Rhonnie Jerome Bible went to sleep with the Lord Jesus on March 25, 2021. He belonged to the West Maryville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Ron had been ill with heart failure for several years, but he still pursued his love of farming and raising cattle. Ron was preceded in death by his father Harley Huse Bible, mother Marybelle Mayfield Bible, and daughter Angela Weaver. He is survived by brothers Harley Vearl Bible and wife Carolyn, Lennie Wayne Bible, and Ondis Nathaniel Bible and wife Irene; sisters Sandra Marlene Bible Freshour and husband Barry, Mary Kaydean Bible Pender and husband Larry; daughter Amy Leinart and granddaughter Chelsea Cantwell. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for the Interment at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Jehovah’s Witness Congregation will hold a virtual Zoom service for Ron on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 6:00pm @ 1201 Middlesettlements Rd, Maryville, TN 37801. Those who would like to watch the service can call or text Vearl Bible at 865-256-7261 to get the Zoom I.D. and password. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Barbara Jean Cox, 86, of Maryville, died March 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Tommy Ray Ensor, age 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Tommy was born on December 31, 1934 in Knoxville, TN to Carl Sr. and Lennie Ensor. He graduated from Rule High School and then joined the United States Air Force. During his military career, he married Betty Jean Reaves and they just celebrated their sixty-third anniversary in December. After returning to civilian life, he worked at McClung’s, Huber and Huber Freight Company, and was hired on by Rohm and Haas where he worked for thirty-seven years. Tommy had a passion for airplanes, airshows, trains, travel, and UT Football where he went and cheered on the VOLS. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Tommy was a long-time member and deacon of Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church. Two of his most memorable events were serving on the Blount County Outreach program with his partner Pam Waters Speed and Don Garner. Tommy also went on Honor Air Flight #18 accompanied by his granddaughter, Katie Ensor, his brother, Jack Ensor, and niece, Shelly Abbott. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl Jr., Dan, and Jack Ensor; and sister, Virginia Blackstock. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Denise Ensor; daughter, Melinda (Sissy) Ensor; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Greg Payne; grandchildren, Katie Ensor, Kevin and April Ensor, Scott and Michelle Payne, and Andrew and Carrie Payne; great-grandchildren, Hudson Ensor, Davis Payne, and Jackson Payne; sister, Linda Ensor-Sexton; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Special thanks to Clover Hill Assisted Living for caring for Tommy and loving him as part of your family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials be made in Tommy’s name to the Blount County Rescue Squad or Honor Air Knoxville. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Kagleys Chapel Cemetery, Rev. Jeff Welshan. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Sandra Lynn Johnston, age 68, of Louisville died at home Wednesday, March 17th, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She attended Friendsville High School and was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. She worked for Red Letter 9/Goteez as the Accounting Manager for the last 25 years. She embodied all of the traits of a perfect wife, mother, grandmother and employee. She was an honest, loving, caring, supportive person who always stayed true to herself. She loved to cook, can vegetables, sew and do crafts with her granddaughter, Gracie Mae. She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband Johnny; sons Brian (Best DIL ever, Amy) and Jason; grandkids, Garrett, Gavin, Grant, Griffin and Gracie Mae; loving brother Billy Hubbard (Sarah); sisters Shirley Robinson (Mike), Sharon Hughes. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Sandra’s name to The Shady Grove Cemetery Association, 4209 Miser Station Road Louisville, TN 37777.
David Goheen Leach, Jr., age 75, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was born on February 24, 1945, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, to David Goheen Leach and Arlene Halbert Leach, both of whom predeceased him in death. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a sister, Robin Leach. David graduated from Brookville High School in Brookville, Pennsylvania in 1963 and from Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1968. He taught special education in Pennsylvania, then moved to east Tennessee to work for ALCOA from which he retired. David enjoyed snow skiing with a host of special friends in Vail, Colorado. He was an avid motorcyclist and spent much time racing in his early years, then collecting motorcycles and riding with friends in his later years. He also enjoyed water skiing and boating with friends on Tellico Lake in Tennessee. He elevated the life of everyone who was lucky enough to call him their friend through laughter, stories and experiences. Celebrations of life will be held on Tellico Lake in Tennessee and on Vail mountain in Colorado. Contributions may be made in memory of David for The Holden Arboretum’s David G. Leach Research Station to Holden Forest and Garden, PO Box 74422, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-0002 or on-line at https://holdenarb.org/join-and-support/donate/support-the-annual-fund/In comments box, please add “In memory of David Leach Jr.”
