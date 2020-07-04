Sharon May Casey, Feb. 1, 1947 to June 30, 2020, died peacefully at home on Tuesday afternoon following a long illness. She was survived by her husband, John (Jack) Casey, of Maryville; daughter, Amy Casey; son, Jeffery Kowalczyk, sister, Karon Kruse; brother, Martin Davis; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Lumkin. Services will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church on July 11, 2020, 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friendship Baptist Church.
Ellis Fuller, age 82, passed away July 2nd, 2020. Ellis was owner and operator of Fuller roofing company a school bus driver for 40-plus years, founding member of the gospel group The Blount County boys, a former Blount County deputy and Constable lieutenant of Blount County serving the 4th District for 30-plus years and an Avid softball player. Ellis is preceded in death by his parents; Homer and Cora Fuller; Sons Randall and Bubba Fuller; grandson Steven Banton; Brothers Johnny, Lee and Ronnie Fuller; sisters Alma White, Betty Tipton and Geneva Pickens. Survivors include son Tom (Melanie) Fuller; daughters Donna (Steve) Banton, Sharon (Roger) Goins, Karen Beverage, Crystal Fuller and Amanda( Mike) Wilson; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; Brother Billy (Linda) Fuller; sister Connie Mae Helton; several nieces and nephews and other beloved family members and Friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Sunday July 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN, with Rev. Phillip Helton officiating. The family and friends will meet at the Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. Monday July 6, 2020 to proceed to Clark’s Grove Cemetery for a 11:00 A.M. Graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday July 5, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville. The family requests donations be made to the funeral home for help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Clarice Newman Marine, age 85, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Cloverhill Senior Living. She was a graduate of Friendsville High School and Draughon’s Business College. She worked at Levi’s, Heilig Myers, and volunteered at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Robert J. Newman, Sr.; second husband, Elmer H. Marine; brother, Ray Herron; sister, Margaret Myers; sons-in-law, Donnie Hord, Bill McKelvey. She is survived by son, Robert J. Newman, Jr. (Rosemary); daughters, Karan Hord, Christy King (Adam), Janice McKelvey; brothers, Frank Herron (Phyllis), Ronald Herron (Norma); sister-in-law, Katie Schubert; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Friday or Saturday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Sunday from 8:00 AM-1:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Longmire officiating. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Special thanks to Cloverhill Senior Living who loved and cared for her. They were apart of her family for the last 3 years. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Johnny Lynn Newcomb, 48 of Rockford, departed this world on May 24, 2020, to meet his maker and savior. There will be an outdoor gathering to remember Johnny on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. There will be a video tribute of Johnny’s life and a guestbook to sign with a brief service to follow at 7:00 PM. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no receiving line. Masks are strongly recommended. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wayne C. Robbins, 85, of Friendsville died on July 02, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
