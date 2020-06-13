Janice Marie Gibson Arwood, 74, of Maryville, passed away peacefully holding her daughter's hand on Tuesday June 9, 2020. She was a member of Rockford Baptist Church and a retired nurse of 26 years at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 7 years: Noel Angelo Arwood, son: Steven Gibson, daughter: Deborah Cody, grandchildren: Toli Collins and Devin Collins, great grandchild: Elliott Collins, sisters and brother: Mickie Small, Don Ambern, and Kay Thomas. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Monday June 15, 2020 at Rockford Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Small officiating. Family and friends will all meet 1:00 P.M. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum for an entombment service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Susan Melissa Bryant, 47, of Maryville, died on June 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Lola Carolyn Dixon Crisp, 72, of Maryville, died on June 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
William Randy Huskey, age 65, of Friendsville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home. He was retired from the Blount County Schools with 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Virginia Stillwell Huskey; grandparents, Jimmy and Mae Huskey. Survivors include his brothers, David Huskey, Darrell Huskey and wife Libby all of Maryville; sisters, Brenda Dockery and husband Carl of Maryville; Deloris Cody and husband Danny of Friendsville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special friend, Ed Beacom. He will be missed by all. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020, at Zion Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Michael Bradley McNeilly, age 39, of Maryville, passed, away on June 10, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Michael was a disabled Marine Veteran who served his county proud. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Felin and Hattie Harness; mother, Shirley Summers; brother, William (Billy) Summers. Survived by his beloved Eastern European Shepherd Luna; wife, Tonya Johnson McNeilly; daughter, Katie Rousseau and husband Kenny; granddaughter, Jordyn Rousseau of Maryville; daughters, Hattie McNeilly, Moxie McNeilly of Canada; son, Matthew McNeilly of Russia; father, Jack McNeilly of Vonore; sisters, Tammy Chadwick and husband Vic of Maryville, Terry Leonard and husband Robin of Maryville, Johnnie Denise Easter of Philadelphia, TN; brother, Paul (Gene) Summers and wife Stacey of Maryville; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Miller Funeral Home for funeral expenses. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041.
Sherry Jean Moore, 66, of Maryville, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late George Joseph and Ruth Jeanette Moore, of Maryville, TN. She was born on July 10, 1953, in Yuma, AZ. Sherry loved spending time with her family and her pets, and working puzzles. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin Moore, of Corryton, TN, and Jeremy Moore, of Maryville, TN.; a sister, Kathy Dodd, of Barbourville, KY; and a brother, Randy Moore and wife April, of Maryville, TN. She is also survived by several cousins and nephews. There will not be a service at this time, but the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
