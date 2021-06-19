Wilma Kathleen Atchley, 92, of Rockford died on June 18, 2021.Will be handled by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN.
Thelma Boling, 82, of Maryville, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 11, 2021, after a courageous six year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home while holding the hand of her husband of 66 years, Walter. Thelma was born in Blount County, Tennessee on August 30, 1938. She attended Porter School until her marriage to Walter in 1955. Once married, they were stationed in Germany. Thelma was a loving and devoted military wife and mother. She said that her greatest accomplishment was raising her family on “enlisted pay”. Thelma made every duty station a home even when moved from Germany, where she met Elvis at a movie theatre, to Washington, to Germany, to Virginia, and to Hawaii, where she not only raised a family, managed a home and supported other military wives, she finished high school. After the military, Thelma and Walter returned to Tennessee and remained active in various military organizations. She instilled a sense of unconditional love, hard work and perseverance in their children. She loved her husband with all of her heart and enjoyed the beauty of the Smoky Mountains, flowers and hummingbirds. Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Walter E Boling, of Maryville, son, Steve (wife Sue) daughters, Sandi Buckner, Patty Morgan, Lillie White, and special friend, Debbie Masters, who called her “Mom”. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two more on the way, other family members and a great many friends around the world, She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Boyd, daughter, Jan Boling, brother, Kenneth Boyd, and sisters, Jeanette Howerton, Merle Jones, Marie Farr, and Almeda Boyd. The family would like to thank Dr. Schrock and East TN Medical Group, whose treatment gave us six years more, and the staff at Blount Memorial, UTMC and Hospice for their compassionate care to the last. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Blount County Animal Shelter, Friends of the Smokys, or your favorite charity. At Thelma’s request, there will be an intimate celebration of life at a later date.
Dorothy “Dotty” Bushing, age 100, passed away quietly at Blount Memorial Hospital Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Arthur S. Bushing, parents Guy and Maud Barber, step-mother Bess Barber, sisters Harriet Blizzard and Mary Ruth Garza. She is survived by children Stuart (Jan) Bushing, Barbera Ann (Bonnie Rose) Bushing, Kathy (Tom) Banfield, Jennifer (Albert) Hill, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces, A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 25th at Highland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Matthew Benz-Whittington officiating and receiving of friends will follow at 2:00 PM. A private graveside will be held at Maryville College Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maryville College, the Dorothy Barber Bushing Endowed Fund at Maryville College, Highland Presbyterian Church, or Friends of the Smokies. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Chase Clear, age 19, of Maryville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Chase was loved by so many. Chase had a great sense of playfulness, humor and adventure. He loved his freedom, fishing, snow sledding, redneck sledding, riding his motorbike or 4-Wheeler or any vehicle he could get in the mud with or driving as fast as he could and making his truck / car engine the loudest around. He loved to gun the engine just so he and others could hear it roar. He also loved hanging out with his friends. Chase was “all boy” who was rapidly growing into a man. Now, he plays and carries on in heaven. Chase figures heaven has had enough peace and quiet to last for a while so he is bringing some revving V8 engine noisy fun to the place. Chase also loved working outdoors (yard work cutting lawns) and he loved working on cars. He was always happy and proud of a job well done. He will always be remembered. Preceded in death by his grandpa, Richard E. Clear Sr; his grandma, June Dennis; and his twin brother, Hunter James Clear. Survived by mom, Muriel D. Clear; dad, Richard E. Clear Jr; sister, Caroline Clear; fiancée, Isabella Howson; grandma, Betty Pickrell; grandpa, James Dennis; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 PM Tuesday, June22, 2021 at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 with a Celebration of Life to follow with Pastor Timothy Whitehead officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, wwwSmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dorothy Jobes Crawford died after a short illness Thursday, June 10th, seven months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Westmont, NJ. Her parents, Serena and Arthur Jobes, were reluctant to see their only child go far afield, but she convinced them to let her enroll in Maryville College in 1939 after hearing about the school through her church. There she met her husband of 70 years, Roy Crawford Sr., a Maryville attorney who died in 2016. After two years at Maryville College, Dorothy completed her bachelor's degree at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She taught Home Economics in New Jersey while her future husband was deployed in Europe during WWII. Upon his return in 1946, they were married at the Haddonfield Presbyterian Church in New Jersey and moved to East Tennessee. Dorothy taught at Tyson Junior High School in Knoxville for three years, before she and her husband moved to Maryville. The Crawfords raised three children in Maryville. Son Roy Crawford Jr. (daughter-in-law Cathy Henderson Crawford), who was Blount County Clerk for 27 years, died in 2016. Daughter Serena Crawford died along with her husband Gregory Robertson in 1990 in a car accident in Atlanta. Daughter Mary Crawford and son-in-law Calvin Mew reside in New York City. Dorothy has a grandson Alexander Robertson (Lindsay) and a great-grandson in Boston, MA, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Robertson (Dan Fowler) and two great-grandchildren live in Anchorage, AK. Dorothy was very involved in church and community activities in Maryville. She worked at the front end to establish two programs that provide important care today, Blount Memorial Hospice and the Bartlett Adult Day Out Program, and she worked as a volunteer in both programs for years. At New Providence Presbyterian Church she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader in the Presbyterian Women's Association. She was also an active member of the Chilhowee Club, the Maryville Music Club, and the Maryville College Alumni Association. Active until the end of her life, she could be seen by her neighbors most days taking a one-half mile walk. And at age 94, after the death of her son and husband in 2016, Dorothy travelled to Paris and Normandy in France with a group of family and friends to see where her husband had landed in Europe five months after D-Day. She was especially grateful for extended family and the Asbury at Home caregivers who provided assistance to her in the last years of her life and allowed her to remain in her home. Dorothy established a scholarship fund at Maryville College to honor three graduates, Reverend Hal Lloyd, Dr. Sam Crawford, and her husband Roy, and celebrate their lifelong friendship that was forged growing up on the campus. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to this Maryville College scholarship fund or to New Providence Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Henry Allan Hannah, of Friendsville, died Thursday, June 17th, due to complications from lung cancer. He was born November 15th, 1947, in Maryville, TN. After the loss of his father, Henry, at 9 years old, he worked tirelessly to provide and care for his mother and siblings. At 17, he joined the Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was a long time employee of Lowe’s Home Improvement Center and loved the long term friends he made while there. He had the gift of being able to play any musical instrument he touched. He played the guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano, dulcimer, fiddle, concertina, harmonica, and his favorite, the auto harp. A man of strong faith in Jesus Christ, he was a Deacon at Bright Hope Tabernacle and later a member of Liberty Full Gospel Church. He was preceded in death by parents Henry Louis and Elsie May Hannah, brother Jerry Lynn Hannah, and son Jerry Allan Hannah. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ruth Hannah, daughters Tabitha Hannah-Brown and son-in-law Adam Brown, and Frieda Guthrie and son-in-law Paul Guthrie, III. He is also survived by grandchildren Sarah Fisher and husband Kevin, Leila Witt, Hannah Taylor and husband Robby, Jacob Nolan and wife Aryel, Allan Bohanan and wife Casey, Courtney Russell and husband Philip, Paulie Guthrie, and Christian Guthrie; great-grandchildren Daniel Millsaps, Mary and Micah Taylor, Micah and Myla Nolan, Luella Fisher, Alyssa Bohanan, and Alvin Fisher. He is survived by sisters Ev Henry and husband Jimmy, Kim Hannah, Connie Stinnett and husband James, and Marcia Goodman. Also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd at Miller Funeral Home with receiving of friends from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service to follow. Commitment and burial will be Wednesday, June 23rd at Mt. Tabor Cemetery at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Carma June Locke, 89, of Maryville died on June 13, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
Bill Morehead age 68 of Maryville passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was the founder and owner of Subs & Such for 38 years. Preceded in death by: son, William Troy Morehead. Survivors include: wife, Megan Morehead; son, Patrick Morehead; sister, Debbie Murray. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN, 37801. A memorial service will be from 2:00 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Everyone is welcome, friends, employees, and customers. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Early in the morning on June 11th, Mary Katherine “Kathy” Poese passed away surrounded by her family. After graduating college in biology, she worked surveying trees in Maryland. In 1977, she joined the Peace Corps working in tuberculosis control in Liberia leading her to become a physician assistant after returning to the States. In 1984, she met her late husband, Tom Rinehart, while contra dancing. Together they raised two children, Jama and Taylor. She worked hard to impart her knowledge of birds and trees as well as a love of nature to her children. Later in life, she began painting with watercolors and learning Spanish, which she used volunteering to help the immigrant community. Kathy loved contra dancing, biking, bird watching, and gardening in her spare time despite her cancer diagnosis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A donation to the Nature Conservancy in her memory in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
James Henderson Teffeteller, age 76, of Walland, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Allene Teffeteller. Survived by brothers, Kenneth (Linda) and Danny (Vicky) Teffeteller; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Peggy Sue Thompson, age 81, of Alcoa, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the family home. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Alcoa; loved singing at church and loved her family. Preceded in death by husband, Billy Charles Thompson; parents, Eulis and Martha Riden; several brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. Survivors include her children, Phyllis (Carl) Gennoe, Charles "Eddie" (Mary) Thompson, and Penny (Tim) Lockhart; grandchildren, Doug, Amanda, Telisa, Destin, Jessica, Chad and Stephanie; several great grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn, Glenda, Pam, Patsy, and Sylvia; brothers, Burl, Fred and Chuck and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Alcoa, Rev. Jerry Garner and Rev. David Bayless officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.