Dorothy L. Wallace Clark went home to her Heavenly Home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, William R. Wallace. Survived by daughters, Joyce Cottrell (Steve), Becky Smith (Junior), and Terri Delph (Tim); sister, Diane Solomon; grandchildren, Stephanie Martin (Brian), Robbie Cottrell, Brian Smith (Carrie), Jeremy Summers, Brooke McMahan (Matt); 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm Monday, July 26, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with funeral services following at 7:00 pm with Rev. John Lowe officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 am Tuesday at Grandview Pavilion for the interment. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Nancy L. Davis, 78, of Townsend, died on July 16, 2021. Survivors include her daughter Michelle Webb; son, Rod Davis; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Fiber and Jean Miller. No local ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Interment will be in the Lion’s Club Cemetery, Lumberport, WV. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Gloria Jane ‘Scooter’ Dyer, age 60, of Walland, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Gloria was a member of Unity Full Gospel Fellowship. She enjoyed going to church and telling people about the Lord. Survivors include her husband, Hubert Dyer; sons, Jesse (Tina) Justus, Mike (Regina) Lewis, Hubert (Cris) Dyer Jr, Jordan Keith Dyer; 11 grandchildren, brothers, David Russell Jr., Blake Green; stepmother, Lillian Russell; stepbrother, Ronnie Click. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Michael David 'Woody' Fisher
Michael David ‘Woody’ Fisher, age 48, of Maryville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Michael enjoyed cutting up and making people laugh. His favorite jobs that he held were rodeo clown, bull rider, truck driver and most recently, caregiver. He loved his family and his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and mowing. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas C. Fisher. Survivors include his mother, Betty Jo Fisher; companion, Rachel Brooks; son, PV2 Christopher Fisher; daughters, Angela Fisher, Jennifer Nicole Fisher, Kimberly Fisher; 4 grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Linda) Fisher; sisters, Pamela Marie (Jeff) Baker, Jennifer Rose (Steve) Johnson. Graveside Ceremony will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, with Pastor Charles Ledger, officiating. Friends may call at their convenience between 10 am and 5 pm Monday to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Condolences may be made at www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Katherine Rene Huskey
Katherine Rene Huskey, age 72, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Kathy was an amazing, strong willed woman that helped raise her younger brother, Tony Honeycutt, raised two beautiful daughters, and spoiled 3 wonderful grandchildren. She was saved and baptized in the Baptist Faith at a young age. She had a wicked sense of humor, zest for life and fierce loyalty to those lucky enough to be loved by her. She was an accomplished beautician, artist, seamstress, and avid crafter. Preceded in death by: mother, Loveta (Lee) Holdredge; step-father, Mike Holdredge; father, Clark Hoffman; mother-in-law, Zella Mae Huskey; father-in-law, James A. Huskey. She leaves behind her soul mate, best friend and husband of nearly 52 years, John R. Huskey; her two beloved daughters, Tammy Webb and Cindy Matlock; son-in-law, Wes Matlock (who she thought of as her own son); precious grandbabies, Corey Russell Webb, John Bailey Matlock and Kadie Beth Matlock; brothers-in-law, James Huskey (Kathy) and Ron Huskey; brothers, Roger Dale Bounds, David Bounds (Mary Lou), and Tony Honeycutt (Audrey); and close lifelong family friend, Tiffany Kay Wilburn. Kathy was a shining light that instilled in her daughters and grandbabies the love of adventure, importance of education, and fierce devotion of family and friends. She inspired her granddaughter’s love of music and art. She loved old horror movies, reading, was an avid science fiction fan. That interest was passed down to her grandbabies. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of all who were blessed enough to have known her. Private graveside service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Gary Lee Malabey
Gary Lee Malabey, age 64, of Rockford, TN, passed away on July 21, 2021. Gary loved being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed singing and writing his own music as well as fishing and making people smile. Gary is preceded in death by parents Chester Lee Malabey, Myrtle Elizabeth Malabey-Williams and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sabine’ Malabey; children Marine’ “Rena” Grace Malabey, Cory Lee and wife Gabrielle Erin Malabey; grandson Devon Lee Malabey; as well as several siblings and cousins. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31st, from 12pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Condolences are welcome at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Ellen Beatrice Murphy
Ellen Beatrice Murphy, age 81, of Rockford, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and doting over her grandkids and having a warm, loving home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Murphy, father, Clifford Sherwood; mother, Mary Ann Bledsoe; foster mother, Thelma Stokes.. Survivors include her sons, Terry and Darrell Murphy; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Dills; grandchildren, Brian Norton, Bobby Norton, Kelly Hendricks; great grandchildren, Keira, Norton, Nathaniel Norton, River Norton; 10 brothers & sisters. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online condolences may be made at- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Helen Ann Vecerkauskas, 99, of Friendsville died on July 3, 2021. Survivors include her daughter, Paulette (Cody ) Schlomer; sons, Michael (Connie) Vecerkauskas, John Vecerkauskas; 7 grandchildren. No ceremonies are scheduled at the present time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
