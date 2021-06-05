Callie Paige Brown, 7/29/1968 — 5/22/2021, joined the church triumphant and the great cloud of witnesses that surround us. She was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. She graduated from East Tennessee State University. She worked as a social worker in Tennessee while being a precious and loving daughter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Brown. She is survived by her father, Harold; brothers, Chase (Melinda), Hayse; nieces, Emeline, Ellie and Lilah. A service of Death and Resurrection will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 12th at Middlesettlements United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Memorial gifts may be made to Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Richard Lee Blosser, 82, of Wildwood died on April 03, 2021.Survivors include wife, Judy McClain Blosser; children, Joel (Jennifer) Blosser, Tim (Stephanie) Blosser, Anne C. (Steve) Gross , Trip(Susan) Arbaugh., Maggie(Charlie) Egbert , Muir (Jim)Hanke; three grandchildren, Eric, Hayden and Caroline Blosser; Memorial Ceremony was 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
David Paul Harrill passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 1, 2021, shortly after his 80th birthday. He was the third of four children of Fred and Elizabeth (McSpadden) Harrill of Madisonville, Tennessee. With his brother Joe Mac, and sisters Frederica and Ann, his childhood was filled with adventure and mischief. As legend has it, he kept a pet flying squirrel in his shirt pocket and once traded a BB gun and softball for a horse. After graduating from Madisonville High School in 1959, David attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. As an undergraduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity; he later earned a Master’s in Business Administration. His greatest achievement at UT was meeting the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Laura (“Lolly”) Taylor. David’s career with the federal government spanned five decades. He began his work in 1965 at the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, continued through its transition to the Department of Energy, was promoted to Director of DOE’s Office of Scientific and Technical Information, and consulted on many projects, including the hiring of air marshals in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. In retirement David engaged in his passion for the outdoors, particularly hiking and paddling. Together with Lolly he visited many Tennessee state parks and enjoyed classes through Experience Your Smokies. He shared his wisdom and love for canoeing and kayaking the waterways of East Tennessee with family, friends, and members of the community, including children from the Maryville Housing Authority. David long attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville. His many hobbies included following UT athletics; serving as a faithful and long-suffering Cleveland Browns and Indians fan; reading; playing board games with his family; watching classic movies; and loving his family’s many dogs and one cat. He served on the boards of the Little River Watershed Association and the Blount County Boys and Girls Club, and volunteered with many community organizations, including Community Food Connection of Blount County and Meals on Wheels. He was particularly proud of the achievements of his children, Paul, a filmmaker and professor, and Beth Anne, an attorney. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Laura; his son Paul Harrill of Knoxville; daughter Beth Anne Harrill (Greg) of Decatur, Georgia; siblings Joseph McSpadden Harrill (Donna); Frederica Harrill; Ann Rogers (Gary); step-siblings Mike Wiggins (Donna); John Wiggins (Dana); Mary Love (Deborah); sister-in-law, Mary Anne Ebersole (Richard); nephews, Brent Harrill (Michelle); Gary Harrill (Dawn); Scott Rogers (Amy); Dr. Stephen Ebersole (Karen); nieces, Becky Puckett; Dr. Joy Drinnon (Shannon); godson, Erik White (Christina); multiple cousins, and treasured friends. The family wishes to express its love and gratitude to David’s caregivers, Mary Moore and Libby Brown. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date in the fall. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in David’s name to Community Food Connection of Blount County (cfcblount.org/) or the Pat Summitt Foundation (www.patsummitt.org/).
Mary Elizabeth Hill passed away peacefully at the home of family June 3, 2021, at the age 96. She was born January 27, 1925. Mary graduated from Lanier Highschool May 10, 1945. She was the oldest member of Four Mile Baptist Church, where she attended most of her life and participated in choir over the years. Her love for singing began at an early age when her father, Bittle, was Four Mile’s song leader. Mary married Ronel Hill in 1946, and gave birth to one son, James Earl Ronel served in the U.S. Army and was a WW11 veteran, where he earned a Sliver Cross. Mary and Ronel were hard working people, holding a variety of jobs over the years, including farming tobacco. Mary enjoyed long talks with friends and family, crosswords, cooking, gardening, and preserving food. She will always be remembered for her beautifully crafted quilts. Mary’s greatest joy was her family and adored being a grandmother, great grandmother, and a great-great grandmother. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronel Hill; parents, Bittle and Beulah Long; son, James Earl Hill; daughter-in-law, Pamela Hill; brother, VJ Long; step grandson, Mike Bowman and best friend, Lola Satterfield. Mary will be dearly missed by her surviving family. Grandson’s, David Hill (Norma), Dan Hill, Darryl Hill, Christopher Hill (Efonda); granddaughter, Deborah Hill; step grandson, Brent Bowman; ex daughter-in-law, Helan Hill, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to John and Betty (niece) Humphery, Sherrie Dye, Theresa Harper and Shirley Ann Webber for helping in Mary’s care and being such good friends to her. Thanks to the wonderful people at Covenant Healthcare and Hospice. Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Charles Huskey and Rev. David Oliver officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Tuesday at Four Mile Cemetery for the graveside and interment service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Richard S. Menke, 92, of Maryville, Tennessee, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Richard was a loving, supportive and passionate father, a sincere friend to all, and is deeply missed by everyone that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonse and Frances Menke from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is survived by his son, Christopher R. Menke. Richard lived a very full and life, starting as a draftsman out of Marquette University, to sales and marketing at the Milwaukee Journal, owner & publisher of the West Allis Star newspaper in Wisconsin from 1961 — 1968, while also building and remodeling homes. Later he returned to publishing, and then after retirement, Richard organized various expositions, covering topics such as “Life After Work”, focusing on retirement lifestyle options. Richard enjoyed painting, with subjects ranging from lighthouses and mermaids to pets and nature. In Richard’s final years he gave and received much love and companionship with his pet cat “Kitty” and he was all smiles when seeing new photos of her while he was in the hospital. Special thanks to the Blount Memorial Hospital nurses on 4N for their comfort and kindness, Doctors Wright and Hood for their compassion and insight, with special appreciation to Doctor Peter Scott with Cardiology and Nurse Practitioner Katie Myers with Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, his son requests donations be made to a no-kill Animal Shelter or Humane Society in your area. A private family gathering will be held in remembrance and celebration.
Edith Christine Murnane, age 74 of Maryville passed away June 3, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Murnane; son, Mike Murnane; parents, Andrew and Naomi Forrester; siblings, Pearl Long, Brenda Newman. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Dale and Amanda Murnane, Shane Lee Murnane, John and Andrea Murnane; grandchildren, Lauren Adams, Zack Murnane; brother, Roger Forrester; dear friend, Sandra Forrester. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 6th at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Gary Simerly officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
June Runion Radford, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Liberty Assisted Living. Born March 19, 1926, in Polk County, TN, to Lillie and Scott Runion. She was a loving, caring, and giving Christian and the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman. Family and friends celebrated her 95th birthday in March where she was recognized by a state proclamation declaring her a Tennessee Treasure. June was a charter member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Knox Radford, helped establish the Alnwick Community Center. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carroll, Warren, John and Wesley Runion; sisters, Ethel Mizell and Virginia Cutter; granddaughters Amy Phelps; and son-in-law Randy Craig. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Ronnie) Phelps, Karen (Gary) Kennedy, Debby Craig, and Beverly (Gary) Johnson; son, Steve Radford; grandchildren, Alicia Johnson, Mandy Breeding, Laura Dunlap, Josh, Matt and Jonathan Craig, Isaac and Daniel Johnson; great grandchildren, Taylor and Seth Breeding, Anna and Rebekah Dunlap, Ethan, Rachel, Caleb and Michael Craig, Shelby Jo and Knox Craig, Charlotte, Cora Jane and Jude Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Assisted Living and to Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to; East TN Children’s Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916. To leave messages for the family, please visit www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service of Maryville. The service will be at 2:00 pm with Rev. Butch Cooper officiating. Family and friends will assemble following the service at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, at 3:00 pm for the entombment. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Scott Dean “Bones” Weeks, 59, of Seymour went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2021. He was a member of Old Chilhowee Baptist Church in Seymour. Bones was avid dog lover. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Weeks; brother, Sonny R. Weeks; grandparents, Jack Weeks and Gracie Breeden Weeks, Thomas A and Evelyn Foland Lemons. He is survived by his mother, Lola Vivian (Joseph) Cunningham of Seymour; brother, Stanley (Carol) Weeks of Maryville; nephews, Steven (Mindy) Weeks of Oak Ridge, Shane (Kaley) Weeks of Maryville, Robert (Lisa) Bobrowski of Maryville; nieces, Kristina “Krissy” Weeks of Kansas City, MO, Connie Atkins of Maryville, and Angela (Boomer) Latham of Seymour; several great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and special friend and ex-wife, Elaine Weeks Jackson of Walland. A special thanks to Hospice and all close friends and family. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Holston College Cemetery, Rev. Bill Suttles officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.