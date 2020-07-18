Jean Marie Wikle Brewster, age 86 of Rockford, went home to be with the Lord, July 16, 2020. She was a fifty-year member of Morning Star Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by twin sons, Mickey and Ricky Brewster; parents, Vaughn and Pearl Wikle; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Ocie Wikle; grandson-in-law, Brian Huffstetler. Survivors include, husband, Bud Brewster; daughters and sons-in-law, Tami Brewster, Julie and Michael Patterson, Sharon and Mike Johnston; 8 grandchildren, Jason, Jeramy, Matt, Katie, Camry, Castle, Kylie, Kaybrie; 10 great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Jaden, Nick, Kennedy, Levi, Conley, Cambria, Scarlett, Garrett, Emma; niece and husband, Teri and Randy Pratt and children; several special cousins. She graduated from Everett High School in 1952. She met and married her husband of 64 plus years in 1955. She was retired from South Central Bell/ AT&T/ Vanderbilt Mortgage after 43 years. We are most proud of her for her abounding love for our Lord and deep devotion to her family. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Clarks Grove Cemetery. Reception will be at 1:00 PM at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, we are unable to receive friends. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Timothy “Dusty” Dotson was born on December 9, 1976 and passed unexpectedly at his home on July 11, 2020. Dusty was loved by every person he met. He had an extremely kind and gentle soul and gave everything he had to anyone in need. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and children as well as spending time with his friends fishing. He will be missed dearly by all. He leaves behind his grandmothers, Betty Mercks and Marilyn Callihan; parents, Raymond and Debbie Dotson; brothers, Raymond (Vinnie) Dotson, Michael Dotson, Joshua Dotson and Baron Callihan; children, Dakota Dotson, Brittany Dotson, Cole Dotson and Ryleigh Dotson; granddaughter, Winnie Dotson; and his aunt and uncles, Randy Mercks, Tommy Mercks and Tammy Boyd. The family will have a Celebration of Dusty’s Life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Chapel at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with the Dotson family at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
William Mark Easterly passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Mark leaves behind his wife, Brandee Rutherford Easterly, of Maryville, Tennessee; stepson Harley Mathews, and stepdaughter Mackenzie Mathews. Mark is also survived by brothers and sisters: Mike Easterly (Tina), Doug Easterly (Charlotte), Janie Strom (Jerry), Ann Birdwell (Jay), and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob and Edna Helen Easterly. Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, Mark was strong, faithful, and bighearted. He loved bulldogs, Harleys, cars, and spending time working on his land. He was a devoted and beloved employee of Bechtel for almost 30 years. His long time Bechtel family describes Mark as a great employee and an influential supervisor. Mark will be missed by many. In the coming weeks, a private graveside service will be held for family at Hunt’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Greeneville, Tennessee. A celebration of life for all of Mark’s family and friends will be held later. In honor of Mark’s great love of animals, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate in Mark’s memory to one of the following organizations: Northern Lights Wildlife Society at (wildlifeshelter.com); The Gentle Barn (gentlebarn.org); Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org). www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jason Lee Godsey, age 43 of Maryville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Randell Humphrey 86 of Friendsville passed away Thursday evening July 16, 2020 at home and went to be with his wife Maudie, Mother& Dad Charles & Hazel, Brother Bill, Sisters Grace Powell, Margaret Burchfield. He is survived by his Sisters Brenda Croft, and Deloris Garrett, special niece Pam Franklin, very special caregivers and friends Willie, Jennifer, Trish, Cortney, Elena, and all the Trailer Park friends. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Saturday July 18, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, Rev. Darrell Croft officiating. Family and friends will all meet 3:00 P.M. Sunday July 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Sue Stephens Reed, age 90 of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Fred A. Reed, Mother Thelma Stephens, Father John Stephens, Daughters Donna Lynch and Martha Foe. Son James Reed, Grandson Zachery Lynch. Brothers Bud Stephens and Dallas Stephens. Sisters Gladys Johnson and Janice Kiser. Dorothy is survived by sons Fred and wife Wassana Reed, Jeff and wife Joy Reed, Mark and wife Gale Reed. She is also survived by sisters, Velma Tucker and husband Kenneth, Sandy Carter and husband Jimmy, Martha Queener, Betty Holliman and brothers Ray and wife Grace Stephens, Vernon and wife Marty Stephens. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. And numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. With the service to follow at Miller Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. With burial on Monday; July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Old Chilhowee Cemetery.
Adrian C. Sutherland, 82, of Maryville, died on June 12. Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda (Allen Gay) Sutherland-Gay; grandchildren: Jessica (Shane) Ford, and Jeremy Hershner; sisters: Nine (Everett) Rice and Carol (Victor) Breeding. No local ceremonies are scheduled. Interment in Bryn Zion Cemetery, Mount Gilead, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com..
Darrell Glen Tallent, 65, of Maryville, died on July 10. At this time there will be no services.
Fred M. Walker Sr, age 99, of Maryville passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Fred Myers Walker Sr. to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Medical Critical Care, gifts can be made online or sent to the Development Office at 2121 Medical Way, Suite 110 Knoxville, TN 37920. A private graveside service will be held, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
