Dorothy Jane Atchley, age 89, after a lengthy illness passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. Loved her Lord and Savior and dearly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annabelle Davis Atchley; father, Herman I. Atchley; mother, Maude; son, James Edward “Eddie” McNeilly; sisters, Imogene Whitaker and Willa Mae Patterson; ex-husband, James E. “Red” McNeilly. She is survived by her brother, George Edward “Ed” (Sonya) Atchley; loving sister, Billye (Bill) Guffey; daughter, Janice (Charlie) Hatley of Lenoir City; sons, Douglas (Gertie) McNeilly of Okolona, MS, Terry McNeilly of Lenoir City, Christopher McNeilly of Dawsonville, GA, and Allen McNeilly of Knoxville; grandchildren, Crystal (Connie) Marsh, Tonya (Larry) Teaster, James Avery McNeilly, Douglas “Jason” (Carrie) McNeilly Jr., Semar (Penny) Vaughan, Jacques Vaughan, Terry Lynn Rudd, Trisha Garner, Suzanne, James McNeilly, Josh (Callie) McNeilly, and Clint McNeilly; and several great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff on Harmony at River Grove Nursing Home and the staff of 5-R at Parkwest. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Larry Teaster officiating, interment to follow at East Maryville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Cullen L. Davis. 87, of East Brainerd passed away Thursday July 9, 2020. A native of Townsend, TN., Cullen was a longtime resident of Chattanooga. He was retired Vice President of Memorial Hospital after 30 years of service. A longtime member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga, most recently he was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Ocey Davis and sister, Glenda Shelley. Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Davis; nephew, Rick (Kristina) Creekmore; and many other relatives. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11th at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN., with Rev. Eric Mullinax and Dr. John Boxell officiating. Visit www.heirtagechattanooga.com to share condolences to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 8451 East Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.
William Boone Dixon (November 24, 1981 — May 21, 2020) A Celebration of Life for William Boone Dixon is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville. Family, friends, colleagues, students, community members, and all are welcome.
Stella Clara Hurst was born November 26, 1927 and passed away on June 29, 2020 and is under the care of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Hurst family.
Bill T. Stewart, age 83, of Maryville passed away Friday evening, April 10 at his home after a lengthy illness. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirlynn Stewart; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Stacy Stewart; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Arnold Branton; five grandchildren, Phil Stewart and Dara, Scott Branton and Kristin, Kevin Stewart and Bre’, Stuart Branton and Jill, Leah Best and husband Robert; six great grandchildren, Bradley, Emma, Taylor and Amari Stewart, Tori and Liam Best; sister and brother-in-law, Lucy and Jim Curtis of Madisonville; several nieces, nephews and a host of special friends. Graveside service will be held 2pm on July 14 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full Military honors conferred by the US Army and the East Tennessee State Veterans Honor Guard.
Joyce A. Yates, 58, of Greenback, died June 1, 2020. Survivors include husband, Clid Yates, daughter and son-in-law, Amanda (Jason) Herrell. No local ceremonies scheduled. Burial in Winter Beach Cemetery, Winter Beach, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. 865-984-5959, www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
