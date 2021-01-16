Kirby, Deborah Ann, 67, of Maryville, died Jan. 5, 2021. She is survived by her son, Aaron Kirby and wife Kim. The family is planning to have a memorial ceremony at a future date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Doris Jean (McKee) McMahan, Knoxville, announce her peaceful passing at age 77 on January 8th, 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. She was surrounded by her family during her final days. Doris was born on December 5th, 1943 in Maryville, TN. She was predeceased by her parents, Cleo (Shag) and Ruth McKee; siblings Hubert McKee, Danny McKee, Jerry McKee; brothers-in-law Bob McMahan, Rolen McMahan, Danny McMahan. Doris will be lovingly missed by her husband of 59 years, Walter (Bud) McMahan, Sr; children Pamela McMahan, Walter (Buddy) McMahan, Jr, Nichole McMahan; grandchildren Tatiana Lanum, Jordan McKinley, Ashley Rasar, Hannah McMahan; great-grandchildren Libby Cordelia, Zayden Johnson, Bronx Clair, Walter Lanum; brothers Steve McKee, Randy McKee; sisters Faye Eblen, Jo Marie Rasar, Patsy Bailey, Nadine Payne; brother-in-law Len McMahan, sisters-in-law Judy Gaddis, Linda Seay, Jane Hall; and numerous other family and friends. Doris brought happiness and joy to everyone that crossed her path. Her love for her community was deeply felt by her friends and customers at businesses that she and her husband began, including Mountain Way Market and Korner Market in Knoxville, TN, and McMahan Plants in Seymour, TN. She was lovingly devoted to her family and was the epitome of beauty and grace to all who knew her. Her legacy will continue through her loved ones. We will miss her more than words can say. Memorial donations may be made in Doris’s name to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/dorismcmahan. Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Ann Luther Mitchell, age 94 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Asbury Place of Maryville. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church, Maryville. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and sharing a good story. Preceded in death by husband of 67 years, Joe D. Mitchell; brothers, Price Luther, J.D. Luther, Charlie Luther; sisters, Elzie Stephens, Altha Johnson, Reba Plemmons, Louisa Kilpatrick, Zola Brown. Survived by son, Rick Mitchell; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Ed Delozier; grandchildren, Mandy Spears (D.J.), Ashlyn Friend (Corey), Alex Cameron; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Zelma Leach; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Paula Holliday, Janie Van Dine and Regina Taylor for their special loving care over the years. Also the family extends a special thank you to the staff of Asbury Place Maryville. The family will have a private graveside service officiated by Ray Brown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or The Blount County Library, 508 N Cusick St, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Emily Stratton age 69 of Alcoa, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Mary Emily grew up in Knoxville and was a 1969 graduate of Fulton High School. She also attended Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN and graduated from Tennessee College of Applied Technology with a degree in Administrative Office Technology. She was a member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Iva Harrell Stratton. She is survived by her sisters, Harriet Stratton Davis of Hendersonville, TN and Becky Stratton Fisher of Crimora, Virginia; niece, Ava Orzechowski (Jonathan Marshall); several cousins; best friend, Lynda Richardson Hill. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.