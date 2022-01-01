Betty L. Ammons (age 92), of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ammons, mother, Nellie (Louise) Coleman, and daughter, Melissa Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Andy and David (Brenda), daughter-in-law, Jo Ann, and son-in-law, Arnold. She was the grandmother to Stacey, Jeremy (Jessica), Ashley (Dave), Rachel, Elisabeth, Stephanie, Hannah, and Katie, and the great-grandmother to Harper, Kirby, Caroline, Aidan, and Fletcher. Betty was born on June 17, 1929 in Fort Pierce, Florida and was a dedicated member of the Maryville Church of Christ. When her children were older, she enjoyed traveling to Europe and working at the public library. She spent her retirement years enjoying her garden and gardening club, along with her women's Bible study at church. Her family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice for all the love and care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Blount County Public Library in her memory. The family will have a private burial at Clark's Grove Cemetery on Saturday, January 15th. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Todd Dewayne Boring, age 51, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Estelle Cable, Uncle Rod Cable, Uncle Ronnie Bowers, Cousin Cheyenne Bowers, Cousin Kelly Galyon, and cherished dogs Angus and Rosie. He is survived by his Daughter Kelsey Brianne Boring, Mother Twaylinda Boring, Sister Tiffane (Thomas) Medlin, Niece Emily Medlin, Niece Rachel (Jacob) Buchanan, Special Aunt Brenda (Glenn) Beason, Uncle Bill (Becky) Cable, Uncle Marty (Darlene) Cable, Very Special Great Aunt Carol (Claude) Galyon, Cousin Craig Bowers, Cousin Donald Bowers, Cousin Travis (Jodi) Cable, Cousin Beth (Austin) Hall, special friend Kristi Connatser, and precious dog Winkie. As well as other relatives and loved ones. At Todd's request, there will be no funeral services. In his honor, we ask that loved ones go fishing in his memory. If anyone feels led to donate to Todd's cremation expenses please donate on his GoFund Me. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Kenneth Lee Bowers, age 82, of Maryville passed away December 29, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He served in the Army in the early 60's and retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 several years ago. He was a devoted loving husband, wonderful father, and awesome papaw. He loved his family with all his heart and soul. He was a friend you could always depend on when you called upon him for help. He had a rough two and a half years as he never recovered from the loss of his "Precious" Barbara. He talked daily of how much he missed her. Though we are heartbroken and sad, we know happiness now fills his heart as he is reunited with "HIS" Precious Barbara and is dancing a jig (as he would say). There is no better place to be reunited with your loved one than in heaven with our Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his precious wife, Barbara Bowers; parents, Charles and Bessie Cain Bowers; sister, Helen Webb; brother, Larry Bowers. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Wake of Germantown, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Khadija Bowers of Knoxville; beloved grandchildren, Ismail and wife, Yousra Bowers of Ohio, Zaynab Bowers, Ahmed Bowers and Fatima Bowers of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Randy Green of Georgia; several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid situation the family has decided for the health and safety of the family and friends, they will not have a receiving of friends. You are welcome to visit McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, between 8:00 AM-4:00 PM to pay your respects. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in the Last Supper Garden with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Brenda Ann Anderson Breeden, 77, of Maryville, TN, passed away at her home on December 29, 2021. Brenda was born August 16, 1944 in Long Hollow to William (Bill) and Blanche Davis Anderson. She graduated from Everett High School before becoming a homemaker. She later worked for Blount Memorial Hospital where she made many special friends before retiring in 1997. A great lover of music, Brenda spent many hours playing piano for local churches, an activity that brought her great joy. Brenda loved deeply and freely, and nothing brought her more comfort and pride than her grandchildren. She is survived by her granddaughter Lainie Boruff and her husband Wayne; great-grandchildren Zakkary, Victor, and Zelda; sisters-in-law Wanda and Edwina Anderson; special friends Marie Myers, Sandra Austin, and Walt Brown. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Toni Breeden; brothers Lynn, Bill Jr., and David Anderson; cousin Lorene Turnmire. Family will receive friends at 1pm on January 8th, 2022, with a 2pm service to follow at Alcoa Maryville Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alcoa Maryville Church of God's Senior Ministry.
Harry Lee Burchfield, 79, of Maryville, died on Dec. 29, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville..
Brenda Carolyn Cooke, 70, of Friendsville, took her Heavenly Flight to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Her memory of a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother and sister will live in our hearts forever. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Darrell Cooke of Friendsville, parents Marion and Helen McMillan of Knoxville, brothers James McMillan of Knoxville, Danny McMillan of Maryville and daughter Melissa Blair of Maryville. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Aaron Ace, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Emmit Boone of Lenoir City, sister Iris Tollett of Lenoir City, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Frances McMillan of Knoxville, sister-in-law Cassie McMillan, grandson and fiancé Gabriel Loope and Tristan Cable, grandchildren Tristyn Fanning of Maryville, Tyler Blair of Friendsville, Rachel Blair of Knoxville, special cousins Carol and Van Bubel, cherished friends Susan Smith and Chuck Brown. A Remembrance of Life will be held at a later date.
Glenn Vitale passed away on December 29, 2021 at the age of 51 after a courageous battle with COVID. Network Administrator for the Alcoa City School District and beloved family man, Glenn Vitale's love of life did not come to an end with his passing. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. A man who's eyes lit up a room will not only be missed by his family but by the loving and close knit community he was such a big part of. A celebration of life service for Glenn Vitale will be held on January 3, 2022 at 6pm at the Alcoa High School Common area. Glenn Vitale lives on in the hearts of his loved ones.
