Alva Irons Bowerman, 86, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Alvin Irons and mother, Anna Belle Irons Pittman; brother, Cecil Pittman, and sisters, Johnnie Brown and Corine Stone. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James Ralph Bowerman; son, Jimmy Bowerman (wife Betty); daughters, Wanda Edmondson (husband Larry), Terry Hill, Ann Bowerman and Nancy Bowerman; sisters, Mary Frank, Loretta Kilpatrick and Betty Ann Reagan; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Mona Jeffries and Blount Memorial Hospice. The family will gather in the chapel of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm for a private funeral service. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Mary Elizabeth Butterworth, age 98 of Maryville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Shannondale of Maryville. “Butter”, as friends called her, was very talented at anything she set her mind to, loved nature and traveling, but was happiest being with her family and doing things for others. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Chester; great-grandson, Andrew David Shunk; parents, Joseph and Volney Lawson; two brothers, Gene and Joe. Survivors include son, Hazen and wife, Jane; granddaughter, Lori Gwyn (Shawn) Shunk; grandson, David (Becca); 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Joy (Ted) Bole; nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Monday, June 22 from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Tuesday, June 23 from 8 AM-10:00 AM. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion for a funeral service with Eric Brokala officiating. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to her caregivers at Shannondale for their loving and supportive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Charles David Ellis, 78, of Alcoa passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He retired from ALCOA, Inc. after 40 years of service as an Electrician. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Ellis and Ruby P. Graves; wife, Lynda G. Ellis; daughter, Julie A. Ellis; granddaughter, Summer L. Ellis. He is survived by his sons, David L. Ellis (Kim), Daniel C. Ellis, and Joseph E. Ellis (Belinda); many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces. The family would like to give a special Thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice, Dr. Joshua Byrd and especially nurse, Hiroko for their exceptional compassion and care. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion for the interment service with Joseph Ellis officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.smithfuneralandcremation.com.
Velma Cook Ownby, 96, reunited with her beloved husband in the presence of the Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mrs. Ownby was born on February 24, 1924 in Blue Ridge, Georgia to the late Henry and Cora Chambers Cook. Her family moved to Maryville, Tennessee when she was seven and she attended Maryville High School. Velma was a wonderful mother to her only daughter who was also her best friend. She was a great cook, enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, baking homemade bread and growing her African Violets. Velma married the love of her life, Herman Ownby, in 1943 and lived happily together for fifty-one and a half years until his passing in 1995. Velma had many jobs throughout her life, but working at Merchant & Farmer’s Bank in Greenback, Tennessee was her favorite. She made many long lasting friendships over the span of her twenty-seven year career where she earned her way from posting clerk to teller, branch manager and eventually Vice President. She loved her church, Niles Ferry Baptist in Greenback. After moving to Warner Robins to be with her daughter and son-in-law, she joined Oakland Baptist Church and met an array of new and loving friends. Mrs. Ownby is preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; brothers; Charles and Mayard Cook; son-in-law, James Miller, Jr.; grandson, Michael Miller and great-great granddaughter, Addison. Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted daughter, Jean Ownby Miller; granddaughter, Sandra Ingram; great granddaughters, Lauren Chavanne (Chris), Kayle McKay, Meagan Earl and Cora Miller; great grandson, Nathan Ingram; great-great grandchildren; Kaden Keadle, Matthew Chavanne, Taylynn Miller and Aiden Holm; and fourteen nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following in the chapel. Reverend Mike Winfree will officiate. Mrs. Ownby will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback, Tennessee. Reverend Ben Styles will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Velma Ownby to Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund at 1509 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Houston Medical Center and The Lodge for the loving care that was provided to Mrs. Ownby. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Manwell B. Patillo Sr., avid fisher, voracious card player and all-around great man, passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Manwell was born on September 12, 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He spent many years of his life serving the country, including three years in the Army and 11 years in the Air Force, and served four years in Vietnam. After relocating to Knoxville, he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he retired after 34 years so he could focus on fishing, trying to figure out how to set the alarm on his smartphone, and, primarily, putting the “beat ‘em up” on his family members and friends during card games. Those weren’t his only passions, though. He was also passionate about his sobriety, becoming an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40 years, supporting many local groups. He was the cofounder of the Back to Basics group and Serenity Club of Oak Ridge, as well as the co-founder of Park 40 West Knoxville. He could always be counted on to share his story and lend an ear or a hand to people struggling with sobriety. AA was also where he met his soulmate, Caroline Patillo, his wife of 29 years and his most fervent teammate in the game of cards and in life. Although, when they played against each other it could make the Hatfield and McCoy feud look like a minor skirmish. But their love and commitment to each other was apparent to anyone who knew them, and even a game of spades, hand-and-foot, UNO, or her movie selections, couldn’t dampen that. Manwell will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him, not to mention by the accountant of the local Cheddar’s and whoever is responsible for ensuring live crabs make it to Tennessee. But he truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his love for those around him was felt in everything he did. His competitive nature never belied his big heart. He loved showing off pictures of his grandchildren and sharing their success stories and he was always there to offer sage and loving advice to those who needed it. He was also always willing to forgive you for beating him at cards (after a few hours). Manwell was preceded in death by grandson Johnathan Hibdon. He is survived by his wife Caroline Patillo; son Manwell Patillo Jr. and wife Sherri of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter Marilynn Patillo of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughters Charity Naud and husband Alan of Sandy Ridge, N.C.; Paris Moulden of Jacksonville, Fla.; Elizabeth Moulden of Knoxville, TN; and Mara Budd of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Swanniqua Smith, Phillip Hibdon, Tre Manwell Patillo, Jay Saunders, Tiana Patillo, Mikel Moulden, Katie Woollens and Josephine Budd; and four greatgrandchildren. A memorial service will be Sunday June 28, 2020 at 6:00pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Please wear a mask if you have been traveling for the safety of the family. The interment will be at a later date at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com. Weaver Funeral home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921
