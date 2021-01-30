Larry Robert Chambers, age 68, of Knoxville, Tn., passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, unexpectedly due to underlying health conditions. Survived by Claudia Grindstaff Chambers, his wife of 46 years. He was an amazing carpenter who would have done anything for his family. He is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Betty Jo and Donald Newport; parents, Robert and Anna Chambers; and grandchildren, Felicity and Evelyn Chambers. Other survivors include his son, Larry Chambers Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Val Chambers; grandchildren, Anna, Joshua, Raven, James and Bianca Chambers; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Roy Dial Jr.; several nieces and nephews. Any gathering of family will be announced at a later time.
Marilyn K. Davis, 84, of Seymour passed away January 27, 2021. Marilyn was born in Maryville and graduated from Everett High School. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, its Heritage Sunday School class and Women’s Group, and the Wagon Wheelers Western Square Dance Club. Being Nana to her grand- and great-grandkids, working outside in the garden, hiking in the Smokies, and trying new recipes were some of her favorite activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Viola Keeble, and great-grandson, Owen Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Rex Davis, son Rob (Suzanne) Davis, grandsons Josh (Emily) Davis and Drew Davis, great-grandsons Rylen and Levi Davis, brother Terry (Lee) Keeble, sisters Julia (Robert) Wallace and Janet (Steve) Burce, sisters-in-law Jean Jordan and Bernice Forshay, and many nieces and nephews. The family extends a sincere thank you for the care and support provided by the Blount Memorial Hospice team. A graveside service for family and friends will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, February 1st at Eusebia Presbyterian Church. Please respect COVID protocols. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Maryville First United Methodist Women or Alzheimer’s Tennessee. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Geraldine L. Easterday, of Maryville, passed away January 24, 2021. She was born May 17, 1928 in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Easterday; parents, Linton and Ruth Long. Mrs. Easterday is survived by daughters, Nancy (John) Howell and Kathy (Rickey) Carver; grandchildren, Kevin (Lindsay) Howell, Jennifer (Bernie) Gladden, Laura (Josh) Gee, and Amy (Brandon) Russell; great-grandchildren, Addison, Max, Wesley, Jonathan, Sydney, and Andrew; sisters, June (J.E.) McCulley, Betty Lowe; brother, David (Cheryl) Long; sister-in-law, Doris Brown. There will be a private family service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bg. General William Mark Hart Retired, age 65 of Louisville, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the family home. He dedicated his life to his country serving 43 years in the TN Army National Guard including 2 tours of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom to Iraq in 2004 & Operation Enduring Freedom to Kuwait in 2011. He is one of few to enter the forces as an enlisted soldier & advance to one of the highest-ranking officers at his retirement in 2017.In his civilian career he helped to improve the health of others starting as an EMT then becoming one of the first Paramedics flying Lifestar when the program was initiated in 1984. Following this he became a Registered Nurse working at RE/ACTS in Oak Ridge, TN where he traveled the world teaching and responding to radiation emergencies for over 15 years. He received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education from the Univ. of TN in 1990, a Master of Science in Occupational Health Education from the Univ. of TN in 1998 and a Masters from the U. S. Army War College in 2012 thus demonstrating a lifetime of learning. He was an avid hunter, fisher and outdoorsman even carrying his pilot’s license for several years. He was loved greatly by his family& friends& will be missed dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents MSGT (Ret) William Robert Hart & Margaret Harrill Hart& his sister Abigail Hart Martin. He is survived by his wife, Rhea Waring Hart, his children, Kendra, Shawn and Courtney Hart, his nephew, Robert Martin, his grandchild, Kyliegh Maples and cousins, Johnny Hart, Peggy Jameson and Vickie Crisp. After a private family viewing Mr. Hart was cremated. Interment is planned in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D. C. The family will also host a Service of Remembrance Summer 2021. Arrangements by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959). Online Book of Memories — www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Faye Helton, age 71 of Wyoming, Michigan, passed away on January 21, 2021. Rebecca was born in Maryville, Tennessee on December 31, 1949, daughter of the late Bruce and Sally Jo Helton. She will be missed by her family: daughters, Donna Lynn Schram and husband Don, Susan Williams and Andy Cronrath, grandson Aaron Williams and wife Mindy, her sister Cindy Williams and husband Johnnie, nephew Brandon Williams, niece Jessica Williams and their families, as well as aunts and numerous cousins. Rebecca, known to many as Becky, grew up in Maryville, moving to Michigan after high school. She raised her family and later became a graduate of University of Michigan. She worked as a secondary substitute teacher as well as at JCPenney. Rebecca returned to Maryville in 2002, completing her career at JCPenney, retiring in 2013. In 2020 she moved back to Michigan to be closer to her daughters. Rebecca loved reading, drinking tea, going to Dollywood, cheering on the Smokies Baseball team and UT basketball. One of the highlights of her year was her annual cousins’ reunion held in the Smoky Mountains. Due to covid restrictions no service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Jewell, Elizabeth Margaret 91, of Maryville died on January 08, 2021.Survivors include two daughters, Dolores A. (Roger) Frye, Donna M. (Mike) Walls; six grandchildren. No local ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Interment was in Sam Davis Cemetery, Mount Hope, West Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Sarah Lois Brown Murphy passed away peacefully on the morning of December 24, 2020, at the age of 105. Lois was born on May 23, 1915 to Ernest and Jessie Brown. She lived her entire life in Maryville having graduated from Maryville College in 1937. She taught school for two years and served one year as Director of Education for New Providence Presbyterian Church. She and Judson B Murphy married on June 15, 1940 and three years later had their son, Robert J Murphy. Lois was an active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church for 95 years. She served at New Providence as an Elder, head of the primary department of church school, teacher, choir member for many years, a TLC visitor, circle chairman, PWC moderator and served on various committees. She was president of Chilhowee Club, former member of the Maryville College Board of Directors and served on the Blount County Children’s Home Board. Lois lived an active and full life. She enjoyed going on family beach trips into her nineties. She loved spending time with her family, friends, neighbors and church family. Lois’s family is grateful for all the friends and neighbors who visited and loved Lois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Judson B Murphy, son Robert J Murphy, brother Robert L Brown and nephew David E Brown. She is survived by her granddaughter Lisa Murphy Rotton and her husband Jeffrey Rotton, great grandchildren Kaitlyn and Preston Rotton, nephew Steven C Brown, grandnieces Cheryl and Sandra as well as their children, and many cousins. The memorial service and interment with Rev. Dr. Emily J Anderson officiating, will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3rd at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church or to Maryville College’s Judson B Murphy Endowed Business Award. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Smith, Betty Elizabeth 81, of Maryville, died on January 04, 2021. Survivors include her children: Patricia Merriweather, Diane Sturdivant, J.R. Smith, Jr., Jackie Smith, Brenda (Tommy Joe) Richardson, Jeffrey (Tracy) Smith, Carol Smith, Timothy (Carolyn) Smith, Pamela and Stephanie: Sister, Callie B. Knox. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Mark Dixon Smith of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1955, to Albert C. and Beatrice S. Smith in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mark grew up in Blount County and graduated from Alcoa High School. Mark was a true Renaissance man, a lifelong reader and learner who absorbed every detail of life and living. With his attention to detail and technology, Mark became a well-respected and much desired lighting and sound “man” in the music industry, principally touring with Hank Williams, Jr., and other well-known artists of the 1970s and 80s. He transitioned from this career to long haul trucking as both an owner-operator and driver most recently for Energy Solutions. Mark was a devoted husband and father, brother and friend. Mark was one of the most devoted Americans we have ever known, a true patriot. He loved the outdoors, “jeeping” with his family, and fishing. We will miss his phone calls, calm nature, twinkling smiles, steadfast love, and incredible hugs. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Grace and Gertha Smith and Walter and Elizabeth Weaver, brother Chip, great-nephews Bayden and N’Kosi, best friends Greg Endsley and Jesse McBee, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Fawn of the home; sons David Nance of Marietta, Georgia, Timmothy and Heather Wilson of Cary, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Nancy of Maryville; niece and nephew, Stephanie and Curtis and wife Kristy; three great-nieces; aunts, Sue and Raymond Dunlap, Carolyn and Marc Brottem, Irene Kilntberg, father and mother-in-law Doug and Cheri Lahue and a host of cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston. A robust celebration of Mark’s life and legacy will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans @dav.org. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Smith Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Unger, Diehl E. 73, of Louisville died on January 28, 2021.Final arrangements will be announce later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Joe Ernest Whisnant, age 95 of Maryville, TN, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Maryville First Baptist Church. Joe was a retired engineer at Xerox, Bendix, Lockheed and Martin Marietta. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II in the invasion of Southern France in August 1944. Joe was a licensed Amateur Radio operator, W5UGI, for over 70 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy P. and Minnie Whisnant and his beloved wife, Phyllis Jean Price Whisnant. Survivors include his children, Dwight Whisnant of Bradenton, Fl; Lewis & Sandy Whisnant of Lenoir City, TN; Glen & Joyce Whisnant of Daphne, AL; Tim and Linda Studebaker of Boulder, CO; and Carol Jean Whisnant of Lakewood, CO; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. The family will have a private service. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the book and pay their respects on Monday between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church Maryville. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
