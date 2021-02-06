Lida Kittrell Barrett, 93, of Knoxville and Louisville, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Shannondale Health Care Center, shortly after last rites were administered by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. She was born and grew up in Houston, Texas, and by the age of 18, she had already earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rice Institute. She went on to get her master's at the University of Texas and her doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania. It was at the University of Texas that she met her future husband, John H. Barrett, a fellow grad student, also working toward a Ph.D. in mathematics. They were married in 1950. With doctorates in hand, Lida and John moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to teach at the University of Utah and to pursue their dream of becoming parents. They succeeded, adopting three children in the course of four years. After moving to Knoxville in 1961, both worked at UT, he as head of the math department, and, because of anti-nepotism rules, she as an untenured instructor instead of full professor. Lida focused her ambitions by serving as an independent mathematical consultant, doing editorial jobs for book publishers (primarily calculus texts), and returning to applied math working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After John's death in 1969, at the young age of 46, from complications following a kidney transplant, Lida persevered. She kept her family of three kids together and became the third woman to be offered a tenured position at the College of Arts & Sciences, eventually taking over as head of the math department (1973-80). She was one of the first women in the country to hold such a position, yet the headline announcing her hire said, "Wife gets husband's job." She was none too pleased. Continuing a career in administration, she took positions as Associate Provost at Northern Illinois University, Dean of Arts & Sciences at Mississippi State University, and Senior Associate to the Head of the Education Directorate at the National Science Foundation. Before retiring, she wished to get back to her teaching roots and took a post as professor of mathematics at West Point. A commanding presence on many advisory and planning committees, Lida was known for expanding opportunities for the underrepresented in mathematics and improving undergraduate education and teaching practice. She chaired the American Mathematical Society's Committee on Employment and Educational Policy and became the second woman to be elected president of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA), where she encouraged participation and membership of minorities and women. In 2008, the MAA presented her with the Gung and Hu Award for Distinguished Service to Mathematics, and in 2019, the Association for Women in Mathematics named her a fellow. Lida was fun, competent, dedicated, infuriating, loyal, pathbreaking, and accomplished, and in order to be that she was also not afraid of making people uncomfortable to make the world a better place. Her warmth and easy hospitality drew people in, and she enjoyed hosting friends and family, especially at her lake house in Louisville, TN, which upon her retirement, she named "Aftermath." She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Pleasant and Maidel; and her siblings, Norman and Maidel. She is survived by her children, John (Elizabeth), Maidel (Mike), and Mary Lou (Robert); her grandchildren, Karen (Scott), John (Becky), Alex (Andrew), Nathan (Kaylan), and Kimberly (Frederick); her great-grandchildren, Brielle, Brayden, Brian (Stephanie), Abigail, Bailey, Leo, Loxias, and Atlas; her great-great-grandchildren, Briely and Scarlett; and her many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lida's memory can be made to the Mathematical Association of America, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, or the University of Tennessee math department. A virtual live-streaming service will be held by the Church of the Ascension on its YouTube channel and will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 12 p.m. (noon) EST: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNsRV8z3CP1WbuIEq5x1PGQ (tiny url: tinyurl.com/laq382a5).
Martha Elder Cox passed from this Earth to her heavenly home surrounded by daughters and grandchildren on February 4, 2021. Martha lived at Parkview Senior Living where she enjoyed playing cards and games with the friends she treasured so. Martha was the matriarch of her family and leaves behind a treasure trove of recipes that no one will ever be able to make taste the same, 90 years of memories, and most importantly, a legacy of love to all that knew and loved her. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Mount Elder and Blanche Wallace Elder; brother, Lloyd Elder; husband of 61 years, L.V Cox Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Cox Jennings; grandson, Scott Burns; and son-in-law, Larry Burns. Martha, affectionately called "granny" by her grandkids, "Mom", "Momma", and "Mother" by her daughters, also known as "Mammother" to a few of her great grandchildren is survived by daughters, Teresa Breedlove (Wayne), Kathy Burns, and Pamela Cox. Grandchildren: Michael Burns (Amy); Jeff Breedlove (Denia); Shelley Breedlove; Lisa Goins (Jason); Brandy Randolph (Jerome); Makayla Jennings (Paul); Matthew Breedlove; Casey Breedlove; Charity Belcher (Zack). Great Grandchildren: Tyler and Brandon Breedlove; Elijah and Noah Breedlove; Jared and Zachary Burns; Ashlynn, Aaron, and Abby Goins; Kierra Jennings; Hannah, Jacob, Kaylee, and Josh Krajnik; Kelsey Rivers and Cory Sykes. Great-Great Grandchildren: Kiley Rivers and James Krajnik-McNabb. An outside Celebration of a life will be held Sunday February 7, 2021 at the Grandview Cemetery pavilion at 3 p.m. Masks are required.
Lynn Anne Shelton, 44, of Knoxville died on January 31, 2021.No services will be held at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Brandon. Brandon Michael Newton passed away January 27, 2021, at the age of 24. Brandon was born in Nashville, TN, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Amy Ferguson and Christian M. Newton. Preceded in death by his grandfather, ret. CW4 Joel D. Ferguson. Survived by father, Christian M. Newton (Duffield, VA); mother, Amy F. Fillion; stepfather, Victor J. Fillion; siblings, Felix Fillion and Amelia Fillion (Maryville, TN); Grandparents, Bill and Joan Newton (Sun City, AZ), Joyce Forbush, Doug Fruge (Whitingham, VT) as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Special thanks to his uncle, Paul Newton and family friend Pete Chambers for all of their help in making arrangements during this tragic time. Brandon was born 11 weeks premature, resulting in cerebral palsy, a condition that shaped his life, but did not define him. By the age of 5, Brandon had had numerous surgical procedures and had to relearn to walk several times. He was such a smiley, happy child despite it all. He loved to travel and travelled from coast to coast in his lifetime visiting family and friends. Anyone who met Brandon knew what an intelligent, kind, compassionate and fiercely loyal old soul he was. He had a love for music, family, his dogs and all things historical. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to a charity Brandon often volunteered for while in middle school; The Lord Is My Help, thelordismyhelp.org, 1205 Desoto St, Ocean Springs MS 39564. Due to COVID restrictions, no services will be held at this time. Any gatherings of family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Ronald (Ronnie) L. Swicegood of Trigonia, TN, 77, passed away February 3, 2021. He was born in Athens, TN and graduated from Lanier High School in 1962. After graduation, Ronnie enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and was stationed at Paris Island in Beaufort, SC as well as spending a year in Okinawa. In 1964, Ronnie married his high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, Rosalita (Rose) Brewer. While in Beaufort, Rose gave birth to a son, Ronald (Ron) in 1965. After his USMC service, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL and then to Huntsville, AL where they welcomed their second son, Richard (Ricky) in 1967. Next in Memphis, TN, they added daughter Rosanne (Rosy) to the family in 1973. In 1976, the family moved to Maryville, TN and began working for Federal Express in 1983. He worked there for over 20 years. Ronnie was well respected at FedEx for his work ethic and maintains an extensive list of friends from that time, many of which he endorsed to help get a job. Upon retirement, Ronnie & Rose built a home and moved to Trigonia, TN on the property where he grew up as a young boy. It was his dream to live on this property. He truly loved calling Trigonia his home. Ronnie & Rose loved their family immensely and hosted Sunday Dinner after church every week. Ronnie took great delight in attending every grandchild's play, sporting event or special program. Ronnie became Papaw upon the arrival of their close friend's children Megan and Matthew in the 1980's. From that point on, Ronnie was known as Papaw, a name that almost everyone in town called him for the rest of his life. Papaw had a remarkable gift with children. Both Papaw & Rose have been devoted followers of Christ their entire lives. This is evident in their upbringing and in the family they raised. During the last 44 years in Maryville, they were members of Eastside Church of Christ, Greenback Church of Christ and Maryville Church of Christ where they attended currently. Papaw was a Christian man who would pray, laugh, cry, and comfort. He was most certainly a man's man. Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Leon Swicegood and mother Elsie Beulah (Hicks) Swicegood, and brothers Kenneth Wayne Brewer of Maryville and Richard Brewer of Pungo, VA. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose of Trigonia, son Ron Swicegood of Trigonia, son Ricky and wife Debbie (Thompson) Swicegood of Trigonia, daughter Rosanne and husband David Pierce of Maryville. He also precedes ten grandchildren, Craig and Kayla Kalahar of Maryville, Andrew L. and Alexis Pierce of Greenback, Abigail R. Pierce of Maryville, Colton R. Swicegood of Trigonia, Megan Rupert and Cody Bock of Maryville, Matthew and wife Katie Rupert of Alcoa. He also loved three great grandchildren, Tanner and Tucker Kalahar of Maryville and Annie Rose Bradburn of Maryville. He leaves sisters Carol (Swicegood) Goforth of Maryville, Christy (Swicegood) Rauhuff of Friendsville, Sheryl (Swicegood) Underwood of Etowah, Annette (Swicegood) Williams of Maryville, brother Robin Swicegood of Athens, sisters Jo Ann (Long) Brewer of Dallas, TX, Betty Brewer of Maryville and Mary Brewer of Pungo, VA. He leaves behind an extensive family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Rose and the Swicegood family wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The sheer volume of loved ones, friends and acquaintances who have reached out is a testament to the positive influence Ronnie had on people over the years. Due to the Covid restrictions, a private memorial service is planned. The family is very appreciative of the community's support. In the interest of safety, Smith Funeral Home will arrange the register book to be open at the Maryville Church of Christ between 4:00 and 6:00 pm on February 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronnie's memory to World English Institute (WEI) via the Maryville Church of Christ. Please send donations to WEI, Attn: Tom Langley, P.O. Box 5293, Maryville, TN 37802. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
