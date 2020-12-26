Thomas Paul Bilbao, Sr., 82, of Maryville, peacefully passed away on December 21, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Thomas was born in Manhattan, NY on February 21, 1938 to Tomas and Pauline Bilbao. All of his life he felt a strong connection to his Chelsea neighborhood and was always drawn to NYC. He attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School in which he played tight end for the Stuyvesant Peglegs. After graduating from high school, he won a football scholarship to Columbia College where he continued his football career alongside his life-long best friends, Ted Graske and the late George Spelios. They spent many years together suffering as they cheered for their beloved Columbia Lions, attending homecomings and reunions. While at Columbia, Tom was also a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign and eventually promoted to Lieutenant in the United States Navy while stationed in San Diego, CA. After leaving the Navy, Tom and his wife of almost 60 years, Kathleen Young Bilbao, moved back to New York where he began a career in banking. At that time, he completed his MBA from New York University and in 1975 was admitted into the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University. Tom's hard work and ambition led him to work at the Connecticut Bank and Trust, Buffalo Savings Bank, Albany Savings Bank, and Westport Bank and Trust. He held positions ranging from Chief Operating Officer to President. Thomas and his family lived primary in Connecticut, spending almost 25 years in Old Greenwich where he loved walking his favorite dog Zach around the neighborhood. In 2004, Tom and Kathleen retired and moved to Maryville, TN where they have enjoyed living in the mountains. They loved traveling and have visited all over the world including trips to Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and son, Thomas, Jr. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Christopher Bilbao of Stamford, CT and his children, Mateo, Nico, and Nina; and daughter Kathy Walker, son-in-law John, and grandchildren Katie and Johnny of Maryville. The family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys for their kind hospice care over the past months. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dunlap, Melvin Arthur, 81, of Newport died on December 13, 2020. Survivors include his brother, Frank Dunlap; close friend, Ken Pavlik. No ceremonies are planned at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Charles Vernon Landis (Chuck) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Shannondale of Maryville, Tennessee. He was born October 16, 1919, in Williston, North Dakota, son of William Rufus Landis and Verna Cook Landis. As a youth his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where Chuck grew up ice skating, hunting, raising and racing homing pigeons, bowling, and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering. During World War II he volunteered for the US Navy and served as Captain, stationed primarily in Panama. After the war he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority where he designed electrical systems for hydroelectric, and later nuclear, power plants - for most of his tenure using a slide rule and protractor. It was also at TVA that he met his future wife, Edith Monroe. Their loving marriage resulted in four children. The family life was filled with gardening and myriad animals from burros to bantam roosters and unending games, laughter, and joy. After putting 4 children through college Mr. Landis retired from TVA in 1984 and celebrated by installing air conditioning in the family home. Retirement years including gardening, reading, numismatics, study of the stock market, and rejoicing in an ever growing family. Some years after the death of wife Edith Monroe Landis, Chuck found love again with his second wife, Robbie Blakemore of Maryville, also now deceased. Mr. Landis is survived by daughter Kathy Reddy (Robin), daughter Susan Landis, son-in-law Bart Carey, and son Charles (Lee). He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Ruthie Carey. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Patrick Reddy, Caroline Dragiev, Will Reddy, Morgan Lamont, Landis Knee, Nick Carey, and Allie Brewington, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was active for decades in Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville and his final years were enhanced by the caring staff at Shannondale. Chuck's life was long and filled with great joy. He was a charming man, loved by all, and possessed a sharp mind and an amazing sense of humor to the end.
Masters, Sunny B., 74, of Maryville, TN died on December 14, 2020. No services are planned. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Robert Lee Shawkey Sr. of Louisville, TN, passed away Tuesday December 22nd, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Born January 18th, 1960, in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Eva and Robert Shawkey. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, papaw, brother-in-law, and uncle. He loved fishing and making everyone he could smile and laugh. He is preceded in death by mother and father, Eva and Robert Shawkey; sister, Vickie Liberto, and grandson, Jake Phillips. In addition to his wife, Karol F.L. Shawkey, Robert is survived by sister, Vona Orr; sister-n-law, Karen Lance; son, Robert L. Shawkey Jr and wife, Amanda; daughter, Mandy Shawkey; daughter, Christina Clark and husband Robert; 6 loving grandchildren, Robert the 3rd, Damien, Angelique, Kayelynn, Aydynn and Alexis. Robert's family would like for you to join them Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click in Maryville from 5:00 to 7:00 pm for receiving friends. Service will immediately follow. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Walter Eugene "Gene" Swaney, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Lanier High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Gene retired from the City of Alcoa and worked at Anderson Truss & Home Depot. He was of the Baptist Faith. Preceded in death by: Wife, Mary Ruth Swaney; Son, Eddie Swaney; Granddaughter, Heather Dawn Swaney; Parents, Jimmy & Ethel Swaney; Brother, Tommy Hall. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Bobby & Janet Swaney; Daughter, Debbie Myers; Grandchildren, Hunter Swaney and Michelle Myers. Special thanks to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral and committal service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Quinton Barbra officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sidney Nicole Thompson, age 43 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Foothills Transitional Care. Preceded in death by grandparents, Hubert and Gladys Singer, Jack and Ester Ogle. Survived by husband, Aaron Thompson; son, Cooper Glenn Thompson; parents, Sidney and Barbara Ogle; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Cheryl Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, David and Tori Ewing; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheri and Steve Russell, Ame and Todd Hazlewood, Heather and Mike Abdella; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.
Mary Ann Whaley, age 77, of Sevierville, formerly of Walland, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Mary worked for Shannondale Healthcare in Knoxville and Maryville as a dietician, until her retirement. She loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. She also enjoyed old country and bluegrass music She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Whaley; parents, James and Nettie Miller; sons, Ron and John Whaley; sister, Lucy Stafford; brothers, James Jr., Eugene, and Ernie Miller. Survivors include her sons, Marshall (Chad Bradburn) Whaley, Jerry (Teresa) Whaley, James Whaley; brother, Lee Roy (Judy) Miller; several grandchildren & great grandchildren. Funeral Ceremony will be 7:00 PM Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the Rev. Greg Raines officiating. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Interment will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Highland South Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday at Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
