serve their country in the military. The family would like to thank the medical staffs for their support and service during his battle with cancer; the office and staff of Dr. Richard Gaddis, the office and staff of Dr. Matthew McCarty Oncologist, the nurses and staff of the 5th floor at Blount Memorial Hospital, and the nurses and staff from Hospice Care at Blount Memorial Hospice for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KA 758517. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM with Ken Hall and Daniel Cline officiating. Inurnment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Crawford Cornett, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020. A life long resident of Maryville, Betty was born on May 23, 1928. After graduating from Maryville College, she married James Cornett and together they raised four children and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. She was a charter member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Betty enjoyed working with children at church and in the community. She was a preschool teacher for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Samuel Earle and Erma Hall Crawford, as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Sam and Ann Crawford. Surviving are her husband, Jim; daughters, Sarah (Randall) Wetherington of Maryville and Susan (Dean) Ownby of Hayden, Idaho; sons, Stephen (Kathleen) Cornett of Vonore, and Sam (Akiko) Cornett of Japan. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Matthew (Junko) Ownby, Lauren (Erik) Ownby Ketner, Eric (Amber) Wetherington, Dr. Brian (Stephanie) Wetherington, Thomas Wetherington, Rachel (Cody) Cornett Fields, Kevin (Courtney) Cornett, Erica Cornett and great grandchildren, Alexandra and Bennett Wetherington; Millie, Oliver, and Libby Fields; Reed, Austin, and Davis Cornett; Jackson and Adeline Wetherington. Reverend Matthew Benz-Whittington will officiate at a private graveside service for immediate family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of Betty's caregivers for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may consider memorial gifts to Highland Presbyterian accessibility fund or Alzheimer's Tennessee - 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Friends and family may leave their thoughts and memories online at the funeral home website. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Norma J. Fuller, 79 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at home with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee H Fuller, parents Amis and Helen Head, brother James Head, sisters Ruby Hanson and Helen Birchfield, and grandson Kevin W. Russell. Survivors include daughters Pamela Cannon and Sandra Summers, both of Maryville, and grandchildren Monique and Brad Luttrell of Louisville, Christopher Fuller and Ronald Cannon Jr, both of Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M Monday, December 21, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Burns officiating the funeral service thereafter at 7:00 P.M. The family will meet at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Clarks Grove Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
James Rollin Green moved into a deeper understanding of God's grace on 15 December 2020. Born 10 September 1934 in Johnson City TN, he became a pastor in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1959. He served at Norwood and Magnolia Ave in Knoxville TN, Grove in Radford VA, State Street in Bristol VA and First in Maryville TN as well as serving as District Superintendent and on boards of Ordained Ministry, Pensions, Trustees of Conference Colleges, Council on Ministries, Council on Finance and Administration, Commission on Status and Role of Women, and the Pastoral Counseling Center. He was a delegate at the Jurisdictional and General Conferences. He shared his faith in numerous community endeavors. His guiding theological voices were John and Charles Wesley, Karl Barth, N.T. Wright, Marcus J. Borg, and several contemporary theologians and exegetes (both male and female) who showed their love for God through their thinking, writing, teaching, and witnessing. The book that he never tired of attempting to understand, preach and apply was the Holy Bible. Preceded in death by parents William McKinley and Edith Hammer Green, and brother Bob McDaniel Green. He is succeeded by his beloved and gifted wife of 53 years, Carol Elizabeth Rugh Green and sons Peter McKinley Green and Christopher Matthew Green. He would say they were constant sources of pride and joy as they make their way in the artistic and technological worlds. He is also survived by his brother's family: McBryan, Sharon, Deborah, Lisa, Daniel, and David Green. Celebration of Life events are forthcoming. Consider donations to Good Neighbors or Family Promise of Maryville TN, Alzheimer's TN alzTennessee.org, or Green Meadow United Methodist Church of Alcoa TN. Services by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home of Maryville TN.
Anna Faye King, age 74 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Ada and Kenneth Filben; ex-husband, Willard King. Survived by her children, Brian and Sara King, Cheryl Thomas, Scott and Tangie King; grandchildren, Josh King, Hunter (Anna) King, Brandon (Amy) Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Willard King IV, Brodie King, Kaylie Cutler; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Karly Jane, Kinsley, Braylen, and Bristol Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clark and Pam Spangler, Charles and Ola Mae Patton; sisters, Frieda Anderson, Edna Murley; several nieces and nephews. Everyone that plans to attend the service will need to wear a mask. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for the interment on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sharon E. Goforth Larson, age 76 of Maryville, went home to be with The Lord Friday, December 18, 2020. Sharon loved her church family, music, and singing. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and was retired from the Blount County School System after many years of service in the cafeteria. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who never met a stranger as she influenced many lives with her kind and gentle nature. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Edna Ruth Boring Tindell; First husband, Douglas Goforth; and her brothers, Robert and Marvin Tindell. Survived by her husband, Roger Larson of Maryville; Sons and daughters-in-law, Denver and Robin Goforth, Scott and Holly Goforth, and Bradley Goforth, all of Maryville; Daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and Jerry Sheehan of Maryville, Connie and Brian Gennoe of Louisville, and Lesley Covington of Maryville; Step-daughters, Mary Gonzalez of Maryville, and Charity and Edwin Cruz of South Carolina; Many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and other family also survive. Special friends, Ellen Davis and Kathy Pearson; Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Allegheny Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for Graveside service and Interment with Rev. Gary Hawley officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to the Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund @ 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Linda Jane Graves Long, 73 of Maryville, entered her heavenly home peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was a loving mother, wife, and spent most of her years serving her family in the home. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ruby Shell Graves; half sister, Ruby Breeden; half brothers, Kenneth Graves and Lee. R. Graves. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James (Bob) Long; daughters, Suzanne Graves (Carcie), Lorinda Linden; son, Jimmy Long; grandchildren, Katie Louallen (Ryan) and Tyler Graves; sisters, Wanda Holland, Joyce Morgan, Carol Graves, Addie Keeble; special sister-in-law, Shirley Hill and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice with a special thank you to Erin and Audrea. Family and friends will meet 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Kagleys Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Arkie Baker officiating. Friends may pay their respects from 9:00AM-4:00PM Monday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home or online at www.mccammonammonsclick.com. The family request that those in attendance to please wear a mask and social distance. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blount County Family Resource Center, 2610 Cinema Dr, Maryville, TN 37804.
Dan Matlock, 84, of Maryville, stepped from his earthly home to his heavenly home Saturday morning December 19, 2020. He was employed for over 30 years at Kerns Bakery in the maintenance department. He was a Boy Scout Troop 189 Leader. He loved western history. He was a great father, and a wonderful husband. He is survived by his Wife of 66 years: Mary Ruth Parrott Matlock, Sons and Daughters in law: Johnny & Barbara Matlock, Mike & Reene Matlock, Rex & Kim Matlock, Daughter: Valerie Matlock, Grandchildren: Danielle, Orrin, Cassidy, Keagan, Chase, and Casi, Five Great-Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews, Sister: Dixie Lombardo, Brother & Sister in law: Don & Jean Matlock. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Brad Bryant and Randy Storie officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Harry B. “Mickey” McClurg, age 82 of Alcoa went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 17, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital after a valiant battle to reclaim his health. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him during his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Mickey was born on June 2, 1938, to the late Harry and Viola McClurg of Mentor, Tennessee. Mickey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and recently great-grandfather. His love and devotion to his country, community, faith, and family drove his life work. Very much a family and community oriented man, he and his wife, Carolyn, have been wed for 60 years and have a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Diana McClurg; daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Billy Yates; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Yates Gaboury, Lindsey Yates Teague, Mitchell McClurg, Matthew McClurg, and Madison McClurg; great-grandson, Rhett Teague; step great-grandson, Bryson M. Gaboury; brothers, Sam McClurg and wife Marsheine, Ronnie McClurg; uncle, Buddy Byers. Mickey was a 1956 graduate of Alcoa High School and became an ordained minister during his senior year. He graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 1960. While there, he served as president of the Wesleyan Choir and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was employed by the Aluminum Company of America from 1960 until he retired in 1994. From 1961 to 1967, he was a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard, serving in Europe in 1961-62. He was a member of the Carson-Newman College Board of Trustees for six years. He is a partner in McClurg’s Decorating Center in Alcoa, a member of George Washington Lodge No. 181, served in the Maryville-Alcoa Jaycees and Maryville Kiwanis. He was a member of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, a member and deacon in Alcoa First Baptist Church where he was a member of the choir and served on the Personnel Committee for two terms including three years as chairman. He is a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Mentor, Tennessee. Mickey was well known for his dedication and steadfast contributions to the organizations to which he has belonged. His commitment to students and the City of Alcoa as an elected member of the Alcoa City Schools Board of Education where he served for 32 years while serving 22 years as chairman has left an impact on many. He is a charter member of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation and was honored with the Legacy of Excellence Award for his commitment to Alcoa City Schools in 2019. He was inducted into the Daily Times Alumni Wall of Fame in 2015 which honored him for his professional accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to mankind during which time he was an example and role model for all. Mickey’s love for his family, friends, and faith in Jesus Christ were the crowning joys of his life. A private family service will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church and interment at Sherwood Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alcoa City Schools Foundation, 524 Faraday St., Alcoa, Tennessee 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Murlin J. "Pudge" Reed, 78, from Maryville, Tennessee passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 17th. Pudge grew up in Maryville. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Pudge is preceded in death by: his Father James Gilbert (JG) Reed & Mother Jessie Christine Reed/Headrick. Pudge is survived by: his wife Naomi (married for the last 51 years), sons Rodney Reed (wife Donna) and Bradley Reed (wife Amy). Pudge also had 4 grandchildren that he loved with all of his heart: Brandon Reed, Lucas Reed, Dillon Dixon & Dean Dixon. Pudge was saved at an early age and was a devoted follower of Christ. He was a Deacon and member of Grace Memorial Church for the past 15 years. The funeral service will be Monday Dec 21 at 3pm at Grandview Pavilion 2316 Graves Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. The Revs Ron Sunderland & Delbert Raines will be officiating. Receiving of friends and burial will be immediately after. Viewing will be Sunday Dec 20 from 9am-4pm at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 220 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in remembrance to Grace Memorial Church 504 E Lincoln Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
George Owen Sample of Greeneville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2020. He was raised in Maryville, TN, George was born to loving parents, William Owen and Beatrice Smith Sample. He graduated from Maryville High School and then earned his degree from University of Tennessee. George worked as a systems analyst for over 30 years with Philips Consumer Electronics and served his country for six years in the Air National Guard. George was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville for more than 50 years, having served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. George is survived by the love of his life, Linda Collier Sample, and they were blessed with a special marriage, celebrating 50 years together on August 1, 2020. George is predeceased by his brother, Charles Sample and brother-in-law, Billy Steptoe. Left to cherish his memory are sisters: Margaret Steptoe of Gainesville, FL, and Dorothy (Beverly) Knowles of McDonough, GA, and beloved nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held in Appalachia, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of George to the Linda Collier Sample Educational Scholarship at Carson-Newman College, 1646 Russell Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Ann Tallent, 87, of Fort Walton Beach, FL passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 25, 1933, to George Robbins and Lee Perry. She was raised by Clarence and Ruth Leonard. Betty graduated from Alcoa High School in Alcoa, TN, and after that she became the radiant bride of Claude E. Tallent in 1954. She worked in a clerical position at Vitro in Ft. Walton Beach at the beginning of their marriage. Betty traveled with Claude throughout his 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. They were stationed at Tyndall AFB, Moody AFB, Eglin AFB, Champagne AFB (France), and Homestead AFB. In 1955 she began her long journey to be a caring and dedicated homemaker. She raised six children and was an exemplar mother. Her gentle, sweet, and loving personality was evident to all who knew her. Betty also supported Claude in their family business from 1988 - 2009, Talco Awards Showcase, Inc., in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Betty was most proud of seeing her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren all together and filling her home with so many wonderful memories. They were the light of her life. She loved hosting large family dinners with Claude where she was known to prepare and cook the most succulent meals for up to 25 guests. She was often called "Betty Crocker". Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Claude Tallent, sister Katherine McMahan, brother Bill Perry, brother-in-laws Clarence "Knuck" McMahan and William Ridley, and sister-in-law Imogene Ridley. She is survived by her six children and spouses: Brenda Loken (Mike), Keith Tallent (Shelly), Kathy Tallent, Karen Williams (Scot), Edwin Tallent, and Valerie Coleman (Tim). She is also survived by her nephew Mike McMahan, nieces Kay McMahan and Rita McMahan, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Chad Purdy officiating. Burial services will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2:00. Emerald Coast Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. 161 Racetrack Road NW Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com
Don Ray Watkins 71, of Maryville but resided in Niota, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, December 14, 2020. Don worked for Alcoa Aluminium for 35 years, he also drove a school bus for Blount county schools for 35 years. Don is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers. Left to cherish his memory, Judy Watkins, two daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Carroll and Shelly (Mark) Jones. Shelby Clark who he helped raise and was like a daughter to him, one step-daughter, Tabatha (Scott) Baines, and three step-sons, Joshua Coggin, Tim (Laurie) Daugherty, Toby (Patty) Daugherty sister-in-law, Karen Brewster. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Dons life will be held at a later date at Wesleyanna Methodist Church on County Road 609. You are encouraged to share a memory of Don and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
Upon the passing of Bill Wilson, the world became a quieter place. Bill had a larger-than-life personality that was infectious in every room he entered. His memory will live on through the countless stories from friends and family, as everyone he ever met certainly had their own Bill Wilson story to share. Bill had a wide array of hobbies that included UT Football, Knoxville Ice Hockey, researching various historical topics, literature, and collecting books and antique radios, televisions, and cameras. Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as a deacon. On December 10th, Bill passed away at the age of 77, at Parkwest Hospital, after an extended decline in health, surrounded by his family. Bill was born and raised in Maryville, TN. After graduating from Porter High School, he attended the University of Tennessee - Martin prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force where served as a security specialist during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he graduated from the University of Tennessee- Knoxville. Following his graduation, he worked in radio in Richmond, KY and later at WATE Radio in Knoxville. Bill then worked as a television producer at the University of Tennessee - Knoxville for 20 years. He ended his professional career as an educator for the Knox County Schools, primarily teaching English and journalism at Austin-East High School. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Queen Wilson, his children - Saundra Wilson Pitt (Matthew), sons William Wilson III and John Wilson (Anna), beloved granddaughter Madeleine Pitt, sisters Dorotha Seabolt (Van) of Chattanooga, TN, and Sandra Sikes of Knoxville. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Paul Wilson Sr. and Mary Evelyn Thomas Wilson. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at First Presbyterian Church. The family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to Angel Denney for her care, love and support of Bill and to the Palliative Care Unit at Parkwest Hospital for his end-of-life care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to First Presbyterian Church, the East Tennessee Historical Society, or the Knoxville Humane Society.
