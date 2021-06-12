Walter R. Forbes, Jr., age 97 of Vonore, TN, made his last flight on June 4, 2021. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter R. and Margaret Nicholson Winsor Forbes and his brother, Ames. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Crisler; and his four children; Richard (Nanci); Alison (Michael) Miller; Donald (Lynda); and Clark. He was Grandfather to Geoffrey (Amanda), Justin (Kate), Colin, Grayce, Dalton and Ellie and a proud Great Grandfather to Mason. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Walt was born on August 27, 1923 in Louisville, KY. His military career began at the age 16, when he participated in CMTC (Citizens’ Military Training Camps). These were summer camps, 1921 to 1940, designed to allow males to obtain basic military training without an obligation to call-up for active duty. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1942 at 19. He trained as a bombardier in the B-26 Marauder, a WWII medium-range bomber. As a Tech Sergeant in the 596th Squadron, 397th Bomb Group he flew many combat missions leaving from England and France to targets over Germany. Walt served in the Battle of the Bulge. He was one of the original users of the then top secret LORAN (Long Range Navigation) positioning system which gave more accurate navigation for enhanced precision bombing. He was honorably discharged at the completion of the war in 1945. Still interested in service to his country, he continued 10 more years in the US Air Force Reserves and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1949. During WWII he became friends with Arie D. Bestebreurtje, who later became a Presbyterian Minister at the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Louisville, KY; Walt and Donna were the first couple that were married by Dr. Bestebreurtje at this parish. Walt attended both the University of Alabama and Indiana University with a focus on Math and Physics. His career path was in sales and he traveled across the United States. He consulted throughout his career in nuclear radiation contamination and containment. He led an amazing life. He was a 33 degree Mason and was a two time honorary KY Colonel. The Forbes family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers from Adoration Hospice and an extra special thank you to Penny Ratledge for the compassionate care she gave him in his time of greatest need. Internment of the ashes will be at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW or Honor Guard or any other charity of your choice. Click Funeral Home & Cremations — Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Walter R. Forbes Jr. To share a memory or send condolences to the family please visit: www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Steve Henry Manuel, age 60, of Louisville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He made his living working for Neel’s Wholesale Produce in Knoxville and Neel’s House of Produce in Maryville. Steve also ran his own business, Steve Henry’s Bait and Tackle in Louisville where his love for the outdoors and fishing all the local rivers was evident. He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Manuel and Edna Ruth Long; siblings, Gary Manuel and Betsy Manuel; special family friends, Elizabeth and Alonzo Neel and their two sons, Billy and Bobby Neel. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Angie Manuel; son, Landon Manuel (Taneeka); daughter, Savannah Manuel; five grandchildren: Micyla, Emberly, Terrence, Kingston, and Maddox Manuel; special family friend, Martha Neel Watkins; siblings: Tommy Manuel (Lisa), Robin O’Connor (Chris), Jonna Frye (Jim), Vickie Henderson (Randy), Cindy Maples, and Kelly Eaker (Dan); sister-in-law, Becky Manuel; along with many nieces and nephews. Steve was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He loved having his family around. Steve loved his grandbabies and they kept a smile on his face. The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the great care they provided Steve. Also thank you to three special nurses: Ryan Hicks, Payton Ford, and daughter-in-law/nurse, Taneeka Manuel for the great care they gave Steve. They had their hands full with him! There is a hole in our hearts that can’t be filled until we are together again. We love and miss him! A Celebration of Life is being planned. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
John James Motroni, 74, of Greenback, TN, passed away June 11, 2021, at his home. He was a U S Army Veteran and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. His military education and training included Code of Conduct, Military Justice, and Survival Escape and Evasion Training. He was a retired Postal Carrier in Lake Forrest, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Joan Motroni Hume and brother, Pete Motroni. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Anne McClelland Motroni; siblings Timothy Motroni (Vicki) Newton, IA, Kathy Mallicoat, Clinton, IA; Mark Hume, Johnsburg, IL; Mike Motroni, Clinton, IA, sister-in-law, Susan Motroni, Clinton, IA, brother-in-law, James McClelland, Woodstock, VT; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family wants to thank the men and women of Blount Memorial Hospital Hostice and Palliative Care. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Sue C. Funk Thomason Nichols, age 82, December 13, 1938 — June 10, 2021 passed away at her home in Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wendell Y. Thomason, Sr. of Henderson, KY; her second husband, John B. Nichols, Jr., former Blount County Trustee and co-owner Smokey’s Best BBQ (Chalet at Nawger Nob in Townsend, TN) along with Sue. Also, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lee “Timbo” Thomason of Maryville; parents, Andrew and Margaret Funk; brother, Charles “Buddy” Funk, of Henderson, KY. She is survived by her brother, Andrew “Sonny” Funk of Henderson, KY; sons, Wendell “Tom” Thomason (Cindy) of Maryville; Anthony “Tony” Thomason of Panama City, FL; Pastor John Paul Nichols (Audrey) of Morristown, Indiana; daughters, Tammy Krupnick (Gary) of Providence Forge, VA; Rebekah Cable (Mark) of Maryville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Thomason of Maryville; grandchildren, Brandy Lands, Amy Whitehead, Timothy (Chip), Zack, and Logan Thomason, Misty Mitchell, Kelly Stone, Kaitlin Thomason, Caleb, Josh, Hannah, Sarah Beth and Charity Nichols, Jole, Noah, Taylor, Wyatt and Jocey Payne, Daniel and Leah Cable; very special grandchildren-in-laws, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and dear friends. The family would like to give special thanks to UT Hospice, especially Chaundra, for all their support during this difficult time. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral will follow with Pastor John Paul Nichols officiating. Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Townsend at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The burial will immediately follow at West Millers Cove Missionary Baptist Church in Walland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
