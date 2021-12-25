Michelle Elaine Blanchard, 61, of Alcoa died on December 18, 2021. Survivors include her sons, Eric (Hannah Inman) Grindstaff, Taylor Grindstaff; grandchildren, Tripp, Jaden, Brayden, Neveah, Destiny; brother, Ricky Blanchard. No Ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Martha Pearl Cobb, age 91 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in 1930 in Cookeville TN, she graduated from Maryville College in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She completed a master's degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Tennessee. In July of 1955, she married Charles A. Cobb. She and Charles planted roots in Maryville and raised their son Joe David. Martha and Charles remained loving partners until his death in 2004. She began a 40-year teaching career at Alcoa Schools in 1954 and taught economics, government, legal issues, world history and psychology. Martha always had high expectations for her students. She also was known for her sense of humor in relating stories of the fictional beleaguered student "Lulu Tillyockus." Martha served as the president of the Alcoa Education Association, as a liaison teacher with the Tennessee State Board of Education, chair of the AHS Social Studies Department, Student Council sponsor, president of Delta Kappa Gamma, and on the Maryville College Alumni Board. She was named a Teacher of the Year finalist by the Tennessee Department of Education and received the first Tennessee Bar Association award to a high school teacher for promoting better understanding of the legal system. Martha was a highly regarded professional throughout the region and shared her expertise with other education professionals. She retired in 1994, and continued to serve the Blount County community as an active member of the Chilhowee Club for over 26 years and, Blount County Retired Teachers' Association. In 2019, Martha received a special Legacy of Service Award from the Alcoa City Schools Foundation. Becoming a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville in 1954, Martha served the congregation as an Elder, Deacon, Welcome Table volunteer, and PWC moderator, and as the go-to person when any task needed to be undertaken and done well. She was also a well-known and loved fixture at the Blount Memorial Cancer Center. As a "pink lady" volunteer with the Blount Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she provided over 26 years of service amassing over 4,500 hours of volunteering service. Martha always provided a welcoming and reassuring presence for patients and family members receiving treatment at the hospital. She also provided her famous Chex mix, fudge and other goodies to the Cancer Center staff and fellow volunteers. She is survived by her son Joe David Cobb, wife Traci and two granddaughters Lauren and Cecilia. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28th at New Providence Presbyterian Church with Dr. Emily Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends in Westminster Hall following the service. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, 907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801 to support Cancer patients in our community or to the Blount County Retired Teachers Associations' Scholarship Fund, 853 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville in charge 865-982-6812.
James K. Cox Sr. (JK), 95, passed after a brief illness quietly at home, December 18, 2021. Mr. Cox served in the Korean War, worked for United Airlines for over thirty years and was one of best Boy Scout leader ever. He was known through his community as the go to man fixing items from lawn mowers to bicycles and other little things. He is survived by daughter, Linda Washington, Alcoa sons James (Donna) Rockford and Edmund Maryville.... several grandchildren cousins and other family and friends. Viewing will be Monday December 27th at Foothills Funeral Home 12 pm - 6 pm with home going celebration Tuesday December 28th 12 pm - 1 pm visitation with services following at 1 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church 178 Bessie Harvey Ave. Alcoa TN. Interment to follow at Hackney Chapel Cemetery, Unitia. Final Arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Partilia "Patty" Dockery, 65, of Maryville died on December 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband: Joe Dockery, daughter: Amanda, and son: Joseph. Family and friends will all meet 2:00 P.M. Sunday December 26, 2021 at Four Mile Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Clyde Holsomback, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after recently and most excitingly celebrating his 95th birthday. Born in Ellijay, GA on November 30, 1926. At the age of 2 his family moved to Maryville, TN. He served in the Navy during WWII. After the war he went to Auto Body Repair Training on the GI Bill. He owned and operated Holsomback Body Shop from 1950 to 2008 (58 years), before retiring at the age of 80. His customers became friends and he considered them family. A member of First Baptist Church Maryville. His love of boating the TN River was well known in our area including boating to most UT Football home games until his health declined. Preceded in death by parents, William Walter and Ella Mae Bunch Holsomback; sisters, Tennie Lee Keener, Jewell Bradshaw, Irene Welch; brothers, J.W. and D.C. Holsomback; grandson, Freddie Gibson; granddaughter, Leanne Holsomback. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Carol Holsomback; daughters, Kellie and husband, Tom Moths, Patricia Ann Morton; grandchildren, Travis Moths and fiance, Brianna Jackson, Scarlet Jones, Ann Morton, Jack Morton; special great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family has requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Smith Chapel. The family will have a private Inurnment at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Sue (Gerry) Sparks Hurst, age 80, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and attended New Hope Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Marshall Hurst; parents, George Dutch and Helen Sparks; sisters, Wilma Gene Garner, Pauline Elizabeth Garner; granddaughter, Amy Nichole Hurst; brother-in-law, Tony Carpenter. She is survived by her sons, Mike and Donna Hurst, Jeffrey and Rosemarie Hurst; grandchildren, Kayla and Marty Denny, Holly Hurst, Jackson Hurst; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Carpenter; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Dorothy Knoff. Friends may pay your respects by signing the guest register from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM on Sunday, December 26th and 8:00 AM-12:00 PM on Monday, December 27th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 27, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charlie McNutt and Rev. Mike Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blount Memorial Hospice or Autism Speaks. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Edna Jean Hodge Whitehead, age 86 of Maryville passed away December 21, 2021. She was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In recent years, she attended Old Piney Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, James Fred Whitehead; parents, Herman and Anna Hatcher Hodge; brother, Raymond (Inez) Hodge; sisters, Evelyn and Barbara Hodge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eloise (Noah) Hearon, Virginia (Don) Stevens and Joy Reagan; nephew, Benny Reagan; niece, Vonnie Breazeale. Survivors include her son, James (Robin) Whitehead of Lenoir City; daughters, Brenda (Bennie) Law and Herma Kay (Mike) Tucker all of Maryville; grandchildren, Jeremy (April) Law, Bryan Law, Chelseay (Jordan) Hamby, Cara Tucker all of Maryville, Cody (Kimie) Tucker of Franklin, North Carolina, Daniel (Sarah) Whitehead of Lenoir City; great-grandchildren, Riley and Lennon Whitehead of Lenoir City, Asher and Apple Law of Knoxville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max (Wanda) Hodge of Walland and Arthur (Helen) Hodge of Maryville; brother-in-law, Ben Reagan of Maryville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; best friends, Eva Lee Brackin, Evelyn Parrott and Norma Wilson. Special thanks to Morning View Assisted Living and Blount Hospice for their loving care for the past few months. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, December 27th, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 with James "Jim" Whitehead and Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Masks are required. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 191, Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
