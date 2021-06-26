Sandra Faye Bowers, age 75, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was born August 6, 1945, a daughter of the late Roy and Ruby Teffeteller. Sandra attended Lone Oak Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra was survived in death by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Carl Bowers; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Melanie Bowers, Andy and Shayne Bowers, David Bowers; grandchildren, Drew Bowers, Estella Bowers, Max Bowers, Blake Bowers, Brooke Bowers; great-grandchildren, Hanlee Bowers, Cameron Bowers, Levi Bowers; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sandy Teffeteller; nephew, Kevin and Lisa Teffeteller. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Monday, June 28, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ann H. Green, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 93. Her last days were lived at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Knoxville. She was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Rev. Kenneth B. Green; mother, Margie Miller; father, Carl Hines; sister, Donna Nichols; brother, Mickey Vann. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Patricia), Joel (Michelle); granddaughter, Erin Green (John Williams); grandson, Nic Green (mother, Marsha Spence, stepfather, Pete Garza); brother, Douglas (Buddy) Hines (Jackie); nephews, Edward Alexander (Judy), Jay Hines (Sharon); nieces, Kim Blizzard (Mike), Rosemary Quillen; special cousins, Lonnita Biggs, Linda Anderson. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice, and Dr. David England for their loving care. The graveside service will be private with Rev. Edward Alexander officiating and interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee at 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Anna Marie Blankenship Head, 65, of St. Marys, Georgia, died on June 14, 2021.Graveside services July 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakland Methodist Church, 234 Trigonia Road, Greenback. Fellowship to follow with lunch.
Richard James Luketich, 81, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1940, in Chicago, IL. Richard graduated from St. Rita of Cascia High School, served in the U.S. Army, received an Associate’s Degree from Northwestern Business College, and went on to work for and retire from AT&T. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a Catholic War Veteran. Richard was a member of the Rockford Freeport, IL Kennel Club and the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Marcianna Radack Luketich. Richard is survived by his wife Bernadine Carlyle Luketich, son James H. Luketich, grandchildren PFC Timothy Luketich, Alyssa Luketich, Audrey Hooper, William J. Luketich and Cody Luketich, sister Joan Sedlacek, and niece and godchild Rebecca Sedlacek Fick. There will be a Memorial Service to honor Richard’s life on June 28th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Alcoa, TN. Visitation for friends and family will be from 9-10 am, Mass will be held at 10 am, and Inurnment in the columbarium will immediately follow. There will be a lunch to follow at the Family Life Building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic War Veterans c/o Our Lady of Fatima, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Rich loved his family, his church, and his shelties.
MARVIN GLEE MCGILL of Maryville, 92, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Marvin was so loved by his family and friends. He never met a stranger and had such a witty personality you would never forget him. He was an inspiration to many. He loved his church and was a member of Walland United Methodist Church. He retired from ALCOA and was also a member of the ALCOA 25 Year Service Club. Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean Boring McGill and daughter, Deborah McGill Williams; parents, John Burton and Jane Mays McGill; five brothers, Fielding, Bill, Horace, Howard and Dan; two sisters, Eloise West and Marcelle Lillard. Survivors are wife, Wilma Edington McGill; son and wife, Dickie and Shirley McGill of Louisville; son, Stan McGill of Maryville. Grandchildren, Josh Williams of Nashville and Michaella McGill of Knoxville. He is survived by many precious nieces and nephews. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations can be made in memory to United Methodist Church, 314 E Millers Cove, Walland, TN 37886. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joyce Johnston O’Connor, age 90, of Maryville, passed away June 24, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. She was a 1949 graduate of Friendsville High School and was Valedictorian of her class. She was retired from Alcoa South Plant and was a member of the Alcoa 25-year Club. In two weeks, Kenneth and Joyce would have celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ina Mae Johnston; sister, Margaret Garrett; brothers, Donald Johnston, Kenneth Ray Johnston. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth O’Connor; daughter, Melinda and Mike Andes; granddaughter, Melissa and Jared Duckett; great-grandson, Liam Duckett; nephews, Johnny Johnston, Bradley Garrett, Mark, Mitch and Russ Boling, Hank Purkey; niece, Terry Simerly. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, June 27 at Middlesettlements Methodist Church and the funeral will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Magan Stubblefield and Rev. Rex Rogers officiating. The interment will immediately follow in Middlesettlements Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Middlesettlements Cemetery Association, % Peggy Morgan, 2610 Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Thank you to caregivers Robin Byrd and Helen Hughett as well as Amy, April, and Hiroka from Blount Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bobbie Webb, age 86, of Friendsville, formerly of Dandridge, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home. She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church of Dandridge, TN and current member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, William Elmer Webb; son, William Franklin Webb; parents, Ross Sims, Sr. and Albertine Woods Sims; brothers, Ross Sims, Jr., Jack Edward Sims; daughter-in-law, Sherry Webb. Survived by sons, Mickey Webb, Joey Webb, Chuck Webb (Paula); daughters, Pam Ramsey (David), Carol Shore (John); grandchildren, Daniel, Jonathan, Coby Webb, Claude Patterson, Chad Ramsey, Brian McWilliams, Chris McWilliams, Amanda Davis, Jasmine Shore, Hannah Webb; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald and Donald Sims. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, Dandridge, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Wilson, Derek Timothy, age 42, of Maryville, TN, went Home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Derek trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at age 5. As a young man, he surrendered his life to serve the Lord and has followed through with this commitment all of his life. He worked at Blount Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Anesthetist and was Chief CRNA. Because of his dedication to Christ and his medical training, he was able to provide anesthesia services on Medical Mission trips to Guatemala and Mexico. Derek loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Having had cancer as a teenager, Derek was told he could never have children, but the Lord blessed him with four beautiful children. He loved teaching his children sports of all kinds including, football, baseball, and golf. Other passions included playing the guitar, hiking, and family trips to the Smoky Mountains. Derek was a true family man and will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. Derek was preceded in death by grandmother, Donna Wilson; grandfather, Ralph Holloway. He is survived by his lovely wife of 19 years, Anna Wilson; children, Kalli, Emily, Brayden, and Brenner; parents, Tim and Karon Wilson; grandfather, George Wilson and grandmother, Frances Holloway; sister, Summer (Collin) Cantrell; nephew, Knox Cantrell; several aunts, uncles and additional family. Family will receive friends Monday, June 28th from 5-7pm at the Curtis Hutson Chapel at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 W. Beaver Creek Dr. Powell, TN 37849 with funeral service following at 7pm. Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. Graveside service will take place Tuesday, June 29th at Grandview Cemetery 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 meeting at the graveside at 10:45am for an 11am service with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family to help them with their journey, please contact Janine Stinnett at 865-602-5204 for further details. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Charles Jeffery (Jeff) Winn, Sr., 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 21, 2021. Jeff was the son of James Beauchamp Winn, Sr. and Katheryn Cecil Rose. He graduated class of 1965 from Morristown High School. Jeff was admired and cherished for his devotion to family, patriotism, strong work ethic, and steadfast faith. Jeff is survived by his sister, Carolyn Rose Winn and brother, James Beauchamp Winn, Jr of Morristown; sons, Jeff Winn, Jr. of Morristown, Jim Winn of Maryland, Jonathan Winn of New Mexico and grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Hannah, Autumn, Eliana, Talia, Josiah, JT, Bennett, and Evelyn. Celebration of Life Service to be held 6:30pm at Grandview Baptist Church, Maryville, TN. Interment on June 29, 1pm at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville, GA. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company”, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
