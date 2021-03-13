David L. Cook, age 70, of Townsend lost a brief battle with cancer on March 12, 2021. He was a long-time educator with over 25 years at the Blount County Schools system, most recently working at LMU as professor of education. He was also a life-long caregiver to numerous family, friends, and professor colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Georgia B. Cook. Survivors include brothers, Donald Cook (Carol) of Knoxville, Darrell Cook of Knoxville; sisters, Darlene Caughron (Richard) of Maryville, Diane C. Farley of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends and family, Eva Mae Anderson, Tina Boyd, and Lee Holt. Family and friends will assemble 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Corinth Cemetery, 12921 Steekee Road, Loudon, TN 37774. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blount County Education Foundation in David's name. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James Carl Gentry, age 61 of Maryville, TN died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. A loving husband, father, and grandfather (Poppy). More than anything in life, he loved being with family and friends. He was the kindest and hardest working man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Louise Gentry; sister, Shirley Crabtree. Survivors include ex-wife, Donna M. Gentry; daughter and son-in-law, Kaylee Brooke and Darius Mathews; granddaughters, Kyra, Kyla, and Kobi; brothers, Bobby Gentry, Billy Gentry, Ricky Gentry, and Ronnie Gentry; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Smith's Trinity Chapel with a funeral service at 2:00 PM officiated by Rev. Tony Morton. Family and friends will proceed to Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail for a graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in James' name to the Blount County Friends of the Library, 508 North Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, condolences and memories may be shared online at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kathleen Johnston, age 59 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Mary Smith; brother, Jeffrey Smith; sister Sherry Breeden. Survived by husband, Jimmy Johnston; stepdaughter, Emily Brooke Johnston; brother, Pudge Smith (Patty); special niece, Brittany Muckleroy and several other nieces and nephews. A private Graveside service will be held AT Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnnie Erscon Stinnett, III, age 27, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He is preceded in death by his papaw, Johnnie Erscon Stinnett, Sr.; mamaw, Irma Lavelle Stinnett; grandfather, William Howard Simonds; grandmother, Eyvonne Earlene Simonds; uncle, Michael William Simonds; aunt, Retha Lavelle Kelly; sister, Nicole Jeane Walker; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Green. Services are being held privately, please contact a member of the family for additional details.
