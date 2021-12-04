Milburn (Mib) A. Beal, age 70, from Maryville, was called home by the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Mib was a kind and sweet soul who never met a stranger. His departure leaves a void for many friends and family. Since his retirement as Garage Mechanic at the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Mib has enjoyed working on his farm caring for his many horses, dogs, and cats. He also enjoyed fishing in local ponds, lakes, the ocean, motorcycle riding, wood-working, and camping. Mib was very proud of his military service in the United States Marine Corps. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jett Beal. Mib is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Wendy Bass of Maryville; sister, Lavon Ward; brothers, Donnie Beal, David Hatcher and Darrell Beal, all of Maryville; and a large extended family. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Smith's Trinity Chapel with a funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Piney Level Baptist Church for a graveside service. The family is very appreciative of the community of love formed by his many friends and family. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Mib, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
Hazel Marie Riffey Bennett, born October 17, 1939, born again on February 20, 1950, and went home on Friday, December 3, 2021. Preceded in death by: husband of 47 years, Don Bennett, Sr.; parents, Dallas Riffey, Sr. and Christina Humphries Riffey; brothers, Dallas Riffey, Jr. and Jack Riffey; sisters, Flora Etta Leadbetter, Marion McClain, and Frances Stalsworth; 8 brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law. She is survived by: children, Donnie & Lisa Bennett, Gary & Anita Dukes, and Brian & Amy Bennett; grandchildren, Amy & Scott Koch, Amanda Bennett, Nicholas & Rachel Baker, Mackenzie Bennett, and Landon Bennett; great-grandchildren, Ezra & Nora Baker; sisters, Ruby Hitch, Edna Newman, and Ruth Moore; sister-in-law, Jessie Riffey. She also leaves her friends at her church, Madison Avenue Baptist Church and at Davita Dialysis Clinic. She requested that instead of flowers, please donate to: Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804 to be used to fill shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse Shoebox Ministry. This was Don & Hazel's ministry for the church for several years. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 at Madison Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Greg Heisler officiating. Family and friends will assemble for entombment at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kellen Neil Caplinger "Boo Boo Bear" or "Boo," age 4, of Maryville, was placed in Jesus' arms on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He attended Ridgeview Baptist Church. Boo made every day the best day ever. He is loved beyond measure and he was the light of every room and crowd by being his funny self. He was a big goofball and was ALWAYS happy and so fun to be around. He loved dinosaurs, animals and animal facts, making his "experiments", playing with his brothers, kissing his baby sister and getting her a bow, snuggling mommy, wrestling with daddy, going to "the river in the woods" (Cades Cove) where he would catch salamanders, the color green, and drinking mommy's coffee. Preceded in death by: Mamaw, Peggy Bryant and Papaw, Neil Bryant. Survivors include: Parents, Drey & Makenzie Caplinger; Brothers & Sister, Braylen Caplinger, Jay Caplinger, and Callie Caplinger; Grandparents, Joy & Josh Caplinger and Teresa Whitehead & Dewayne Whitehead. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Sexton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Walland. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dr. David M. Creasman, Jr. died at the age of 86 on Monday, November 29, 2021. Dr. Creasman had a long career in Knoxville as a dentist and a member of several hospital committees. He was born on January 6, 1935, in Cleveland, Tennessee to David Monroe (Roe), Sr. and Maizie Murphy Creasman. David was reared in the St. James Hotel on Market Square where his father was hotel manager. He attended West High School and was a member of the football team and co-captain of the track team, graduating with honors in 1953. He attended the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee-Memphis College of Dentistry in 1958 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. While in Memphis he was a class officer, a member of the honor society Delta Sigma Delta, and participated in several athletic programs of the university. David served in the US Navy Dental Corps from 1959-1961 in San Diego, California, during which time he was assigned sea duty on board the submarine tender USS Sperry. He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves in 1972 as a Lieutenant Commander. During his practice in Knoxville from 1961-1989, David also had hospital appointments to East Tennessee Baptist Hospital, Fort Sanders Presbyterian Hospital, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Research Center and Hospital. At the University of Tennessee Medical Center, he was a volunteer faculty responsible for clinical teaching, conducting hospital rounds, and attending residents. In addition to his vocation as dentist, David had several passions. Having grown up in downtown Knoxville, he had a profound appreciation of the outdoors. He had a creative spirit which he expressed through painting, road building on his property, and various home construction projects. He had an entrepreneurial spirit which led him to operate the Old Bond/Appalachian Marble Quarry, where he assisted with providing additional pink marble to the Smithsonian Museum for renovations and the construction of the National Gallery Sculpture Garden. He was involved with the community through various volunteer and leadership positions with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Interfaith Health Clinic, Sertoma Club of West Knoxville, and Habitat for Humanity. He participated in dental mission trips to Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala through the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of First Baptist Church Bluegrass, after many years at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Knoxville. David is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Reid Creasman. He is survived by his daughters Kimberlyn Brown (Ken) of Maryville and Lisa Creasman (Steve Underwood) of Baton Rouge, and step-sons John Shaw of Louisville and Rob Shaw of Knoxville; granddaughters Sarah Carroll (Jeremy) of Matthews, NC and Abbey Underwood of San Diego; and great-grandsons Oliver and Miles Carroll of Matthews, NC.The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Sandy Springs of Maryville and Caris for their loving care of David and his family. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021. Following a private family interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, a memorial service will be held at 2 pm at Rose Funeral and Cremation Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, with Receiving of Friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Bluegrass (1907 Ebenezer Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com.
Eugene Boone Dixon passed away on November 19, 2021, surrounded by family and in the peace of his wooded home. Gene was a renaissance man of modern times as a respected attorney, generous servant to his community, reflective outdoorsman, accomplished athlete, outstanding chef, and beloved family man. Gene was born in McMinn County and went on to graduate from Everett High School in 1961. He chose to attend Maryville College where he studied Education and wrestled, a tallent he later tried to pass along to his children and grandchildren. Gene was a proud Scot alum, graduating in 1966. Gene then attended the University of Tennessee for Law School, where he graduated in 1972. While at Maryville College, he met and married his lifelong love and wife, Diane Wood Dixon. They planted their roots in Alcoa and Maryville where they chose to raise their 3 children and where Gene practiced law for 48 years at Koella and Dixon Attorneys. His love of the outdoors took Gene on many trails, memorable campouts, and summers by the water as a camp lifeguard in New England. One of his favorite ways to spend time outdoors was through Scouting. Not only did Gene earn his Eagle Scout and the Silver Beaver Award, but he supported both of his sons through similar pursuits. On many afternoons and weekends, Gene could be found outside in one of two places: in his garden where he loved cultivating herbs, flowers, and produce or at a local fishing hole. Anyone who knew Gene knew he loved to fish. Gene could always be found with a fly rod in his car, and some of his greatest adventures involved fishing trips to the Bahamas, Mexico, and Labrador. Though, he would probably tell you his favorite outdoor adventures were with his grandsons on his "Hobbit Trails" that he lovingly built through the woods on his property. Gene was known and loved for being funny, gentle, and genuine. He enjoyed hosting friends for Trivial Pursuit nights, bonfires, or to cheer on his favorite football teams - the Vols and Titans. He was a joy to have in the kitchen - pouring his heart and soul into a recipe and playing great music as he whipped up a sauce or cut homemade pasta noodles. You could always count on Gene to give to community members in need - through his generosity, time, and his legal services. Gene was proud to serve on the Girls Club Board of Directors, actively participate in the Blount County Bar Association, attend First Baptist Church of Maryville, and host gatherings for the alumni of Everett and Maryville College. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Avery Dixon, and by his son, William Boone Dixon. He is survived by his wife Diane, sister Ann Hammontree (Jerry), son Dr. Brandon Dixon (Mary Davis), daughter Emily (Mohit Pise), daughter-in-law Sarah (Troy Galyon) and four adoring grandchildren Abel, Ezra, Nyle, and Edie to whom he was affectionately known as "Duckie" thanks to Gene's playful duck voice he would use with them as babies. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider donating to the William Boone Dixon Memorial Scholarship through Maryville City Schools Foundation - established in honor of Gene's son and best pal, Boone. A private celebration of his life will be held this month. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Floyd D. Howard, age 82, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Bridgeview and a native of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by and under the care of his family on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021. Floyd was born in Maryville, Tennessee on August 13, 1939, and was the son of the late Jesse B. & Sarah E. (nee Holder) Howard. Floyd was a former longtime member of the New Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee. When living in Bridgeview, Floyd attended and was a very active member of Wesleyan Missionary Church in Chicago. Prior to retirement, Floyd was a many year loyal and valued employee of General Motors where he worked as. an Electrical Engineer in the Locomotive division. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 60 years Rebecca A. (nee Douglas), they married June 24, 1961. Their children, James (Sue) Howard, Ellen Denise (David) Edwards, and Elizabeth "Liz" (Christopher) Ciolino. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Kevin (Sharon) Clayton, Sara (Brandon)Basile, Savanna (Dantryll)Lucas, Riley, and Ella Ciolino; his great grandchildren, Elliott Lucas, and Erin and Megan Clayton. His sisters, Emma Gene Martin and Ilene Blair, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his brother, J.R. Howard, and his sisters, Pauline Clark, Cora Lee Roberson, Cal Chambers, Mary Murphy, June Wright and Lucille Caughron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Alzheimers Association, or Focus on the Family. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 6, 2021 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Rev. Clarence Sexton officiating. the interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Bobbie Jean Rowland Ott, age 87, of Louisville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Bud" Ott; Parents, Laura Mae Gibbs Rowland and Ralph Rowland; brother, Bill Rowland; and grandson, Noah Ott. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley Marcus and Noreen Ott, Randall and Kimberly Ott, David and Karen Ott; grandchildren, Drew, Marcus, Ashley, Miranda, Ryan, Angela, Daniel, Isaac, Zoe, Erin Ott, Tara Austin; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Paige, Waylon, Charlie, Zelda, Ryan, Andrew, Grace, Sarah, Ryder, Teddy, Natalie, and Madi; brothers and sisters, Mabel Bagaas, Oscar Rowland, Gail Cunningham, Emma Lou "Boots" Coleman, and Sarah Deeann O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church, 8827 Jett Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920, Rev. Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Cedar Grove cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ronald Reagan, 72, of Maryville, died Nov. 21, 2021. Survivors include his daughters, Amy (Kermit) Crabtree and April Williams. Private burial was Dec. 3 at Mount Olive Cemetery, Knoxville. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Donna Kay (Taylor) Redman, age 74, of Friendsville, passed away December 3, 2021, at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Mabel (Medley) Taylor; grandparents, Jesse and Effie (Lively) Taylor and William and Trecie (Leach) Medley; special uncle, William "Billy" Medley. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Alan William (Kara) Redman, daughter and son-in-law, Amy Kay (Richard) Gamble; grandchildren, Taylor Hurst, Emory Gamble, William Redman, Benjamin Redman; special aunt, Jean (Medley) Counts; many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 5th from 2:00-3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Bruce Yates officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Clay Brandon Sellers, age 39, of Maryville, passed away on December 1, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Clay succumbed to a diabetic coma and never regained consciousness. He was a member of New Harvest Church. He is survived by his mother, Dena Tipton; memaw, Barbara Tipton; father, Donald Sellers and wife, Sharon; sister, Amy Shewmake and husband, Landon and children, Lilly, Owen, Kenley, Graham, Sawyer, Wade; twin sisters, Halie Garland and Katie Burns. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 9th from 5:00-6:00 PM at New Harvest Church, 3715 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 PM. In lieu of Flowers memorials may be to The Promise Outreach @thepromiseoutreach. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joe Don Swafford, age 87, of Rockford, TN, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home. He was a member of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford. Retired from Rockford Manufacturing Company in 1999. Joe also earned his Barber License from Knoxville Barber College in October 1968. Joe enjoyed playing golf, fishing, going on walks and hikes with his friends, Country Music, his coffee and Bruton snuff. In his last years he enjoyed sitting on his deck with the warmth of the sun. Preceded in death by; parents, Royal Hobert and Ollie Mae Swafford; brothers, Rollie Leon, Samuel, Jake, William Lee, sister Juanita (Cat) Turpin. Survived by: Sons Ronald (Karen), Joe Allen (Jane), Michael Don, daughter Angela Cates (David). Grandchildren: Kassi Webb (David), Matt Swafford (Jeannie), Kayla Swafford, Brian Cates, Brooke Cates, Beau Swafford and Chloe Swafford; 2 Great Grandchildren Luci (Kassi) and Charlie Jane (Matt). Several nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to Tiffany Martin Joe's caregiver and friend. Celebration of Life service to be held at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, 3709 Sam's Street, Rockford. Receiving of Friends from 5:00pm-6:30pm and Memorial at 6:30pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Reverend Charles Roy Murrell will officiate. Flowers, and condolences may be offered at Riverview Baptist Church.
Vernell Williamson, 79 of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Vernell was born on December 23, 1941. She was a charter member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, played piano, and taught Sunday school for many years. Vernell was preceded in death by: parents, Vernon & Bessie Fain. Survived by: husband of 60 years, Ronald Williamson; brother, Roy (Ernie) Fain; sons, Jeff (Cindy) Williamson, Mike (Linda) Williamson, Scott (Robin) Williamson, Mark Williamson; grandchildren, Tabitha (Douglas) Carver, Nikki (Ryan) Queen, Josh (Meghan) Williamson, Caleb (Lauren) Williamson, Micah (Meredith) Williamson, Hannah (Josh) Norris, Alex Williamson, Elizabeth Williamson, Chloe Williamson, Caden Williamson; great-grandchildren, Brody, Brooks, Hayden, Jackson, Myla, Josiah, McKenna, Navy, Leah, Jane and Millie; longtime special friends, Tip & Carol Whitehead. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.