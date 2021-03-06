Ralph Edwin Clark, 70, died on February 24, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ralph was born on May 3, 1950, in Maryville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his dad, Frederick Reece Clark; mom, Johnny Maxine (Bollinger) Clark; and sister, Pat Lemons. Ralph graduated from Everett High School in 1969 and later attended the University of Nashville for drafting. After enlisting in the Army, he was stationed at Fort Carson and served a tour in Korea. Upon returning to Colorado Springs, Ralph became one of the leading car salesman at the local Volvo dealership. Ralph dedicated more than 30 years of his career to car sales and developed many life-long friendships with customers and fellow employees. He left a lasting impression on those he met, often leading to customers returning to purchase cars from him again years later. After retiring he worked part-time at Ace Hardware where he continued forming memorable friendships. Ralph's interests included riding his Harley motorcycle, woodworking, skiing, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Ralph is survived by his wife of 39 years, Eileen Clark; daughter, Kelly Utermoehlen; son-in-law, Greg Utermoehlen; granddaughter, Reese; grandson, Ronin; sister, Nancy Spiva; brother, Ron Clark; nieces, Susan Tipton, Jennifer Dailey, Michelle Fitzgerald; nephews, Matthew Clark, Earl Jenkins, Michael Lemons; and other family and friends. His memorial service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 3 p.m. with Army military honors at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (Colorado Springs, CO). A rosary will precede the memorial service at 2 p.m.
Daniel William Corbett, 81, of Maryville, TN, passed away in the loving embrace of his darling wife of 54 years on March 3rd, 2021. Born on November 6th, 1939 in Watertown, NY, Daniel was the big brother to his 3 sisters, Elaine, Jenny, and Colleen. Dan was a decorated combat veteran who began his service to our country in the US Navy as a radar operator. He then served in the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer flying Hueys in Vietnam where he survived being shot down and seriously wounded in combat in 1970. Never one to boast or look for special recognition for his service and sacrifice to our country, Dan would only regale family and friends with funny or exciting antidotes about his time in the military, and his medals could be found in the bottom of a footlocker collecting dust. Dan's quiet dignity is an example to us all. An avid outdoorsman, Dan loved hunting and fishing, and he spent many a cold morning roaming the Arizona desert with his sons, Jason and Brandon, hunting small game or calling coyotes. Dan was also a talented country musician who sang with David and Danielle Hendry. Sometimes he would even serenade his Judy with their song, "Try to Remember." Daniel took fashion cues from no one as evidenced by his commitment to wide suspenders (often with no belt when he was feeling dangerous), pocket tees or flannel shirts, and tuques. For Dan, the Brits have the best form of humor, a Waffle House means pull over, SPAM is the perfect protein, every household has a Phantom, and there was not a conversation that could not be enriched with a hot cup of coffee and a cigarette, hunger pangs that could not be satisfied with a peanut butter sandwich, or a mood that could not be improved by saying "pull my finger." At the end, we were all comforted to know the only voice Dan recognized and the only voice that could soothe him was the love of his life, Judy. And now our world will be slightly less funny, musical, loving, and gassy without him in it. . Daniel is preceded by his parents, Daniel Isaiah Corbett and Eleanor Margaret Corbett, his sister Jenny Davies; and brother-in-law and good pal, David Hendry. Daniel is survived by his wife, Judith Corbett; his children, Jason Corbett, Brandon Corbett, and Tina Duque; his sisters, Elaine Hendry and Colleen Bellinger; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Corbett; sisters-in-law, Peg Mickelson and Sammie Judd and their spouses Paul Mickelson and John Judd; brother-in-law, Carl Forester; niece, Danielle Bettencourt; his 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Family and friends will gather at 12:15 pm March 9th, 2021 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) for a 12:30 pm graveside service with Rev. John Justice officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Carolyn S. Ellis, age 78, of Alcoa, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. Carolyn retired from Blount Memorial Hospital with over 35 years of service as a registered nurse. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ellis and her parents, Guy and Vida Fox. Survivors include daughter, Julie Liford; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John McDonell; Grandchildren, Hayden Liford and Arden McDonell; and a host of special friends and co-workers at Blount Memorial Hospital. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org in memory of Carolyn. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Areta H. Llewellyn, 92, of Rockford died March 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending at this time with Berry Funeral Home.
Larry Keith Merritt, age 58, of Maynardville, passed away Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021, at Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg, Tennessee and had been a resident of Reelfoot Manor Nursing Home. He was saved at First Baptist Church of Maynardville. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Johnnie Lou (Heiskell) Merritt. Survivors: brothers, Roy Steven Merritt and wife, Bonnie of Maryville; Phillip Merritt and wife, Cheryl of Louisville; Terry Merritt and wife, Sheila of Maryville; sister, Sharon Brock and husband, Darrell of Washburn. Several wonderful nieces and nephews along with a host of friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Reelfoot Manor Nursing Home, Tiptonville, Tennessee for their loving kindness and care of Keith. Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Maynardville with Rev. Gabril Haynes officiating. Pallbearers: Family and friends. The body may be viewed at your convenience 12 till 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Trevor Wayne Sharpe, 42, of Townsend, died February 16, 2021. Trevor was in the 101st Airborne U. S. Army. He is preceded in death by his father Jack Sharpe. Trevor is survived by his wife Mickey, daughter Elizabeth, son Trevor Jr., mother Shirley, and brothers Jack Jr., Ben and Jessi. A service will be announced at a later date. Jack, you were always a friend to everybody. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com, 865-738-0244.
