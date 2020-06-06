Emily Carolina Benson, age 25, of Alcoa, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by lots of loved ones. Survivors include her parents, Gary and Delaney Johnson Benson; special sister, Amber; special brothers, Robert Wesley and Joshua. She was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, great aunts, great uncles and church members. Graveside service and interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Zion Chapel Cemetery, Pastor Doug Hayes officiating. Family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
David William Caldwell September 5, 1959 — May 31, 2020. David William Caldwell, 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on May 31, 2020. David was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with degrees in both Business and Theatre. David had a career in theatre productions in New York and Las Vegas working for companies such as Radio City Music Hall and Richard Frankel Productions. David loved his four-legged companions that preceded him in death, Mojo and Karma. He was also preceded in death by his father, William Edward Caldwell. David is survived by his mother, Carol Carpenter Caldwell, his sister, Kimberly (Steve) Baker and nephews Matthew Baker, Gregory Baker and Tyler (Allison) Baker.
George Stanley Hodges, age 67, of Greenback, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hodges; father, William Hodges; mother, Charlotte Hodges. Survivors include children, Travis and wife, Emily Hodges, Daniel and wife Lucinda Hodges and Amanda Hodges; 8 grandchildren, Faith Hodges, Lucas Hodges, Kaylee Hodges, Carlee Hodges, Hannah Hodges, Blaine Hodges, Brooklyn Hodges and Abby Hodges; brother, David Hodges and sister, Darlene Waldrop. Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Kevin W. Russell, 40, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was loved by so many, as a son, a family member, a dear friend. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Rev. Lee H Fuller and stepfather William “Billy” Summers. Survivors: mother Sandra Summers, brother Christopher Fuller, grandmother Norma Fuller, aunt Pamela Cannon, and cousins Ronald Cannon and Monique and Brad Luttrell, all of Maryville. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday June 8, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Burns officiating. The family with receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
