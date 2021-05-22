Ashley Alton Blackburn, son of John and Faye Blackburn of Maryville, Tennessee passed away May 16, 2021, at his home in Pikeville Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his much loved pets; Mielikki "Mikki Blue Eyes" Sinatra, his service dog, Australian Shepards Fozzie Bear and Gonzo, his most loyal cat Bastet, plus felines Nivea and Isis. He was a 1995 graduate from Cleveland High School and a 2001 Magna Cum Laude graduate from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. His degrees were in English and Medieval Studies. Please remember Ash by adopting a pet or giving to an animal shelter in your community. We appreciate the condolences we have received from family and friends. There will be no funeral services. Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill Tennessee is in charge of arrangements. www.springhill-memorial.com
Leroy Chapman, age 78 of Greenback, TN, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Leroy served honorably and heroically in the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning the Bronze Star during his service. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, loved his family very much, loved his church family and faithfully attended Clover Hill Presbyterian Church. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Edith Chapman; brother, George Chapman; brother-in-law, U.S. Shown; infant brothers, Clinton & Earl Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Susie Chapman; sons, Doug (Teresa) Chapman and Don (Christi) Chapman; grandchildren, Shawn (Monica) Chapman, Casey Wilkerson, Jeremy (Mattea) Chapman, Nick Chapman, Nicole Wilkerson, Zack Chapman, Jake Debusk, Courtney Chapman; great-grandchildren, Peyton Chapman, Caden Chapman, Grant Chapman (expected); sister, Bertha "Bert" Shown; sister-in-law, Peggy Chapman. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in Smith's Trinity Chapel with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Roy Scarbrough and Rev. Randy Buchanan. Family and friends will proceed to Bakers Creek Cemetery, 5503 Nine Mile Rd, Greenback, TN 37742 for a graveside service and military honors at 3:00 PM, Monday, May 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clover Hill Presbyterian Church, PO Box 4877, Maryville, TN 37802. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Barbara Gee of Friendsville, passed away. She will be forever remembered by her husband of seventy years, John Gee. She also leaves her loving son, Larry (Maria): her grandson, Michael of Chicago and her granddaughter, Ellen of Nashville. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ray Hayes and her nieces and nephews from both the Hayes and Gee families. She was Aunt Barbara to many loving great nieces and nephews as well. Her "daughters from other mothers," Laurella Rochet and Debbie Hicks and her husband Norman, were dear friends to Barbara as well. She remained life-long friends with Mary Cochran Witt as well. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Ometa and her dear father Walter Kennedy. Barbara was an avid bowler in her earlier years. She was an integral part of the Easter Seals Bowling League. She and John had season tickets to the UT football games and Lady Vols basketball games. They also enjoyed the beach trips they had with family through the years. Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor! Her chocolate pie and macaroni salad were favorites at all family gatherings. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dr. Gerald W. Gibson, father, husband, granddaddy, and President Emeritus of Maryville College, passed away May 20, following an extended illness. He was 83. He was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN. Gibson enjoyed a 45-year career in higher education and often reminded his family, "Knowledge is power." A native of Saluda County, S.C., he spent much of his childhood in Spartanburg. He studied chemistry and earned degrees at Wofford College (B.S.) and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (Ph.D.) and served as a member of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps prior to joining the faculty at the College of Charleston in 1965. He served as chair of the chemistry department at the College of Charleston from 1968 until 1982, when he was named associate provost for academic affairs at the College. In 1984, he left to become vice president and dean of Roanoke College in Salem, Va., where he served for the next nine years. Gibson was inaugurated as Maryville College's 10th president in 1993 and retired in 2010. Credited with leading the College into its current state of historic strength, he took the helm when enrollment at MC was 752 students, and the College's endowment was valued at around $12.5 million. At the conclusion of his 17-year tenure, the College had celebrated a record enrollment of 1,176 undergraduates and an endowment value of $55 million. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Otis and Mavis Smart Gibson; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is survived by wife Rachel Plummer Gibson; children Holly Gibson Yalove (Jay), Laura Gibson Owens (Casey), and Paul Gibson (Amanda); grandchildren Alexandra and Madeline Yalove, Annabelle Owens, and Isaac Gibson; sister Norma Webb; many brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless cousins. Gerald Gibson was a talented poet, painter, woodworker, and author of several books, most recently, the memoir of his tenure at Maryville College, Tenth Watch. He enjoyed singing and playing tenor guitar. He relished tending an extensive hosta garden, and had a passion for researching genealogy. He had the honor of serving on numerous non-profit boards and volunteering during Kin Takahashi Week on the Maryville College campus. He believed that no matter your circumstance, you could choose happiness. He always told his family that happiness comes from inside, not from outside. A private interment will take place in the College's cemetery. The public is invited to a memorial service, which will be held in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre inside the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus at 2 p.m., Fri., June 11. The family will receive friends following the service in the William Baxter Lee III Foyer of the Clayton Center for the Arts. The event will be live-streamed on the Maryville College website. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that gifts be made to the Gerald Gibson Professional Development Fund at Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 or online at www.maryvillecollege.edu/givetoday. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Lula M. (Bobbye) Land, passed away at Westmoreland Headlth and Rehab on May 17, 2021 at the age of 95. She was retired from Levi Strauss, Maryville and was an active member of Levi Retirees where she volunteered at the Blount County Food Pantry. Bobbye was an avid fan of UT Football, UT Men's Basketball and Lady VOLS. She was a member of Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Tommy and Ethel Watson; brothers, Raymond and T.R. Watson; sisters, Otha Stalcup, Thelma Mauck; special sister, Juanita Harris; son-in-law, Len Stansell. Bobbye was a Caring Daughter and Sister, Nurturing Mother, Loving Grandmother, Doting Great-Grandmother and Loyal Friend. She is survived by daughter, Joy Stansell; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Cheryl Land; grandsons, Travis (Destiny) Stansell, Jason (Becky) Stansel, Ryan (Jessie) Land; granddaughter, Anna Land; great-granddaughters, Parker Stansell and Aurelia Land; great-grandsons, Noah and Colin Stansell, and Jackson Woods; numberous nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be from 1:00-2:00 PM on Monday, May 24th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ron Keese officiating. The burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary Helen Ledbetter Poole, age 90, of Maryville, passed away May 19, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Alcoa/Maryville Church of God. She was a retired Dental Assistant after 40 years in the dental field. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Herbert Poole; parents, Zeb and Blanche Cameron Ledbetter; sister, Amanda L. Cooper. She is survived by her son, Dr. Timothy A. and Carol Effler Poole of Suwanee, GA; granddaughters, Alicia Smith (Matthew), Kelly Green (Eli); great-grandchildren, Amelia Smith, Connor Smith, Lucy Green; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Marvin Whitehead; brother and sister-in-law, Jack W. and Mary Ledbetter; several nieces and nephews. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register on Friday, May 28th from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Saturday, May 29th at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Hugh McGarity and Pastor Herschel Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alcoa Maryville Church of God, Care Team, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804. Special thanks to friends of Maryville/Alcoa Church and Pastor Paul Dyar. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mamie Lucille Purkey, age 95, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Zion’s Chapel Baptist Church and the Order of The Eastern Star. Mamie was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Preceded in death by her husband, Troy Frances Purkey and several brothers and sisters. Survived by her nieces and nephews, Troy and Bobbie Hensley, Michael Hensley, Brian and Valerie Hensley, Laura and Todd Pearson, Charles and Brenda Logan, Sharon Williams, and Margaret Hatcher. Other family also survive. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery for the Graveside service and Interment with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 PM and on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
