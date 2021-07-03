Lois Smith Estes, 94, of Maryville and native of Athens, Tennessee plus formerly of Sweetwater, passed away on June 28, 2021. She was a 1945 graduate of McMinn County High School. She studied piano with the late Frances C. Moffitt of Tennessee Wesleyan College and earned her piano pedagogy certificate under the tutorship of the late Harold Cadek of the Cadek Conservatory of Music in Chattanooga. She studied pipe organ with the late Maurice D. Peterson of Knoxville. "Miss Lois" was a well-known piano teacher in the Athens-Sweetwater area for many years. She was a charter member and former president of the Athens Area Music Teachers Association, participating in numerous master classes. Many of her students received top awards in state competitions, and several of them decided upon careers in music. After living for twenty-one years in Sweetwater, she moved to Maryville in 2006 to be near her daughter and family. She had fifteen very happy years at Cochran Place in Maryville where she and dear friends and neighbors, the "carport crew", enjoyed countless hours of companionship and laughter while sitting together on Miss Lois' carport. As a child, Lois grew to appreciate and love nature. She would spend countless hours climbing trees and watching birds and their young. She learned to recognize the songs and calls of most native East Tennessee bird species. She became an avid gardener in her youth. Later, she grew beautiful flower gardens and was always eager to share her flowers and knowledge of flowers with everyone. Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest B. Estes, parents, Merrill and Frances Smith, and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter, Frances Merrill Estes Leonard, son-in-law Christopher J. Leonard, granddaughter, Madeline Frances Leonard, and grandson, Broderick Christopher Leonard. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Carolyn Estes Varnell and husband, Roddy Varnell, of Ringgold, Georgia (step-grandsons Graham, Zach, and Austin Varnell); stepdaughter, Andrea Estes Hagood and husband, Steve Hagood, of Knoxville (step-grandsons Michael, Nathan, and Philip Hagood); and stepson, Tom Estes of North Bend, Washington (step-granddaughters Emily and Ashley Estes). She has six step-granddaughters-in-law and seven step-great-grandchildren. Her surviving sibling is sister, Hildegard Smith, of Dallas, Texas. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family plans a Celebration of Life in August. If family and friends would like to make a memorial gift, Miss Lois wished to support the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville, Tennessee 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Rose Marie Feezell, born November 5, 1925, and passed away June 9, 2021. Marie was born in Harriman, Tennessee and later resided in Maryville, Tennessee for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Feezell; and her brothers, Alvin Feezell of Harriman, Tennessee, Horace Feezell of Englewood, Tennessee and Donald Feezell of Cherokee, Alabama. Marie was residing with her sister, Vada Curtis of Orange Park, Florida when she passed away. There will be a graveside service for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32257.
William "Bud" Curtis Helton, age 87 passed away June 27, 2021 at his home. He has been a resident of Blount County since 1971. He was a former Superintendent of Alcoa City Schools and after retirement was a businessman and farmer. He is preceded in death by his father H.O. Helton; mother, Lucy Faye Cox; brothers, James O. Helton, J.P. Helton; sister, Vivian Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Rogers Helton; daughter, Nancy "Joanie" Sauls; sons, William "Buddy" C., Helton, Jr., Roger O. Helton, Adam C. Helton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that were dearly loved by their Papa. A special thank you to Caris Hospice for their loving attention and care. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 7th at Chilhowee View Cemetery at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Preston Joslin officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Ralph Curtis McElroy, 93, of Maryville died on July 2, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Elma Morrison McKinnon, age 92, passed away peacefully June 8, 2021. Mary was born September 26, 1928 in Jackson, MS and graduated from Jackson's Central High School. In 1950 she graduated from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS, with a B. S. in Elementary Education. Mary taught second grand in Clarksdale, MS and New Orleans, LA, in the early 1950's before starting a family. In 1995 she became a substitute teacher for Maryville City Schools until 2015. For over 25 years she also was an etiquette teacher and owned Miss Mary's Manners Classes teaching manners to children from Blount and Knox County. Many also benefited from her expertise in wedding and event planning from her business called A Social Event. In addition to being an educator and business owner, Mary served as a volunteer to various Blount County organizations from 1958 until she retired. This included The Chilhowee Club, Knoxville Writers Group, Children's International Summer Village, Blount County Summer Playhouse, Tennessee State Medical Auxiliary, Blount County Chamber Beautiful Committee, Boy Scouts of America, Cub Scout Den Mother, Maryville High School Band, and was instrumental in forming the Maryville High School Swim Team. In 1985 she received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club of Blount County for her unselfish and tireless efforts doing volunteer work. Mary was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by: Son, Norman McKinnon lll. Survivors included: Son, Bruce McKinnon, Son & Wife, Bill & Alison McKinnon, Grandson, Zachary McKinnon. A private family service will be held in Jackson Mississippi at a later date. Condolences may be made at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Chilhowee Club, PO Box 4335, Maryville TN 37802, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/donations-in-honor-of-mary-mckinnon-tickets-161936427213. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Phillip Scott Sharp, aged 77, went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Phil was a wonderful, loving husband, grandfather (known as "Guy Guy") and great-grandfather who treasured his family the most. He is preceded in death by his father, John Scott Sharp; mother, Elsie; brother, David Warren Sharp; son, Matthew Sharp; daughter-in-law, Lindsay; and granddaughter, Caroline Grace. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; son & daughter-in-law, Scott and Wendie Sharp; daughter & son-in-law, Lisa and Kenny Vandermeulen; grandchildren, Linsey, Lauren & husband Dalton, Kendall, Maya and Zoe; and great-grandchildren. Lincoln, Nash and Gatlin. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, July 7th, from 5-7 pm at Victory Baptist Church in Maryville, TN with services immediately following. Friend and Pastor Steve Craft officiating. We wish to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at UT Hospital and Blount Memorial Hospital for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Promise Keepers, in ℅ Victory Baptist Church of Maryville TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Randall R. Teffeteller, born December 28, 1930, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was a local homebuilder operating as Grandview Developers over 40 years, being named the number one best builder in Blount County by the Reader's Choice Awards the year he retired. He loved his profession, having begun in construction at age 18. He enjoyed all sports, especially fishing and basketball. He attended all home games of the men's Tennessee Vols basketball team from the first games played in Thompson Boling Arena until his health would not allow his attendance. Randall was a faithful member of Peck's Memorial United Methodist Church, joining as a teenager. His grandson and granddaughter, Neil and Leah McCammon, were the sixth generation of an unbroken line to be baptized in the church. He served on numerous committees and was responsible for a lot of the work it takes to maintain a building. Randall will be greatly missed by his survivors: wife of 67 years, Edna Teffeteller; son, Mike (Alisa) Teffeteller; daughter, Gay (Gordon) McCammon; grandchildren, Neil and Leah McCammon; great-granddaughter, Fionna McCammon; sister-in-law, Wilma Grigg; too many nieces and nephews to name, but they were very dear to him. Memorial donations may be made to Peck's Memorial United Methodist Church, 2438 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM Monday, July 5, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Brian Inman officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, SmithFunerlandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.