Bethany Marie Boling, 49, of Rockford, TN passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1971 in Klamath Falls, OR. Bethany is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, William Lynn Boling Jr, and her mother Christina Rollins Nalle. She is survived by her sons Cody Gray, Tyler Boling, Haydn Boling and Zachary Boling, and her daughter Cloey Boling. Bethany was a caring daughter, wife mother and friend.
Jean E. Leavitt 99, of Maryville, died on February 25, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Harold E. Hale, age 78, of Maryville, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home. He was born July 2, 1940 near Talbott in Hamblen Co., Tennessee, the son of James Marvin Hale and Anna Ruth Gentry Hale. In 1941 his family moved to Blount Co., Tennessee. He attended Maryville high School for three years, then transferred to Everett High School for his senior year where he graduated with the EHS Class of 1958. Preceded in death by: Parents; and Hale and Gentry grandparents. Survivors include: Brothers, John Marshall Hale & wife Judith of Alcoa, TN; James M. Hale, Jr. of Douglasville, GA, and Earnest P. Hale of Athens, AL; Nephew, Patrick B. Hale and wife Cassandra; Nieces, Colleen Hale and Shawna Hale. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brooky Gray officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Howard Eugene "Gene" Haws, born March 4, 1931, on Sevier Ave. in Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in Farragut. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Andra Shelton Haws, and his parents, Henry N. Haws and Ruby Douglas Haws, as well as brothers Henry and Charles Haws. Gene graduated from Young High School and The University of Tennessee. He then served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot before marrying Andra Shelton Haws on October 26, 1956. During his two years of peacetime service, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, he flew the Republic F-84F "Thunderstreak," an early swept-wing turbojet fighter-bomber. After a stint as a commercial airline pilot for TWA, Gene was drawn to the ministry and graduated from the Chandler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. He became a Methodist minister in the Holston Conference, serving churches in Dante and Fountain City. He then became an Episcopal priest after a further year of study at St. Luke's School of Theology at the University of the South. He served several Episcopal churches in West Tennessee before moving to Maryville, Tennessee in 1975, where he served as priest at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church until his retirement in 1996. Gene was an avid fisherman and spent many days on the lakes in and around Maryville. He was a master in the art of fly fishing for bream and bass, and he was generous in sharing his fishing wisdom with others. Gene also continued recreational flying into his retirement, enjoying the Piper Cub and other "taildragger" aircraft at the Skyranch Airport in Knoxville. Gene is survived by his daughter, Lois Ross (John), and their two sons, Will and Hudson; son, Tim (Clara), and their children, Ruby, Tallulah and Lucas; son, John (Susan), and their daughters, Julia and Lucie; granddaughter-in-law Tiffany May Ross, great granddaughter Andra Lou Ross, nieces Terri Gibbs and Janet Mason, and many dear friends. He was well-loved and cared for by the staff on the second floor of NHC, especially by Mary, Tasha and Emily, and other unnamed caregivers who had to act as family during the restrictions imposed by Covid. The family appreciates the care of Caris Hospice staff, as well. A memorial service and interment of ashes will occur graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, officiated by The Rev. Canon Chris Hackett of St. John's Cathedral. Family and friends are welcome to attend; please observe mask-wearing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104; The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 669, Knoxville, TN 37901; St. John's Cathedral, P.O. Box 153, Knoxville, TN 37901-0153; or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 314 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. East Tennessee Mortuary Service is serving the family of Gene Haws.
James H. Lawhorn Jr, age 80, passed away on February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Nola Thompson Lawhorn. He is survived by son Greg Lawhorn and his wife Sherry, daughter Susan Lawhorn and her husband Jim, granddaughter Megan Lawhorn, brother Oliver Lawhorn and sister Ruby Roberts. Preacher Jim is a retired minister and worked for Tennessee Farmers Cooperative for 33 years. A service will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather and celebrate Jim's life. To honor Jim's memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the church or charity of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview.
Audrey "Jenny" McFall, 64, of Maryville, passed away on February 20, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Brendle and mother, Ruie Belle Brock; brother, Rex Brendle; and daughter, Tracie McClurg. Survived by loving son, Tony (Tiffany) McClurg; daughter, Amy Lundy; adoring grandchildren, Casey Mingie, Audrey Willis, Emily McClurg, Darrell (Candace) Wrather, Weston McClurg and Shyla Lundy; loving brother, Alvin (Peggy) Brendle; along with lots of great-grandchildren. She will be remembered and missed greatly. She fought to the very end and is very loved by all who knew her. Her wish is to be cremated and no services will be held.
Mary Ruth Ingram Morton, age 90, has left this life to walk on the streets of gold in Heaven. She was born August 25th, 1930 in Madisonville, TN and graduated from Madisonville High School where she played basketball. She continued her education at Hiwassee College and later at the University of Tennessee. Mary was a Godly woman who was a long-standing member of Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend. Her greatest love, behind her family and her church, was the mountains and outdoors. She enjoyed being by the river, hiking, anything outside. Mary worked for Blount County Schools for 40+ years, over 30 of those years spent at Townsend Elementary School. She loved her job and did not consider it work but a calling. Preceded in death by: parents, Garvin and Viola Ingram; brothers, Fred Ingram and Arvil Ingram; grandson, Eric Shuler; and son-in-law, Allen Shuler. Survived by: daughter, Gayle Shuler; granddaughter and husband, Melanie and Richie Scamnacca, granddaughter, Allison Hall; and great-grandsons, Taylor Hall and Brady Hall; grandson and wife, Tony and Belle (Cibele) Shuler; and great-grandson, Ian Shuler; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Linda Morton; granddaughter and husband, Amber and Dallas Monroe; great-granddaughter, Ada Monroe; grandson, Dustin Mason; and great-grandson, Knox Mason; sister, Carolyn Slack; brother, Bob Ingram; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience at Smith Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2nd. There will be visitation time from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3rd at Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with a graveside immediately after at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Baptist Church.
Robin Duncan Nelson, age 54, of Maryville, was called home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 25, 2021. What a joyful reunion I'm sure she had with her first daughter, Meghann Marie Murphy that she lost in 1991. She is survived by two daughters, Morgan and Shannon; 5 granddaughters, with another expected next month. Her loving parents, Jim and Tish Duncan of Sebring, FL. Her brother Scott and his wife Tammy; several nieces and nephews. She worked over 24 years at UT Hospital as a RN. She loved her job and co-workers. Her smile and laughter was infectious to so many people while she spent this time on her worldly journey. So kind and compassionate, words really can't describe. Robin Duncan Nelson will truly be missed by many. Always in our hearts. We love you Robin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Lucy A. Sheets, 85, Maryville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Johnson City and had lived here most of her life until moving to Maryville several years ago. Lucy was a Registered Nurse and had worked for Johnson City Memorial Hospital, James H. Quillen Medical Center and retired from James H. Quillen Rehab Hospital. She was a member of the Lamplight Pentecostal Church in Maryville. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, John Price and Dora Woodby Price; a brother, Monroe Price and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Price. Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Glenn Sheets; her son, Timothy Sheets and his wife, Sherry of Maryville; her grandchildren, Morgan Sheets, Ally Sheets and Corey Hearon; a great-grandson, Jayden Colandro; three brothers, Jess Price of Johnson City, Billy Price and wife, Darlene of Elizabethton and John Price of Hampton; five sisters, Kathy Lewis of Haymarket, VA. Tempie Wilkerson of Kentucky, Nancy Walker and husband, Pete of Haymarket, VA, Joyce Repass and husband, Leonard of Elizabethton and Judy Keys of Manassa, VA; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Lucy will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Tabernacle of God Church, Laurels Road, Johnson City with Rev. Jake Debuty officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sheets family. 423-928-2245
Rose Elizabeth 'Libby' Sowder passed away on February 26, 2021, at Brookdale Sevierville Memory Care. She was born March 6, 1949 to Jesse and Lula Mae Martin in Williamstown, Kentucky. The family moved to Gosport, Indiana before she was 5. She met the love of her life, Robbin Sowder, while they both were working at Otis Elevator in Bloomington, Indiana. They were married May 28, 1971 in Spencer, Indiana and settled in Bloomington, Indiana where they raised their family until moving to Tennessee in 2000. After working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Bloomington Hospital and a Qualified Medication Assistant at Meadowood Retirement Community she obtained her LPN license in 1992. After moving to Tennessee she continued her nursing career at Asbury Place of Maryville until she retired in 2007. Her passion was helping and caring for others. She loved to sew. She loved to work in her yard and tend to her flower beds. She loved to decorate the inside of her home for each season and paid special attention when it was time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was very strong in her faith and was a member of Gospel Assembly Church in Bloomington, Indiana until moving to Tennessee. She was a member of Freedom to Worship Church in Maryville, Tennessee until her passing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robbin D. Sowder. Her father, Jesse Martin. Her mother, Lula Mae Hardacre (Martin). Her brother, Bud Martin and 2 grandchildren, Melissa Renee Cohenour and Derrick Duane Sowder-Bowlby. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wilson (Sowder), Robbin D Sowder II (Valerie), Julia Cohernour (Cary), 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Andrew, Katie, Rachel, Makenna and Mason and 3 great grandchildren, Aerianna, Derrick and Liam. She was a beloved mother and Mimi. She didn't know a stranger and those that knew her, loved her. She made an impact on the lives of those that knew her and those she met. Her going home celebration will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in a family only graveside service at Carpenters Cemetery, Best Road Maryville, TN. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Sevierville for their love, compassion and excellent care of their mother and Mimi. Due to COVID guidelines, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in remembrance of their mother and Mimi.
Lillian Pauline Wilson, age 88, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving, caring and giving person and very special wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her church, flowers, and children. Preceded in death by: Husband, Hugh Wilson; Infant Daughter, Lesa Wilson; Grandson, Bryan Rogers; Parents, Frank & Lou Moore; Daughter-in-law, Cary Wilson. Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law, Kim & Mike Rogers; Son, Steve Wilson; Grandchildren, Traci Davis, Arlin Wilson, Caleb Wilson; Great-Grandchildren, Cooper Davis, Carter Rogers and Walker Rogers; Sister, June Reagan and daughters. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care given by Maryville Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2016 Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Townsend, TN. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www. SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.