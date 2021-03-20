Randall Dale Born, age 69, passed away Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at his home in Maryville. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Elaine Born (Kinney), in 2015. He is survived by his children, Heather Gomez, Mathew Born, and Rachel Robocker; his grandchildren Cecilia Gomez and Alister and Cassie Robocker; his brother, Roger Born, and his sisters Billie Thompson and Beverly Rice-Anderson. Randy was born in Kenton, Ohio in 1952 to Jack and Martha Born. His talent with machinery led him to enlist in the Air Force in 1972. Over the course of his career he obtained degrees in criminal justice and aircraft mechanics. He was married to Elaine in 1973. They lived at Beale AFB in California before he joined the National Guard and was stationed at McGhee Tyson. During his 36 years of military service, Randy performed tours of duty around the world. His gift was the ability to fix or build anything he set his mind to. He loved the outdoors, cars, woodworking, watching sports, and spending time with his grandkids. Randy's dedication to his family and to his country was an inspiration; his memory will live on in the generations to come. Condolences can be made at dogwoodcremations.com
Butler Sr., David Michael, 43, of Maryville, died on March 10, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Marya Butler; daughter, Breanna Butler; sons, Michael Butler, Isaiah Carmley, Zachariah Carmley; father, James Frank Atkins; mother, Wanda Sue Butler; sister, Tracy (Josh) Mitchell. The family will be having a Memorial Gathering at 5:00 PM, Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Greenbelt Park in Maryville. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Earl Reed Butler age 81 of Maryville passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the family home. He was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Earl retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company and served in the United States Army. He was also an avid gardener. Preceded in death by: Wife, Bertha Butler; many brothers and sisters. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Lloyd & Alison Butler; Daughters & Sons-in-law, Audrey & John Nichols and Lacey & Kenneth Beckham; 13 Grandchildren; Brother, Carl Butler; Sister & Brother-in-law, Rita & Richard McClanahan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Earl's memory to: Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church, 4502 Rocky Branch Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, March 22, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Teaster officiating. Family and friends will assemble for entombment at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Brent Capps, 62, of Blount County, passed away on March 18, 2021 following an extended battle from complications related to COVID. David was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Jones, father Ralph Capps and step-father Richard McKeehan, son Ralph Lovell Capps II. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy Capps, son Brent Capps, step-son David Hammontree, half sisters Tanya Stinson and Gina Arnold, step sister Leigh Anne Jones, former spouse Suzi Capps, and his faithful red boned hound Nebo. David served in the United States Navy for 22 years as a Chief Petty Officer. He was a flight engineer on the Lockheed P3 Orin Aircraft. The majority of his career he flew missions tracking soviet block submarines and later participated in drug interdiction operations and intercepted drug boats smuggling contraband into the United States. Prior to and throughout the course of his 22 year career as a Navy flight engineer David worked as a paramedic. His calling into the EMS work force became his life's passion and led to his time as an instructor. He also served as youth minister and deacon at Lake Shore Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL. His incredible sense of humor and connection with the youth there led to relationships that followed him through the course of his life. David also coached football at First Coast High School. Upon his retirement in 2016 David enjoyed traveling with his wife Sandy and beloved dog Nebo. On any given fall Saturday you would find him tailgating and cheering on the Vols. David's wonderful zest for life and fun loving nature made an impact on everyone who met him, he will be sincerely missed. Funeral service 8:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Rev. David Blanton and Rev. Steve Mouzon officiating. Graveside service and interment 1:00 PM Tuesday at Campground United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Marilyn Imler (née Stevens) died peacefully in Maryville TN on March 9, 2021 at the age of 96. Marilyn was born on December 9, 1924 in Liberty, Indiana to Jess and Nell Stevens. Marilyn graduated from Short High School in Liberty. She went on to attend Indiana University, earning a degree in Social Work, where she met and later married Paul Imler on June 12, 1948. She worked as a social worker with children and families for a number of years. She took time out of her career to help with the war effort by working in an airplane assembly plant. Marilyn was a housewife and mother. She and Paul and their two sons lived and worked for many years around the State of Wisconsin. Her children, grandchildren and friends remember her as a kind and fun-loving person who encouraged them to enjoy life. Marilyn trusted in Christ in 1971. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in Neillsville, Wi. She was a supporter of various ministries and charities. She readily shared her faith with others. Marilyn was a gifted artist and singer who loved the outdoors. She was passionate about nature, enjoyed swimming, camping, and bird watching. She loved literature, playing cards, and in earlier years, skiing and square dancing. She was an exceptional letter writer and kept correspondence with family and friends over many decades. To receive a card or letter from Marilyn was a blessing. Marilyn is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Betty Lou) Durand WI, and Steven (Taime') Maryville TN. (9 Grandchildren, 29 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great Grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews). She is preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 71 years. A private family service will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send donations to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to Jeffrey and Steven Imler at 315 Bridgeway Dr., Maryville, Tn 37801. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of MorningView Village for their caring and kindness. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Susan R. Shipman, age 71 of Friendsville passed away March 19, 2021 at her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as an EMT, Hospice and taught computers at Asbury Place. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley John Shipman, Sr.; sons, Wesley John Shipman, Jr., and Timothy Daniel Shipman. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Greene; grandchildren, Christy Greene Williams (Cory), Sarah Greene, Evyn Greene, Katelyn Greene, Thomas Greene, Andrew Shipman, Jeremiah Shipman; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kyler; special beloved dog, Lena. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and funeral services following with Rev. Gary Simerly officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Areta "Penny" Jean Walker, 66 of Maryville, passed away March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by father: Willard Willis, mother: Jean Willis, and brother: Ray Willis. She is survived by her children: Jimmy Walker (Sara Weeks) and Timmy (Wendi) Walker, father of her children: Jr Walker, grandchildren: Jared (Heaven) Sargent, Colton Johnston, Taylor Johnston, Jacob Walker, Brandon Walker, and Braylee Willis, great grandchildren: Xander Sargent, Kylee Sargent, Kreedyn Sargent, and one on the way, brothers: Tony and Jerome Willis, and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday March 22, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 P.M. with Tony Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn L. Watson 83 of Greenback passed away Friday morning March 19, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by her Husbands: Hugh Watson, and Major Glenn Keith Sr., Parents: George and Blanche Russell Lewelling, Sister: Gladys Andes, Brothers in law: Billy Andes, and Clarence Morgan, John B. Crisp, Grandsons: Jason Oakley, Jeremiah Parz, Sons in law: Danny Oakley, and Donald Parz. She attended Meadow Brook Church and Laurel Bank Church, she worked as a supervisor at Levi Strauss, and the food pantry. She is survived by her children: Glenn and Norma Keith, David and Becky Watson, Nathan and Teresa Watson, Mike and Lisa Watson, Pam Parz, Mark Watson, Grandchildren: Jesse, Haley, Chris and Christopher Keith and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sisters: Joyce Morgan, and Betty Crisp. The family wishes to thank the Hospice Nurses, and Doctors for all the care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday March 22, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family and friends will meet at Old Mt. Tabor Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 23, 2021 for graveside services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Homer Whitehead, age 89 of Maryville, departed this earthly home to join the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Betty (McDonald) in heaven on March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Annie; sisters, Peggy Whitehead, Beatrice Hall, Louise Floro; brothers, Archie, Chester, Lester, Lloyd, and Ollie. Survivors include: Son, Dale and his wife, Leisa; sister, Zelda (Jim) Hitson; brother, Arnold "Bud" (Faye) Whitehead; several nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Mountain View Church of God, serving as a teacher for over 60 years. He retired from ALCOA in 1992, after a 30-year career. During retirement he and Betty enjoyed traveling on bus trips across the US and Canada, and working with friends at the Chilhowee View Community Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801. At Homer's request no services were held and he was interred at Grandview Memorial Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCreamation.com.
