Kayla LucSara Anderson, 26, of Knoxville, Tennessee, gained her wings May 7, 2021. Kayla was born March 9, 1995, in Knoxville, the daughter of Dana Anderson and Danny Anderson. Kayla was loving, compassionate and left an impression on everyone that knew her. Most of all she loved her two daughters and younger sibling. She is preceded in death by her father Danny Anderson, grandmother Sara Blankenship and great grandmother Nina Blankenship. Kayla is survived by her loving children Briellah Marie Nolasco Anderson and Chrisaleya Elise James, mother, Dana Anderson Bobo, younger sibling Jada Warren (Jae) and numerous family and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday May 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow. At Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Pastor Reginald Strong officiating. MASK and social distancing required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Brian Keith Cagle, age 43 of Walland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at home. He enjoyed gardening, farming, and barbequing. He loved his family and being with friends. Preceded in death by brother, Randy Lee Cagle and grandparents. Survived by daughter, Lindsey Cagle; son, Lance Cagle; parents, Jeannie and Junior Cagle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell Dewaine and Amy Cagle, Robert Allan and Cheryl Cagle; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; special friend, Raymond Ogle. He will be missed by all family, friends and his pets, Sadie and Daisy. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Monday, May 17, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Freddie Gibson and Rev. Bill Suttles officiating. Interment to follow at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuenralandCremation.com.
Dawn Marie Chapman, age 53 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home. She was a member of the Smoky Mountain Mini Cooper Club. Dawn was a big supporter of The Angels Among Us and Robert Tish Cancer Center. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, friend and loved her fur babies. Preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara “Ma” Halgowich; father, David Chapman, Jr. Survived by sons, Matthew Chapman, Derek Waters; daughter, Katelyn Waters; step grandchildren, Lyric and Annalise Dean; stepchildren, Dylan and Leah Lingus; mother, Karen Miller; sister, Sheila Miller; aunts, Sherri Chapman, Vicki Violette, Rissa Latimer; niece and nephews, Cody Collins, Erica Collins, Jacob Rogers; loved ones, Randy Lingus, Charles Waters; fur babies. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 PM Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Joel Latimer officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM Monday, May 17, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sarah DeYoung, age 69, of Maryville, TN, passed away on April 30, 2021. She was a devoted wife, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. Sarah was born in Jackson, Mississippi, where she was the youngest of three children. At Jackson’s Murrah High School, she was very involved in their literary magazine called “The Pleiades.” Upon high school graduation, Sarah attended Maryville College and had the honor of being selected co-chair of the All College Council which she co-chaired with the college president. Sarah graduated from Maryville with a bachelor’s degree in English. She received her master’s degree in Educational Administration from The University of Tennessee. Her career positions included Admissions Counselor and Financial Aide Counselor at Maryville College and Financial Aide Director and Director of Academic Advising for the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences at The University of Tennessee. While an undergraduate at Maryville College, Sarah met and later married Hardy DeYoung who became her lifelong partner. Together they had many adventures traveling throughout the world and hosting gatherings for family and friends. Besides her own nieces, nephews, and “greats,” Sarah was known as “Aunt Sarah” to many of the children of their friends. As a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, she served on the Session and worked with many community mission projects. Sarah had a keen love of nature and the environment; she was an avid bird watcher, loved wildflowers, and supported wildlife causes. She rooted for UT teams and was a true champion of The Lady Vols. Sarah led an active life of adventure, learning, and service. Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth White Winbigler and father, John Sutherland Winbigler. Survivors include her husband, Hardy of Maryville; sister, Susan (husband John) of Atlanta, GA; brother, John of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Ellie (husband Joe) of Southport, NC; sister-in-law, Marti of Maryville; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; and a large and close group of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 19 at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN. The church requests that all who plan to attend adhere to social distancing guidelines, register their attendance in advance at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE8Eg_DVcCCufEna7lJfv2EFSj4sRjpVE9WOXc-3V7gUopWw/viewform and wear a facial covering to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882 or to New Providence Presbyterian Church for the Welcome Table ministry, 703 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Leonidas Edwards, age 97, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 2, 2021. He was born August 21, 1923, in New Market, Tennessee. He was a member of Maryville First Baptist Church. He was also a 50-year member of Bright Hope Lodge 557, Free and Accepted Masons of Knoxville, Tennessee. David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Sophia Pratt; his son-in-law, Rob B. Smith; his parents, C.O. and Mary Sue Edwards; his brother, Charles Edwards; his sister, Mary Francis Edwards Jones; and his sister-in-law, Lillian Edwards. He is survived by his brother, James E. Edwards; daughters, Constance R. Sevedge and Dava D. Smith; his son-in-law, Barry Sevedge; his grandchildren, Jennie, Daniel, and Brandon; and his great grandchildren, Addie, Jack, Oliver, and Koen. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Gary Hart, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 13, at his home in Alcoa, after a brief illness, with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Maryville, TN, on June 9, 1943, to Curtis and Mildred Hart. A 1961 graduate of Alcoa High School, he was a member of the football team and played on the 1959 State Basketball Championship Team. He was awarded a football scholarship to Vanderbilt University where he graduated in 1965 with a degree in civil engineering. Gary has been a resident of Maryville and Alcoa his entire life and spent his early working career in construction and later as an estimator with several contract firms in Oak Ridge. He was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. Gary would light up any room with his infectious laugh and his loving ways. He was known for his sweet smile and kind heart and never met a stranger. His greatest pride, without question was his 53 year marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice McMillan. Gary was a member of Maryville First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Mildred Hart, brother-in-law Frank Pendley. Survived by his wife Mary Alice, daughters Vandy Wilkins (Rick) and Emily Bishop (Jon), grandchildren, Mac Wilkins, Laney Wilkins, Jeb Bishop, sister Joanne Pendley. Family and friends will assemble on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Grandview Pavilion for the funeral service and interment with Pastor Jonathan Jonas officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 am. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Oliver Allen McLemore Jr., 72 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 Years: Hildegard McLemore, Son: Alex McLemore, and Daughter: Trish Johnson, Three Grandchildren: Kerstin, Jessica, and Stefanie, Six Brothers, and Sisters, several nieces and nephews, and a Brother-in-law, and Sisters-in-law in Germany. Oliver retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 26 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army. A Viet Nam Veteran, he received numerous awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic War Veterans. The family would like to thank Drs, Schrock, Botros, Jones, and staff and all employees of Blount Memorial Home Health and Blount Memorial Palliative and Hospice Care for the care and services rendered over the last 3.5 years. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa. The Inurnment will take place at the church columbarium following Mass. Military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Building Fund, or The American Cancer Society. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Carole Patricia Newman Myers, 82, a resident of Bristol, TN passed away on Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens, TN. Carole was born on December 5, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas a daughter of the late Rafe Gray “Bud” Newman and Marjorie Harwood Newman. She married Bill Myers from Townsend, TN in 1962. They raised their family in Louisville on the lake where they enjoyed many years of boating and swimming and family fun. Family was very important to Carole who came from a large family with many first, second and third cousins, one of which, Charleen Reynolds, was like a sister their whole lives. Carole was an accomplished pianist and organist sharing her talent with many churches and musicals in Blount County over the years. She was in the Order of the Eastern Star. In her later years she played bridge with her special friend George Hall. Carole was an animal lover, leaving behind her faithful dog “Suzzie”. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or rescue in her memory. In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded in death by her loving husband William Joseph Myers. Carole leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters- Marjorie L Myers Tester and Billie Jo Myers Anderson “BJ” (Brad), Granddaughter- Jessie Marie Tester Helbert (Rafael), Grandson- Joseph Dayton Tester, Great granddaughter- Emily Amberlyn Rose Helbert, Great grandson -William Dawson Helbert , and cherished family member BJ Joiner. There will be no formal services at this time. You can however share a memory of Carole and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
Bernard M. Starner passed into eternal life on May 11th, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. “Bernie” was born September 1st, 1933 and was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Everett and Helen Marguerite Raubenolt Starner; sister, Marilyn Starner Foster; daughter-in-law, Pamela Starner, and beloved wife, Doris. He is survived by his son, Jeff Starner; daughter, Lynn and husband, Danny Davis; grandchildren, Curt and Dawn Davis; Brian and Beth Davis; Luree Hatcher; Lacy and Scott Sultzer. Seven great-grandchildren, Bricen Hatcher, Lila Davis, Annagrace Davis, Nathan Davis, Collin Davis, Gabe Davis, and Cadence Davis. Bernie retired from the Aluminum Company of America in 1987. After retiring from ALCOA he worked with his son-in-law, Danny Davis, building houses and acting as Safety Director for the family business. Bernie also worked with Habitat for Humanity in Blount County and was an active member at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville. His sense of adventure led him and Doris traveling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Europe. Bernie left a legacy of hard work and a love for life! A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the FUMC Habitat Build 2021, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 3780 www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Diehl E. Unger (Louisville, TN), age 73, born in Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on January 28, 2021. Memorial services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Norwood Church of Christ, 6001 Central Ave. Pike, Knoxville, TN. Visitation and memory sharing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Military honors presented at 5 p.m. followed by a brief devotional. Due to Covid 19 concerns, military honors and devotional will be held under a covered outdoor venue. Fond memories, photos, and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.foothillsfh.com , Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville.
