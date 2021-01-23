David Joseph Edmondson, 73, of Grayson, Ga., and formerly of Maryville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga. He had been battling COVID 19 for six weeks. Mr. Edmondson was born April 7, 1947, in Knoxville, Tenn., a son of Jack and Ruthie Edmondson of Maryville. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and a sister, Sara Edmondson Markey. He was a graduate of Maryville High School and the University of Chattanooga. He worked in sales for more than 40 years and retired from ABM Industries in 2018. Mr. Edmondson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lisa Moore Edmondson; daughter Rachel Edmondson Whittaker (Allen) of Atlanta; son Travis David Edmondson (Erin), also of Atlanta; and a grandson, Miles Edmondson; sister Dede Edmondson Covert (Bill) of Kelso, Wash.; brother John Edmondson (Susan) of Maryville, Tenn. A private service will be held Sunday at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Ga. A graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Maryville, Tenn. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in memory of Sara Edmondson Markey or to Ruthe’s Fund at 9735 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37922.
Dora Dean (McCroskey) Griffitts, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Dora Dean was the beloved wife of Robert Lee Griffitts, Jr. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on December 29, 2020. Born in Sevierville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of John and Melissa McCroskey. She graduated from Porter High School, where she played on the winning Porter Panthers basketball team. She was retired from the University of Tennessee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and traveling. She played in the Tennessee Senior Olympics basketball tournament. She will be remembered for her enduring love of family and her colorful personality. She and her husband belonged to and participated in 3 different local antique car clubs, one of which they were charter members. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Lee Griffitts, Jr.; their son Robert Mac Griffitts and his wife Kathy; their daughter Rebecca Ann (Griffitts) James and her husband David. Dora Dean was adored and cherished as “Granny” to her 3 grandchildren, Christopher Justin Griffitts, Stacey Griffitts Langford and Casey Lee James. “Granny” was much loved by her 4 great-grandhildren Collin Mac Griffitts, Kaitlyn Camryn Langford, Addysann Faith Langford and Coleman Robert Griffitts. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Loved and missed and always dear, Don’t cry for me, I’m always near. I am the snowflake that kisses your nose, I am the mist on the morning rose. I am the bird up in the sky, I am the cloud that’s drifting by I am the river as it flows, I am the moonbeams as they glow. I am the laughter in the room, I am the love in every bloom. Loved and missed and always dear, Don’t cry for me, I’m always near.
Margaret “Eileen” Coulter Lowe, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Eileen was born in Walland, Tennessee on December 10, 1925, and at age 10 she and her family moved to the farm at Coulter Bridge. She loved life there with her family and could often be found picking strawberries and vegetables from the garden, helping get the cows in, playing in the hay loft, riding mules, swimming in the river, and learning to be a wonderful cook under the direction of her mother. Sundays found her family at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and afternoons were spent having fun with the 26 Coulter cousins. Eileen graduated from Walland High School and Maryville College, and also did graduate work at The University of Tennessee. She is well known and loved for her work as an educator of 41 years. Her teaching career began at Chilhowee View Elementary School as a fifth-grade teacher where she also sponsored the 4-H Club. She assisted students with projects related to farming and home life and developed long lasting friendships with students and parents during her six years in this close-knit community. She later transitioned to ninth grade English at Everett High School where she helped sponsor the Pep Club, Future Teachers of America, The National Honor Society and homecoming committee preparations. After 13 years as an English teacher she was asked to move into a position as a guidance counselor. With her expertise in oral and written skills, along with her warm, outgoing, caring personality, she was a great fit for this position. She served in this position at Everett for 8 years, and then an additional 14 years at the newly opened Heritage High School. During her tenure in education she considered it an honor and blessing to have been able to contribute to the personal and educational goals of so many students and has always been extremely proud of their many successes. Eileen was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville where she served as a Sunday School teacher, a VBS leader, worked with the ladies jail ministry, and also sang in the adult choir for 50 years. She was a Golden Sister of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority, and in 2020 was chosen for the Blount County Educator’s Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions in education. Eileen was known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a special sister and loyal and encouraging friend. She enjoyed traveling, special family times, shopping, and just being on the go. She was known for her sweetness, her kindness and patience, and for her strong faith. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Houston Coulter and Anna Elizabeth Waters Coulter; her husband of 55 years, Gerald (Jerry) Thomas Lowe; son, Randy Thomas Lowe; sister, Mary “June” Coulter Walker Daniels. She is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Pat Coulter, Max and Betty Coulter, all of Maryville; daughter, Terri Lowe Teague and son-in-law, Randy; grandchildren, Ryan and Staci Teague, Julie and Matt Compton; and great-grandchildren, Sarah and Anna Teague, Coulter, Carter, and Cohen Compton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and her caregiver and special friend, Angie Edwards. Due to the safety threats of Covid-19, Eileen will be laid to rest at a private family service. A Celebration of Life service will be held in late spring or early summer. Memorials may be made in Eileen’s name to the music program at First Baptist Church of Maryville, the educational scholarship program of the Maryville Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority, or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
McGill, Karen B., 69, of South Knoxville, died on January 17, 2021.Survivors include her husband of 30 year, s Phillip, father and mother in-law Harvey and Sue McGill; daughter Wendy (Gene) Clay; 4 grandchildren. After a private family viewing, Ms. McGill was cremated. No public ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Murphy, William "Larry" 72, of Maryville died on January 22, 2021.at Blount Memorial Hospital arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home..
Phyllis Ann Carroll Nichols — age 72 of Maryville — passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, peacefully at home. She was a member of First Assembly of God and the Democratic Women’s Club. Phyllis was retired from Heritage High School where she enjoyed working with children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Nichols; parents, James Robert “Jiffy” and Mary Gladys Carroll; in-laws, Paul and Dora Mae Nichols; nephew, Jaison Thomas Myers; and great-nephew, Caleb Thomas Radford. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Nichols Long; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanie and Michael Myers; grandchildren, Loren and James Paul Long; great-grandson, Gage Hensman; nieces, Angie Myers Daniels and Robyn Myers Radford; great nieces and nephews, Reed, Emma, Tate, and Eliza Daniels and Colby and Connor Radford; as well as many special family members and friends. She adored her family, beach trips, Democratic politics, and rambunctious games of cards, and will be sorely missed. An open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. A private interment service will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3, with Gary Lovingood officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PPAW Animal Clinic (6869 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742).
Rhonda Beth Phelps, R.N., age 66, was called home by our Heavenly Father on January 21, 2021 following a courageous battle with leukemia and breast cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved daughters. Rhonda was born January 29, 1954 in Beckley, W. Va. She is a graduate of Maryville High School, where she was a majorette. She graduated from East Tennessee Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She had a long career as a registered nurse and throughout her life, she was a loving caregiver — to her family, her friends and her patients. She was a devout Christian, a devoted mother, a loving Nana, a doting wife, and an amazing friend. She treasured and embraced every single moment. She loved fiercely and she was fiercely loved. Rhonda is preceded in death by her grandmother Idell Rothlisberger and aunt Jacqueline Paddock, both of whom she cherished and loved dearly. She will be deeply missed by her mother Eloise Sparks; her loving husband Hal Phelps; her four daughters Heather Rucker, Christie Wilson, Lindsey Piercy (Allen), and Sara Gallardo (Francisco); her seven grandchildren Keirsten, Ricky, Olivia, Zachary, Hannah, Molly, and Gus; her two great-grandchildren Chastin and Karsyn; and her beloved King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, Charlee. She will be remembered for her smile that lit up every room and for her loving spirit that warmed the hearts of all who knew her. Rhonda’s family wants you to join them in celebrating her life at a later date. Those details will be published when they are available. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Rhonda with a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Gerald Reed, born December 28, 1932 peacefully entered his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Charlcie Reed; brother, Bruce Reed; son, Gerald B. Reed, Sr. (Jerry); son-in-law, Preston Tyler; granddaughter, Amy Miller and her children, Isaiah and Lily. Gerald served in the United States Army and retired as a self-employed barber. He loved to fish the Tellico Lake and the waters of Alaska. He is survived by daughter, Cindy Tyler; grandchildren, Christopher Reed, Bryan Reed, Gerald B. Reed, Jr. (Jerry), Randi Reed, Johnathon Reed, Joseph Cannon; great-grandchildren, Alex and Jayson; nieces, Joyce and Ann Reed. There will be a private memorial service, to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in memory of Gerald Reed. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Lola B. Satterfield, August 16, 1926 — January 23, 2021 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved her family dearly and her church family at Immanuel Baptist Church and her special ladies Sunday School Class. Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Satterfield; sons, William Dennis Satterfield and Doyle Manis Satterfield; granddaughter, Amanda Satterfield; parents, James and Allie Fair Turner. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Harold Kirkland, Sheila and Dean Bowers; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Donna Satterfield, J.D. and Tracy Satterfield; grandchildren, Debbie, Bill, Tim, Brian, Micheal and Dana, Amelia, Greg, Rachael, Lane, Sarah; great-grandchildren,, Shane, Haley, Andy, T.J, Dawson, Tucker, Xavier and Lauren, Mike, Wyatt, Cheyenne, Rylee and Addison, Alana, Caleb, Ashley; great-great-grandchildren, Watson, Ansley Grace, Brynlee Joy, Joey, Maisy and Allie Rose; nephew Melvin Turner and wife Sharon ; niece, Phyllis Cooper and husband Lonnie; special care giver, Shirley Webber. Friends may sign the guest book Monday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Jim “Tater” Wells Officiating. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
