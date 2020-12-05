Carpenter, Roy George, 77, of Townsend died on November 25, 2020.Survivors include his sisters, Louise Hannah, Wanda Wickers, Linda Smiley, Sharon Carpenter, and Caroline Kinney; brothers, Robert Carpenter, Alvin (Priscilla) Carpenter. No ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Kenny (KD) Dobson was born February 2, 1963, to Louise Diann Williams and Melvin Love Jr. He was a member of St. Paul AME Zion Church, Maryville, and a graduate of Maryville High School. Preceded in death by parents and grandparents and brother-in-law, Troy Bowman. Survived by son, Joshua (Shelby) Wilson; grandson, Bentley Wilson; Sisters, Deborah Bowman, Lisa Smith and Tokena (Jeffery) Thomas; bonus mom, Hazel Bowman; niece, Erica Bowman Huggins (David); nephews, Rodney Smith and Thomas Smith; devoted uncle and aunt, Roy and Connie Scott – Janet Pat) Jemison, Natalie (Reggie) McKinney, Larry (Shirley) Williams; a host of other relatives and an abundance of friends; special friends, Michael Brown, Charles Pflanze, Paul Perry; neighbors, Curtis, John and Joshua. Receiving of friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Dec. 7, at Memorial Funeral Home, Maryville. Face Masks Are Required! Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, officiating.
Terri Ann (Mills) Duncan at age 55 of Madisonville, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning on December 2, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be loved and missed greatly. Terri was an active member of Alleghany Baptist Church, and worked as a caregiver most of her life. She was preceded in death by her father James W. Mills Sr. Survivors include her mother Oma Mills; Husband Steve Duncan; Son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Erin Mills; Daughter and son-in-law, Ashely Cook and Adam. Son and daughter-in-law, Brandon Cook and Kelsey; Stepchildren, Chris and Amy Cook, Tonya and Sonny Leach, Josh Duncan and Amber and Cody Graves; Grandchildren, Isaac and Tanner Mills, Felicity Cook, and Emmy Graves; Sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Donnie Jones, Jan and Harvey Click, Sandy and Mike Meredith, Sherry and Tony Mingie, Pam and Charles Gibson; Brothers, James Mills Jr. and Kenny Mills. Several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment 10:00 a.m. Monday, Allegheny Cemetery, Rev. Dean Mullins officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Thurman R. Frye Jr., age 76 of Seymour, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Thurman loved the great outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved driving around in Cades Cove. He enjoyed four-wheeling and was a member of the Royal Blue Rangers. He loved tending to his rose garden. He was a veteran of the US Army serving as a paratrooper. Thurman was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara S. Frye; Sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Lynn Talbott of Maryville, and Brenda Williamson of West Virginia; Sister-in-law, Peggy Meere and spouse, Pat of Crossville, TN; Nephews and nieces, Ron and Cathy Talbott of Maryville, and Noreen and Bob Freyer of Maryville; Several other nieces, nephews; A celebration of Thurman's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, East TN Office @ 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or online at www.alztennessee.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Raymond Arthur Garner, 97, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at our home, where we were blessed to have him his last few weeks. Dad was born in Blount County, October 1, 1923, to Arthur and Stella Garner where he resided until enlisting in the service in 1943 and left to serve his country during WW2. He returned to Maryville in 1946 and married his childhood sweetheart Derotha Yearout. After I was born, dad reenlisted in the Army and they left and did not return permanently until 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Fred and Glenn, and mom in 2012 after 67 years of marriage. He is survived by his sister Mildred Poplin and brother Don and sister-in-law Ann. Daughter Judy and son-in-law John Harp and 3 grandsons (I never knew how much he wanted a boy until I had sons). Larry Ray Warren, Mitchell and Matthew Harp. Dortha Yearout, Lois Yearout, Polly Yearout and Herbert Yearout and many nieces and nephews. He will be buried with Military Honors at a private ceremony. Condolences may be left at www.millerfuneralhome.org If you care to make a donation in dad's name, you may do that to Honor Air Knoxville at www.honorairknoxville.com If you are interested in dad's military career, there is a post about him on Blount County Veterans Affairs FB page.
Lois "June" Graves, age 92 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 Bethesda Healthcare Center in Cookeville, TN. June attended Maryville Church of Christ. She helped in the Lomax Christian Day School in Hohenwald, TN. June was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, James Bert "J.B" Graves; parents, Clarence and Mary Roxy Teffeteller; son-in-law, Eddie Wayne Rasbury; 2 brothers; 3 sisters. Survived by daughter, Debbie Graves Rasbury; granddaughter, Allison (Jared) West; step-great-granddaughter, Hilary West; great-grandson, Isaac Lee West; great-granddaughter, Abigail West; several nieces and nephews; grand-dog, Libby Lu. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Herb Byrd officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
We mourn the loss of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Nancy on December 2, 2020 after a long illness of dementia. Nancy Adams Yetter was born to Carl Henry and Louise Adams Yetter in Greenport, NY on March 28, 1926. An only child, Nancy flourished in the Greenport schools, and graduated from Greenport High School in 1944. She went on to graduate from Rider College in Trenton, NJ with a BS degree in Banking & Finance. After college, Nancy began her career as an accountant with the First National Bank of Greenport, NY. During this time, her good friend Luella Muir Nazaruk introduced Nancy to Luella's brother, Robert Fred Muir, and so began their life-long love story. The two married on April 7, 1951. A year after the birth of their first child, Bobby, they moved into their newly built home on Robin Road in Dix Hills, NY in 1955. Alan was welcomed into the family in 1960, and the family enjoyed the Dix Hills community for over thirty years. Besides being an attentive mom to her two sons, Nancy was a decades-long, 5,000 hour volunteer with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary. Her crocheting skills contributed to many afghan lap blankets for patients. As a descendant of the presidential family of Adams, Nancy became active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Old First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, NY is where Bob and Nancy made their church home, and Nancy served as a Deacon. The couple also enjoyed participation in the Huntington Concert Association. In the mid 1970's, Nancy earned her Masters in Education degree from CW Post College, a rather remarkable achievement for women in that time. She went on to become a beloved teacher in the Half Hollow Hills School District of New York for over ten years. In 1988, both Nancy and Bob retired, and took joy in renovating their summer home in East Marion, New York. They moved there in 1989, and thoroughly enjoyed living near the water, gardening and reading. Nancy and Bob moved to the Shannondale community in Maryville, Tennessee in 2007. They have made many friends there over the years, and they and their family are extremely grateful for the nurturing, yet skillful care they have received from the Shannondale staff. The family is also grateful to First Light Home Care. New Providence Presbyterian Church has been their beloved church home. Nancy is survived by her husband Bob of nearly 70 years, her sons Robert Bruce Muir (Nancy) and Alan David Muir, grandchildren Drew Muir (Sharyn), Melissa Cruz Muir (Francisco), great grandchildren Amelia, Olivia, Isaac and Allison Cruz Muir. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nancy's name to: Shannondale of Maryville Attention: Dawn Doud 804 Shannondale Way Maryville, TN 37803. Dawn.doud@shannondaleTN.org OR New Providence Presbyterian Church 703 W Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37801
William Lloyd Valentine, age 77, passed away November 26, 2020, with his family at his side at home in his log cabin he built in Townsend, Tennessee. Lloyd was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He had dear friends who were like family to him and was a good neighbor who always lent a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor and could tell a joke or story like no other. Lloyd graduated from ETSU with a Bachelor of Science in Education and from LMU with a Master of Education. He started his teaching career at Underwood in Kodak where he met his wife, Rachel, and then taught the remainder of his career in Blount County at Walland, Forest Hill, and Montvale. He retired from teaching and coaching basketball 25 years ago, but the lasting impact he made on his students was evident with the outpouring of love and memories his former students shared as he fought his courageous battle with cancer. Lloyd was a humble mountain man who felt the most at home in the beautiful Smoky Mountains. He loved Mother Nature with a passion that only those of us who share that love can understand. For Lloyd, God lived in the Great Outdoors. Whether he was fishing, hunting, caring for his honeybees, rescuing orphaned wild animals, walking or just sitting on a stump looking out across God's wonderous creation, this was where he felt at one with his Creator. He will be missed by those of us lucky enough to have known him but will not be forgotten. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Sanberry and Mae Valentine; sister, Marie Nicely; brothers Garrel, Ernest, Sam and JR; nephews Jack Valentine and Randy Nicely; brother-in-laws, LeeRoy Manning, Cliff Hutchison, L.C. Nicely, Mike Smith, Walt Russell; Lloyd is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rachel, and his daughter, Maria Edwards and son-in-law, Steve. Other survivors include his brother, David Valentine; sisters, Becky Manning, Avie Hutchison, Von Smith, Verna Russell, Roxanna Williams (Dennis); brother-in-law Tom Finger (Jamie); nieces and nephews, Mike Valentine, Janet Chambers, Becky, Tammy, Michael Valentine, Debbie Merritt, Sharon Manning, Doug Manning, Andi McEntire, Scott Hutchison, Will Smith, Amy Elnasseh, Cliff Russell, Sandy Luciano, Heath Valentine, Laura Valentine, Katie Williams, Michael Finger, Laura Finger; uncle, Frank Lindsey; aunt, Dorothy Bohanan; many cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Lloyd to your local animal shelters and animal rescues. Due to Covid, a memorial has been created for Lloyd at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com. Please feel free to share any memories and photos to his obituary on the website. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Phillip Lee Williams, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 3, 2020. He is survived by children, Vickie Williams Jones and Phillip Wayne Williams; grandchildren, Jake Millard, Adam Millard, Gavin Williams, Zack Williams and Katrina Williams; cousin, Jerry Williams; son-in-law, David B. Jones. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma Ruth Thompson Williams; parents, Garner Wayne Williams and Kate Williams Graham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Meals on Wheels, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Forest Hills Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
