Marilyn J. (Wilson) Barclay, 84, formerly of Utica, NY, and Clarkesville, GA, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Maryville, TN. Marilyn was born on June 22, 1936, in Rome, NY, to Ernest and Agnes (Barber) Richardson of Verona, NY. She was a 1954 graduate of VVS Central School, Verona, NY, and a 1955 graduate of SUNY Morrisville. In 1961 she married William Steve Wilson, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2003. On December 18, 2004 Marilyn married John A. Barclay, Jr., who preceded her in death on February 15, 2018, after sharing 13 years of wonderful adventures traveling through our beautiful country. Marilyn worked as an LPN for over 35 years before retiring to Townsend, TN in 1997. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend. Marilyn was a part-time Dollywood employee for several years. She loved sharing her faith, being outdoors, and especially enjoyed flower gardening, camping, and picnics in the mountains, at the lake, or on the beach. Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Julie (Tom) Anglin and Jennie Lynn, of Townsend, TN and Steven (Wendy) Wilson, Ilion, NY; grandchildren, Nicole and Andrea, Ilion; sister-in-law, Eleanor (Carl) Erickson, Wesley Chapel, FL; 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and their families. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Thelma Gossner and Arlene Haynes. In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Marilyn’s loving, compassionate heart and generosity, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica, NY. Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
Phyllis Heaton Bean, 71, formerly of Maryville, went to be with her Lord Feb. 9, 2021, in New Jersey, due to complications from COVID-19. Preceded in death by father and mother, Clay and Johnnie Heaton; brothers, Charles and Dennis Heaton; and step-son, Scott Bean. Survived by her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Bean of New Jersey; brother and sister-in-law, Allen (Linda) Heaton, of Alcoa; and special nephew, Justin Bean, of New Jersey. A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Dallas Herman Clark, age 85, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home. Dallas was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Rio Revolution Church and was a 5-year electrician. Survived by his wife, Mary Jon Clark; 3 sons; 1 daughter; and several grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jerry L. Collins, age 79, of Knoxville, was called home to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Jerry was born on July 5, 1941, in Knoxville, TN and graduated from East High School. He joined the Army and then the Air Force dutifully serving more than twenty years before retiring as a decorated Master Sergeant in 1980. He then carried on with excellence in a second career at Friden. Jerry enjoyed traveling and was able to do so for both of his career choices. He lived in many places, but his home was always Knoxville, and he was an avid Vols fan. He was a fountain of knowledge, never quitting learning, and is remembered fondly by his spirited, intelligent, and humorous conversation. He lived a long and fulfilling life with many other beloved family and friends passing before him. Jerry is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Linda Collins; father, Ed Collins; mother, Pearl Maples; brothers, Robert and Russell Maples; sister-in-law, Mary Maples; grandchildren, Shanda and Caleb Haggard; and son-in-law, Jeff Lindamood. Jerry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 20 years, Linda Collins; daughter, Elisa Collins-Haines and husband Bill; daughter, Justine Lee Lindamood; step-son, Christopher Gillison and wife Connie; step-son, Jeffrey Gillison and wife Erin; grandchildren, Steven Cohen, Jackie Berndt and husband Josh, Jesse Lindamood, Joseph Lindamood, Kayla Denapoli, Peyton Gillison, Trinity Gillison, Trenton Pettigrew, Cecilia Gillison, Adriana Gillison; great grandchildren, Huxley Berndt and Neyland Berndt. He is also survived by his beloved pet companions. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. There will be a private graveside service with full military honors. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Paul “Tony” Holmes passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from injuries sustained in a serious fall. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Holmes; daughter, Alison Mendes; granddaughter, Aria Mendes; brother, Doug Holmes; uncle, Carl Cooper; aunt, Imogene Shea; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Avy Day. His final days were spent in his home by the Tennessee River with his wife, daughter, sister-in-law, and beloved dog by his side. Born in Nashville, TN, on March 30, 1939 to Dennis and Fransena Holmes, Tony attended Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, TN, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, he joined the United States Army, serving his country honorably for three years before continuing his education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and in 1973 with a master’s degree in College Teaching in Political Science. His graduate thesis, entitled “The American Party in Tennessee, 1968-1971,” examined the role of third parties in American politics, a topic that he continued to explore in a personal capacity well into his later years. He had a deep appreciation for political discourse and was an avid collector of campaign memorabilia, building an extensive collection of posters, buttons, and signed photographs from individuals across the political spectrum. Tony worked for the U.S. Public Health Department from 1965 to 1967, investigating and tracing contacts for various diseases. After his graduate work, he joined the Tennessee Valley Authority, working for the agency in various capacities until he retired in 1993. In retirement he spent much of his time researching and writing on topics of personal interest. He also volunteered with the East Tennessee Historical Society where he assisted with several projects, including the “First Families of Tennessee” program. His enthusiasm for history and genealogy led to a detailed compilation of information on both the Cooper and Holmes family lineage, much to the delight of interested family members. Tony was known as a gifted storyteller who could enchant anyone with the power of his words. Over the years he authored — among other miscellaneous works — a series of articles in historical journals on early Tennessee River ferries. An exceedingly gentle and kind man, Tony could befriend anyone he met. As a self-made man who worked hard for what he had, he continuously sought to “pay it forward” and lend a helping hand to those in need. In his humble opinion, humor was the perfect antidote for any ailment, and he was always ready to offer a smile and joke as needed. He was also a cherished companion of children and animals alike, who naturally gravitated to his calm yet playful disposition. With a twinkle in his eye, Tony could effortlessly captivate those around him with his imagination and undeniable charm. He leaves behind many family and friends who have been touched and inspired over the years by his generosity, compassion, empathy, intelligence, and quick wit. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a future date for all those who remember him fondly. Please consider a contribution in Tony’s memory to one of two causes that were close to his heart in life: the East Tennessee Historical Society (www.easttnhistory.org/tribute-gift) or the Forrest High School Scholarship Fund (donations can be made out to “FHS Scholarship Fund,” c/o Matt Moorehead, P.O. Box 546, Chapel Hill, TN 37034).
Our sweet Joy Rhea Moser, 63, of Maryville, went to her Heavenly Home on February 11, 2021. She was at home with her husband, Dr. Steve Moser. She and Dr. Moser had just completed their daily devotional. Joy was sitting on her couch with her bible in her right hand and her prayer cloth clipped to her gown. Joy had battled a rare sarcoma cancer beginning in July 2017. The cancer returned in December of 2020 to her lungs. Keeping her sweet and gentle spirit, Joy knew without a doubt she was going to heaven to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a graduate of Everett High School in 1976. Joy and Steve travelled going on several cruises, beach trips including 15 trips to Hawaii between 1999 — 2013. She worked in the family business Duggan’s Mens Store for over 35 years. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents: D.A. “Doc” and Mildred Duggan and J.B. and Hazel Sutton; parents: Kenneth and Joyce Duggan. She is survived by her husband of 43 1/2 years: Clarence Steve Moser; brother and sister-in-law: Todd and Muffie Duggan, their children Andy, Gracie, and Zane; brothers-in-law and wives: Preston and Gail Moser, son J.P. and Mark and Tammy Moser, their children Anthony, Matthew, Blair, and Luke Moser; 5 aunts: Cindy, Jean, Faye, Judy, and Fay. Funeral services will be held Monday February 15, 2021 at Maryville Alcoa Church of God with Rev. Paul Dyar and Todd Duggan officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Diehl E. Unger (Louisville, TN), age 73, born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He had been dealing with multiple health issues for several years from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Diehl was a patriot and actively served in the U. S. Navy (1967-1971) for “3 years, 11 months, and 29 days” and then in the Naval Reserves until 1973. While assigned aboard the USS Ranger, he specialized in naval aviation and worked on the squadron F4 aircraft. Diehl’s career path was what many consider ideal. As a graduate of UT-Knoxville (1974) with a B.S. in Business Administration/Marketing, he excelled in every job which included sales (of absolutely anything), marketing, executive management, media and print publishing, event planning, producer of TV programming, land development, and brand promotion—many with companies such as Disney, ABC Sports, ESPN, B.A.S.S., and Whittle Communications; and for Fortune 500 clients such as Coors, FedEx, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, and Coca Cola. Several positions sent Diehl around the world visiting such places as China and the USSR, and closer to home across the USA and Canada. Diehl was a man of many talents: welder, mechanic, farmer, artisan/craftsman, builder—he could build or fix anything. There was always a “project” in the garage or driveway. He was the “go to” guy for advice on what to do about anything and earned his reputation as “the smartest guy you know.” During his youth he spent every summer at Watts Bar Lake swimming and skiing. As a young adult he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved enduro races. Later in life, Diehl transitioned to tractors and his favorite, the Takeuchi skid steer loader. Diehl was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Unger and Fran Diehl Lindauer, as well as his best friends: Mike Alexander, Randy Harris, and Steve Rose. He is survived by Jeanne, his devoted wife of 42 years, loving daughter Rachel and her husband, Sean Moore. Diehl also leaves an empty place in the lives of his two brothers, Robb Unger (Kathy) and Mike Unger; and brother-in-law, John David Lamb (Thelma). He was a fun uncle to 16 nieces and nephews as well as a memorable nephew and cousin to the Unger/Diehl relatives. Diehl was the most likeable man you could meet and always filled the room with his smile and fun-loving nature. On a more personable side, Diehl was a protector, a provider, very compassionate, and a loving individual who is being missed by his family and friends. Many thanks to the UT Hospital CV/ICU doctors and nurses who provided exceptional effort and care for Diehl, especially Dr. Jerry Crook II. Please honor Diehl’s life and military service by respecting the American Flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the U.S. Constitution. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in memory of Diehl Unger to DAV.org or give a unit of blood in his name at Medic Regional Blood Center. Memorial services will be announced later in the Spring due to Covid 19. Cremation and assistance entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Fond memories, photos, and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.foothillsfh.com .
Douglas (Doug) Woodrow Wilson passed away peacefully at his home on February 8, 2021. Doug, Child of the King, was born in Crowders Mountain, NC to Woodrow and Bonnie Wilson where he learned to hunt and golf with his cousins. He attended Gardner Webb College and Clemson University. He met the love of his life, Libby, in 1958 and they were married in 1960. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1961 and began his thirty-year career at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). He retired as the Chief Nuclear Engineer for TVA. Doug and Libby had five children (Pam, Ramona, Tommy, Jon and Joanna) who they raised in Alcoa, TN. He enjoyed playing golf, taking long drives in the mountains, watching his Tigers play football, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church for over forty years and loved serving his Lord and Savior. One of his greatest joys in life was watching his grandson, Thomas, grow up. Family and friends will remember Doug for his strong faith, generosity, sense of humor, and wise counsel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Bonnie Wilson, sister, Peggy Hutchins, son, Tommy Wilson, and daughter, Pamela Wilson. Survived by his beloved wife, Sarah E (Libby) Wilson, daughter, Ramona Wilson, son, Jonathan (Margaret) Wilson, daughter, Joanna Wilson, grandson, Thomas Wilson, and niece, Robin (Kevin) Sands. Graveside Services will be held at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC on February 16 at 12:00 Noon. The family requests that everyone attending adhere to guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 130 Eagleton Road, Maryville, TN building fund. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
