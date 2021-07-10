John Alvin Baldwin, age 84, of Maryville, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member and deacon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He retired from Blount County Schools teaching building trades at Porter and Heritage High School. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Stella Baldwin; sisters, Clara Lee Catlett and Irene Catlett. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Martha Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Alvin and Terrie Baldwin, and Terry “Mutt” and Lisa Baldwin; grandchildren, Jackson Baldwin, Jeremy Earl (Jessica) Baldwin, and Jordan (Maddy) Baldwin; great-grandson, Rhett Baldwin; brother, James “Jimmy” Baldwin; several nieces, nephews and extended family member; special friends, Lynn Willocks; Steve Cooper, David Reed, Bill Allender and Randy Byrd. Funeral service 3:00 PM Monday, July 12, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Jeremy Earl Baldwin, Dr. Scott Linginfelter and Rev. Ben Ward officiating. Graveside and interment will follow at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery Rev. Clifton Hearon and Rev. Bill Dixon officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Building Fund, 920 Walker School Road, Maryville, TN 37803 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children Medical Center, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org.(865)982-6041.
Jefferson I. Breazeale, Jr., 98, of Maryville, TN died on July 9, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Betty Ruth Cully, age 74, passed away on July 8, 2021, at her home in Maryville, TN. She was born in Danville, VA on June 4, 1947. Betty married James Foster Cully (Jim) in 1971. Jim is a retired Major in the Army. The two of them just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Betty graduated from West Virginia University, then went to Troy State University for her Master’s in Science in Counselling & Human Development. She then got her Doctorate of Education from the University of Alabama. Betty retired from Enterprise-Ozark Community College in 2009 where she was Director of Student Advancement Services. In 1998, she was voted Enterprise, AL Woman of the Year. Betty loved her church, Grace Presbyterian Church of Knoxville. She will be greatly missed. She had a servant’s heart and was a backbone of the church. A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2021 at 2pm at Grace Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, 1610 Midpark Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. The service will be live-streamed at Graceknox.org/Betty. Inurnment at the Grandview Ossuary will be July 19, 2021 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Promise of Knoxville, 3545 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921.
June Elizabeth Wilson Long Hammontree, age 92, of Greenback, passed away July 8, 2021. June was retired as the Greenback Postmaster after many years of service. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church where she served as the Choir Director. She was a founding member of the Pine Grove Quartet. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 19 years and the father of their girls, Harry Long; second husband of 49 years, Alfred Hammontree; parents, Thomas Everett and Hettie Lucille Wilson; brothers, Edward Wilson, Thomas Howard Wilson, Donald Ray Wilson; sister, Lila Rose Wilson; brother-in-law, Graham Cooper; son-in-law, Donnie Cope. She is survived by her daughters, Gaye Cope and Cathy Goddard; step-son, Steve Hammontree; step-daughter, Mari Beth Hammontree; sisters-in-law, Thelma Cooper and Faye Wilson; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Wendy and Stephanie from Blount Memorial Palliative Care for their care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 13th, at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ron Sabo officiating. A private burial was held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blount Memorial Foundation, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN. 37804, for Blount Memorial Palliative Care and Hospice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Kattie Hill, age 39, of Maryville, daughter of Dee and Gale Hill, mother, of Julie Alissa Hill, born April 25, 1982 passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home. Survivors include her sister, Racheal (Jeff) Fipps, twin sister, Kassie Hill; nieces, Laurn Carver, Haley Fipps, Allie Mae Hill. She will be sadly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kattie’s funeral. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Tyson McKeehan officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ruby Louise Cox Johnston, aged 86, of Friendsville, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister passed away on July 9, 2021. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnston of 54 years, her beloved mother and father, Reuben Lee Cox, and Lizzie Mae French Cox; and baby sister, Reba Deloris; and niece, Deborah Cox. She is survived by daughter, Connie (Bobby) Farrington; grandchild, Miranda (Ben) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Shady and Madysen;great-great-grandchildren,Willow and Blaine (Pacyn) Poff; sisters, Edna Ruth Everett of Maryville and Geneva Howerton of Dandridge; brother, R.L. Cox of Friendsville; special niece, Leisa McDonald of North Carolina; and special friend, Frank Whitley. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by her church family. Louise was very active and willing to go when someone said, “Let’s go.” She enjoyed working puzzles and doing yard work and loved to watch the Tennessee Vols Football and Basketball games. She also loved just relaxing on her front porch swing, admiring all her beautiful flowers, she worked so hard in. She will be missed by so many who loved her. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at UT Cancer Center and Blount Memorial. It was noticed and appreciated, Thank you! All family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Union Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, Rev. Allen Tyler officiating. Family and friends may pay their respect from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
On the eighth day of July, Ralph Patrick “Pat” Jones passed away peacefully in his family home. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Betty Jo Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Jon) Reggio; former spouse and caregiver, Kim Jones; and his beloved companion, Roxie (Doberman). A private service will be held at Middlesettlements Methodist Church Cemetery.
Sherry Virginia Mistak, of Maryville, died on July 7, 2021. She was 75-years-old and lived a full, happy life characterized by fulfilling work, great trips, adored pets, and fond memories with her beloved family. Sherry was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, where she attended Richmond Academy, University Hospital School of Nursing, and the Medical College of Georgia. While working as a nurse she met her husband of 53 years, Bob, who was working as a laboratory tech stationed at Fort Gordon. She dedicated nearly 50 years to an accomplished career in nursing and patient care, serving as a teenage candy striper, an educator, an ER nurse, and ending her career as a case manager and discharge planner. Sherry retired in 2008 but, until recent years, maintained her nursing licenses in GA and TN “just in case.” Sherry is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Florence “Bunny” Marsh, a special aunt Gertrude Boone, and many beloved pets (especially dogs Jimmy, Orvis, and sweet Beanie). Her children and her grandchildren were the resolute joy and pride of her life, and she is survived by her husband Bob, her son Brett (Alison Johnston), her daughter Sarah (Justin Caughron), and four incredible grandchildren Wyatt, Mazzy, Knox, and Audrey to whom she was affectionately known as “Grammie,” no doubt the favorite title earned in her course of life. She and Bob traveled extensively (from Alaska to Bora Bora and in-between), and their favorite trips included bike paths, dive bars, live music, cold beers, and epic sunsets. Committed to a life of health and wellness, Sherry was a member and loyal patron of Olympia Athletic Club for over 30 years, particularly enjoying group exercise classes and logging thousands of miles on the treadmills. She enjoyed spending time reading books (of the page-turning Danielle Steel and Nicholas Sparks varieties) and curating special family memories into shelves and shelves of photo albums. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the conscientious and thorough healthcare Sherry received at Blount Memorial Hospital, with particular acknowledgement to the CCU nurses, respiratory therapists, and intensivist Dr. Robert Jones. Sherry immensely loved her doggies, and in lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to your local animal shelter. Everyone who remembers Sherry is invited to celebrate her life and their favorite memory in a way of their own choosing, but raising a bottle of cold beer while listening to Jimmy Buffett and watching a sunset would certainly be appropriate. A celebration of her life will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, Tennessee. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lovetta G. Thomas Moss, of Knoxville, went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2021, at the age of 85. She was a true lady, faithful wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, and servant of the Lord. She was an LPN who later retired from Martin Marietta after over 34 years of dedicated service as an Executive Secretary. Lovetta had the gift of craftmanship and cooking and was a master at nearly everything she attempted. She was a life-long learner who attended West Virginia State University and Knoxville College. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to be educated and gifted them in many ways. She was an advocate for civil rights throughout her life. She was also an avid world traveler. Lovetta will always be remembered for love of family and friends. Lovetta was preceded in death by husband and father of her children, Harrison Herman Thomas; husband, Charles Moss; and brother, Leonard Kerr. She leaves to carry on her legacy children, Telinda Thomas and husband James Edward Jackson, Jr. Cedric Thomas; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jason) Coleman, Harrison Thomas; great-grandchildren, Aspen and Zoe Coleman; 3 step-children and 6 step-grandchildren; several children she held special to her heart and called her own, including the Hartsell family, Davis family, Strong family; and other extended family and friends. Lovetta’s life will be celebrated by her family privately. She will be laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Thomas Moss family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Eugene Reynolds of Louisville, TN, was born January 21, 1927, and passed away peacefully, July 4, 2021. Gene was a graduate of Alcoa High School. After serving in the Army during World War II, he enrolled at Maryville College where he was a three-sport athlete and played minor league baseball in Kingsport and with the Knoxville Smokies in the early 1950s. He is a member of the Maryville College Sports Hall of Fame and the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame. He owned Gene Reynolds Realty retiring in 1994. Gene loved his family and his church, where he taught Sunday School for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents, O.H. and Mabel Reynolds; brothers, O.H Reynolds Jr., Jack Reynolds; daughter, Sandy Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Charleen Reynolds; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Susan Reynolds; favorite granddaughter, Emily Reynolds. Memorials may be made to Alcoa First United Methodist Church Bill Bailey Scholarship Fund, 617 Gilbert Street, Alcoa, TN 37701. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens with Rev. Todd Chancey and Rev. Joe Green officiating. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701
Lowell Howard Ridings Jr. of Maryville, TN, (79), passed away on July 8, 2021. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and accepted Christ at the age of 15 at West Maryville Baptist Church, and was a current member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and the Happy Helpers Sunday School Class. He was a 1960 graduate of Maryville High School, where he was the Captain of the football team his senior year. He was a life-long supporter of the Maryville High School “Red Rebels”. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda Sue Baker, sister Patsy Lynn Farnsworth, brother Michael Ray Ridings, granddaughter Laci Miranda- Adair Long, grandsons Shawn Jeremiah “Cody” Bowers and Brandon Howard Long. He is survived by his sister Mary Evelyn Abbott, brothers Jimmy Troy Ridings (wife Anna) and Kelly Ridings (wife Andrea), daughters Tami D. Ridings Bowers (husband Robert), Mitzi D. Ridings Long (husband Jimmy); grandchildren Casey Bowers Suarez (husband Paul), Corey Bowers Kirkland (husband Austin), Jamie Long (wife Leah), Kadie Keller (husband Derek) and Meghan Long; 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special care takers Cheryl Van Hove, Felicia Richardson and Connie Pollard. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Mark Green and his staff. Lowell was a 34-year veteran of Law Enforcement serving both the City of Maryville and Alcoa Police Departments, retiring from the City of Alcoa as the Captain of the Detective Division. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Navy, Army and also retiring from the Air National Guard. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a 50-year Mason. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 12:30 to 2:00 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with services to follow at 2:00 with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family request that in lieu of flowers please graciously give to the Alzheimer’s Association or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Billy Ray Ridner, 64, of Maryville, died on July 07, 2021. We are sad to say that Billy Ridner has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving the loss of Billy. But we know that Billy is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith, and we believe that he is safe with our Lord and that Billy is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him into heaven with great joy, love, and open arms.
Billy Myrl Webb born April 6, 1933, passed away July 8, 2021. Myrl was a loving husband, dad, papaw, and friend, he will be sadly missed. He was preceded in death by his Wife: Imogene Webb, and Two Sons: Rocky, and Stony Webb, and a special friend: Essie King. He is survived by his Daughter: Pebbles (Alvin) Carpenter, and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and Sister: Mable Parrot. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Caylor’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Fate Green officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
